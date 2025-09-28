List of Presidents of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Mithun Manhas, a retired Delhi cricketer, has been formally named the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His appointment happened during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was conducted at Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. He replaces Roger Binny, who resigned from the position last month.

Manhas was elected unopposed and becomes the 37th president of the BCCI. He is the third consecutive former cricketer to be in the post after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny. The 45-year-old has a long and distinguished domestic career, having played 157 first-class games, more than 9,700 runs, and also playing as an all-rounder.

Manhas was Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association before being appointed BCCI president. His appointment is viewed as a welcome move for cricket growth in Jammu and Kashmir.