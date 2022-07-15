List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match
List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match: Test cricket is known as the backbone of international cricket. Don Bradman is the most successful test player in the history of Test cricket. Scoring a century in the debut Test match is a dream of almost all the cricketers.
The test cricket has completed 144 years this year. The very first test match was played between Australia and England in March 1877. To date, 112 centuries have been scored by players in their debut test matches.
The very first century in the debut match was scored by Australia's Charles Bannerman on 15 March 1877 while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batsman who scored a century in his debut Test match.
Mohammad Azharuddin is the only player to have scored centuries in his first three Test matches. There are 16 Indian players who have scored centuries in their debut test match so far.
List of Centuries scored by Indians in the debut Test match
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Against/Year
|
1. Lala Amarnath
|
118
|
England (1933)
|
2. Deepak Shodhan
|
110
|
Pakistan (1952)
|
3. A. G. Kripal Singh
|
100*
|
New Zealand (1955)
|
4. Abbas Ali Baig
|
112
|
England (1959)
|
5. Hanumant Singh
|
105
|
England (1964)
|
6. Gundappa Viswanath
|
137
|
Australia (1969)
|
7. Surinder Amarnath
|
124
|
New Zealand (1976)
|
8. Mohammad Azharuddin
|
110
|
England (1984)
|
9. Pravin Amre
|
103
|
South Africa (1992)
|
10. Sourav Ganguly
|
131
|
England (1996)
|
11. Virender Sehwag
|
105
|
South Africa (2001)
|
12. Suresh Raina
|
120
|
Sri Lanka (2010)
|
13. Shikhar Dhawan
|
187
|
Australia (2013)
|
14. Rohit Sharma
|
177
|
West Indies (2013)
|
15. Prithvi Shaw
|
134
|
West Indies (2018)
|
16. Shreyas Iyer
|
105
|
New Zealand (2021)
Virender Sehwag is the only Indian player who has scored 300 plus score in test matches two times. Karun Nair and Virender Sehwag are the only players who have scored triple centuries in Test cricket.
Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the only Indian players who have scored at least a century in all three formats of international cricket.
Shreyas Iyer is the latest century scorer in the debut Test match while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian player.
