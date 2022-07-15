List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match: Test cricket is known as the backbone of international cricket. Don Bradman is the most successful test player in the history of Test cricket. Scoring a century in the debut Test match is a dream of almost all the cricketers.

The test cricket has completed 144 years this year. The very first test match was played between Australia and England in March 1877. To date, 112 centuries have been scored by players in their debut test matches.

The very first century in the debut match was scored by Australia's Charles Bannerman on 15 March 1877 while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batsman who scored a century in his debut Test match.

Mohammad Azharuddin is the only player to have scored centuries in his first three Test matches. There are 16 Indian players who have scored centuries in their debut test match so far.

List of Centuries scored by Indians in the debut Test match

Player Runs Against/Year 1. Lala Amarnath 118 England (1933) 2. Deepak Shodhan 110 Pakistan (1952) 3. A. G. Kripal Singh 100* New Zealand (1955) 4. Abbas Ali Baig 112 England (1959) 5. Hanumant Singh 105 England (1964) 6. Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia (1969) 7. Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand (1976) 8. Mohammad Azharuddin 110 England (1984) 9. Pravin Amre 103 South Africa (1992) 10. Sourav Ganguly 131 England (1996) 11. Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa (2001) 12. Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka (2010) 13. Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia (2013) 14. Rohit Sharma 177 West Indies (2013) 15. Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies (2018) 16. Shreyas Iyer 105 New Zealand (2021)

Virender Sehwag is the only Indian player who has scored 300 plus score in test matches two times. Karun Nair and Virender Sehwag are the only players who have scored triple centuries in Test cricket.

Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the only Indian players who have scored at least a century in all three formats of international cricket.

Shreyas Iyer is the latest century scorer in the debut Test match while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian player.

