NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025: Check Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process, and More Details

The NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025 is a flagship initiative by the Government of Himachal Pradesh aimed at promoting education and skill development among students. This scholarship program targets students from Class 1 to undergraduate courses. This ensures that financial constraints do not hinder access to quality education. Eligible students can receive a financial help of up to ₹5,000 per annum, enabling them to pursue their academic goals with confidence through this program. This article provides a details about the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna, including eligibility criteria, benefits, step-by-step application process, important dates, and required documents. What is the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025? The NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna is designed to support students in Himachal Pradesh from the school level to undergraduate studies. Its primary objective is to encourage students to pursue higher education and improve employability. The Government of Himachal Pradesh ensures that students can focus on learning without worrying about financial barriers by offering scholarships.

Selected students receive financial assistance annually: ₹1,500 for school-going boys, ₹2,000 for school-going girls, and ₹5,000 for college/university students under this scheme. The NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna emphasizes equal opportunity for all students and aims to reduce dropout rates, especially in rural areas. NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025 Link to Apply Students eager to avail the benefits of the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna can apply conveniently online. The official application is hosted on the National Scholarship Portal, providing a secure and user-friendly platform to submit required details and documents. Click the link below to start your application process immediately. NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna Link Click Here to Apply

NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025 Last Date to Apply Students planning to apply for the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna must keep the deadline in mind. The last date for submission of applications is 30 August 2025. It is recommended to apply early to avoid last-minute delays and ensure all documents are uploaded correctly for successful submission. NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025 Eligibility Criteria Students must meet certain eligibility criteria to apply for the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna: The applicant must be a domicile of Himachal Pradesh.

Students must be enrolled in classes from Class 1 up to undergraduate courses.

Candidates should have a valid Aadhaar card and other identity proofs. Meeting these criteria ensures that deserving students benefit from the scholarship. It is important for applicants to verify all requirements before starting the registration process.

Benefits of the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna The NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna provides annual financial assistance to help students meet educational expenses. The benefits are structured as follows: Student Category Scholarship Amount (per annum) School-going boys ₹1,500 School-going girls ₹2,000 College/University students ₹5,000 These benefits are intended to reduce the economic burden on families and encourage regular school and college attendance. The scholarship can be used for tuition fees, books, stationery, and other educational needs. Required Documents for NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna Applicants must submit the following documents while applying for the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna: Passport-size photograph

Previous class marksheet

Domicile certificate

Aadhaar card

Identity proof

Ensuring that all documents are valid and correctly scanned is crucial, as incomplete submissions can lead to rejection of the application. How to Apply for NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna? Applying for the NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna is a online process through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The following are the steps: Step 1: Visit the official NSP website. Step 2: Click on “New Registration” and read the guidelines carefully. Step 3: Accept the terms and click “Continue.” Step 4: Fill in the mandatory registration details and click “Register.” Step 5: Note down the Application ID and password sent to your registered mobile number. Step 6: Go to the NSP login page. Step 7: Enter the Application ID, password, and captcha. Step 8: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and reset your password.

Step 9: Access the “Applicant’s Dashboard” and click on “Application Form.” Step 10: Fill in all mandatory fields and upload required documents. Step 11: Save as draft to complete later or click “Final Submit.” Important Note: Only one application per student is allowed. Verify all details before submission, as corrections are not permitted. Also Check: PM Internship Scheme 2025

Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship 2025 Selection Process for NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna 2025 The NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna selects candidates based on eligibility criteria and fulfillment of required documentation. There is no entrance exam; however, students must provide accurate academic and personal information to be considered for the scholarship. NSP Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Kalyan Yojna Contact Details