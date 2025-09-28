IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
List of Presidents of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

By Hemant Singh
Sep 28, 2025

Mithun Manhas, former Delhi cricketer, has been elected unopposed as the 37th BCCI president, succeeding Roger Binny. His appointment highlights cricket development in Jammu and Kashmir. The BCCI president plays a vital role in governance, finance, and international representation, shaping the future of Indian cricket alongside a newly strengthened leadership team.

Mithun Manhas, a retired Delhi cricketer, has been formally named the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His appointment happened during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was conducted at Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. He replaces Roger Binny, who resigned from the position last month.

Manhas was elected unopposed and becomes the 37th president of the BCCI. He is the third consecutive former cricketer to be in the post after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny. The 45-year-old has a long and distinguished domestic career, having played 157 first-class games, more than 9,700 runs, and also playing as an all-rounder.

Manhas was Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association before being appointed BCCI president. His appointment is viewed as a welcome move for cricket growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

PresidentTook OfficeLeft Office
1. R E Grant Govan 1928 1933
2. Sikandar Hayat Khan 1933 1935
3. Nawab Hamidullah Khan 1935 1937
4. Maharaja K S Digvijay Singh 1937 1938
5. P Subbarayan 1938 1946
6. Anthony S D'Mello 1946 1951
7. J C Mukherji 1951 1954
8. Maharaj kumar of Vizianagram 1954 1956
9. Sardar Surjit Singh Majithia 1956 1958
10. R K Patel 1958 1960
11. M A Chidambaram 1960 1963
12. Maharaja Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad 1963 1966
13. Z R Irani 1966 1969
14. N Ghose 1969 1972
15. P M Rungta 1972 1975
16. Ramprakash Mehra 1975 1977
17. M Chinnaswamy 1977 1980
18. S K Wankhede 1980 1982
19. NKP Salve 1982 1985
20. S Sriraman 1985 1988
21. B N Dutt 1988 1990
22. Madhavrao Scindia 1990 1993
23. IS Bindra 1993 1996
24. Raj Singh Dungarpur 1996 1999
25. A C Muthiah 1999 2001
26. Jagmohan Dalmiya 2001 2004
27. Ranbir Singh Mahendra 2004 2005
28. Sharad Pawar 2005 2008
29. Shashank Manohar 2008 2011
30. N Srinivasan 2011 2013
31. Jagmohan Dalmiya 2013 2013
32. N Srinivasan 2013 2014
33. Shivlal Yadav 2014 2014
34. Sunil Gavaskar 2014 2014
35. Jagmohan Dalmiya 2015 2015
36. Hashank Manohar 2015 2016
37. Anurag Thakur 2016 2017
38. C K Khanna 2017 2019
39. Sourav Ganguly 23 October, 2019 2022
40. Roger Binny October 2022 September 2025
41. Mithun Manhas September 2025 Present

What is the significance of the BCCI president's role?

The role of the BCCI president is very important in shaping the future of cricket in India. It is his role to manage all the national and international matches as required to be held. Some of his main roles and responsibilities are given below in a table in detail:

Function

Description

Cricket Governance

Oversees both domestic competitions like the IPL and Ranji Trophy and manages India’s participation in global cricket tournaments.

Financial Management

As one of the wealthiest cricket bodies, it supervises revenue streams such as media rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

Strategic Policy Planning

Develops and enforces policies for cricket development, including infrastructure upgrades, training programmes, and administrative reforms.

International Representation

Acts as India's voice in the International Cricket Council (ICC), helping shape international cricket governance and decisions.

Team and Staff Management

Coordinates with selectors, coaches, and support personnel to build a competitive national team and ensure effective team administration.

With Manhas, Rajeev Shukla was appointed as the vice-president, Devajit Saikia as the secretary, and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the joint secretary. A. Raghuram Bhat became the treasurer. The leadership of the BCCI was solidified further with fresh members being inducted into the Apex and Governing Councils.

Important facts about Board of Control for Cricket in India

List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match

