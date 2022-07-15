List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match

List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match: Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batter to have scored a test century in his debut match against England on 15 December 1933 at Gymkhana Ground in Mumbai (Bombay). To date, 16 Indian cricketers have scored centuries in their debut Test matches.
List of Centuries scored by Indians in debut Test match: Test cricket is known as the backbone of international cricket. Don Bradman is the most successful test player in the history of Test cricket. Scoring a century in the debut Test match is a dream of almost all the cricketers.

The test cricket has completed 144 years this year. The very first test match was played between Australia and England in March 1877. To date, 112 centuries have been scored by players in their debut test matches.  

The very first century in the debut match was scored by Australia's Charles Bannerman on 15 March 1877 while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batsman who scored a century in his debut Test match. 

Mohammad Azharuddin is the only player to have scored centuries in his first three Test matches. There are 16 Indian players who have scored centuries in their debut test match so far. 

Player

Runs

Against/Year

1. Lala Amarnath

118

England (1933)

2. Deepak Shodhan

110

Pakistan (1952)

3. A. G. Kripal Singh

100*

New Zealand (1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig

112

England (1959)

5. Hanumant Singh

105

England (1964)

6. Gundappa Viswanath  

137

Australia (1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath  

124

New Zealand (1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin  

110

England (1984)

9. Pravin Amre

103

South Africa (1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly  

131

England (1996)

11. Virender Sehwag   

105

South Africa (2001)

12. Suresh Raina   

120

Sri Lanka (2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan  

187

Australia (2013)

14. Rohit Sharma

177

West Indies (2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw  

134

West Indies (2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer

105

New Zealand (2021)

Virender Sehwag is the only Indian player who has scored 300 plus score in test matches two times. Karun Nair and Virender Sehwag are the only players who have scored triple centuries in Test cricket.

Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the only Indian players who have scored at least a century in all three formats of international cricket.

Shreyas Iyer is the latest century scorer in the debut Test match while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian player.

