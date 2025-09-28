List of Presidents of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Mithun Manhas, a retired Delhi cricketer, has been formally named the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His appointment happened during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was conducted at Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. He replaces Roger Binny, who resigned from the position last month.
Manhas was elected unopposed and becomes the 37th president of the BCCI. He is the third consecutive former cricketer to be in the post after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny. The 45-year-old has a long and distinguished domestic career, having played 157 first-class games, more than 9,700 runs, and also playing as an all-rounder.
Manhas was Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association before being appointed BCCI president. His appointment is viewed as a welcome move for cricket growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
List of Presidents of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI):
|President
|Took Office
|Left Office
|1. R E Grant Govan
|1928
|1933
|2. Sikandar Hayat Khan
|1933
|1935
|3. Nawab Hamidullah Khan
|1935
|1937
|4. Maharaja K S Digvijay Singh
|1937
|1938
|5. P Subbarayan
|1938
|1946
|6. Anthony S D'Mello
|1946
|1951
|7. J C Mukherji
|1951
|1954
|8. Maharaj kumar of Vizianagram
|1954
|1956
|9. Sardar Surjit Singh Majithia
|1956
|1958
|10. R K Patel
|1958
|1960
|11. M A Chidambaram
|1960
|1963
|12. Maharaja Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad
|1963
|1966
|13. Z R Irani
|1966
|1969
|14. N Ghose
|1969
|1972
|15. P M Rungta
|1972
|1975
|16. Ramprakash Mehra
|1975
|1977
|17. M Chinnaswamy
|1977
|1980
|18. S K Wankhede
|1980
|1982
|19. NKP Salve
|1982
|1985
|20. S Sriraman
|1985
|1988
|21. B N Dutt
|1988
|1990
|22. Madhavrao Scindia
|1990
|1993
|23. IS Bindra
|1993
|1996
|24. Raj Singh Dungarpur
|1996
|1999
|25. A C Muthiah
|1999
|2001
|26. Jagmohan Dalmiya
|2001
|2004
|27. Ranbir Singh Mahendra
|2004
|2005
|28. Sharad Pawar
|2005
|2008
|29. Shashank Manohar
|2008
|2011
|30. N Srinivasan
|2011
|2013
|31. Jagmohan Dalmiya
|2013
|2013
|32. N Srinivasan
|2013
|2014
|33. Shivlal Yadav
|2014
|2014
|34. Sunil Gavaskar
|2014
|2014
|35. Jagmohan Dalmiya
|2015
|2015
|36. Hashank Manohar
|2015
|2016
|37. Anurag Thakur
|2016
|2017
|38. C K Khanna
|2017
|2019
|39. Sourav Ganguly
|23 October, 2019
|2022
|40. Roger Binny
|October 2022
|September 2025
|41. Mithun Manhas
|September 2025
|Present
What is the significance of the BCCI president's role?
The role of the BCCI president is very important in shaping the future of cricket in India. It is his role to manage all the national and international matches as required to be held. Some of his main roles and responsibilities are given below in a table in detail:
|
Function
|
Description
|
Cricket Governance
|
Oversees both domestic competitions like the IPL and Ranji Trophy and manages India’s participation in global cricket tournaments.
|
Financial Management
|
As one of the wealthiest cricket bodies, it supervises revenue streams such as media rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales.
|
Strategic Policy Planning
|
Develops and enforces policies for cricket development, including infrastructure upgrades, training programmes, and administrative reforms.
|
International Representation
|
Acts as India's voice in the International Cricket Council (ICC), helping shape international cricket governance and decisions.
|
Team and Staff Management
|
Coordinates with selectors, coaches, and support personnel to build a competitive national team and ensure effective team administration.
With Manhas, Rajeev Shukla was appointed as the vice-president, Devajit Saikia as the secretary, and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the joint secretary. A. Raghuram Bhat became the treasurer. The leadership of the BCCI was solidified further with fresh members being inducted into the Apex and Governing Councils.
