PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Benefits & Dates

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship Scheme 2025, launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, offers 12‑month structured internships to Indian youth in top public and private sector organizations.The scheme was designed to bridge academic learning with industry exposure, the scheme targets improved employability and skill development. The scheme was launched in the year 2024 on a pilot-basis. The initial target was to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the youth. The top companies for this Pilot Project have been identified on the basis of the average of CSR expenditure of the last three years. The companies are free to participate in this scheme i.e., it is voluntary for them to participate. PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Website Those who wish to apply for the PM Internship Scheme can submit their applications online via the official portal: pminternship.mca.gov.in. Applicants must:

Register under “Youth Registration”

Complete Aadhaar OTP verification

Submit personal and educational details

Based on the provided details, an automatic resume of the candidate will be generated on the portal.

Choose up to five preferred internship opportunities based on location, sector, and qualification. PM Internship Scheme Login Candidates who wish to apply under the PM Internship Scheme must access the direct link given below and submit their applications. PM Internship Scheme Apply Here PM Internship 2025 Required Documents Candidates must make the following documents ready before applying for the internship. These documents are: Aadhaar card or other valid ID proof

Academic transcripts/certificates (e.g., SSC, HSC, Diploma, Graduation)

College/institute letter or Statement of Purpose (if required)

Passport-size photograph (as per portal instructions)

PM Internship Scheme Official Website The official website to register for the PM Internship programme is launched by the Ministry Of Corporate Affairs. The official website is- pmintenship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria The candidates who wish to apply in top companies for the Internship program just meet certain eligibility criteria which includes the minimum educational qualification and the age limit criteria. Criteria Details Nationality Indian citizens only Age Limit 21–24 years (age relaxation applicable for reserved categories) Minimum Education SSC (10th) plus any one of the following: - HSC (12th) - Polytechnic/ITI diploma - Undergraduate degree from a recognized institution Not Eligible If - Enrolled in full-time degree (except distance mode) - Completed or currently undergoing apprenticeship/internship under central schemes (NAPS, NATS) - Holders of professional/higher postgraduate degrees (e.g., MBA, MBBS, CA, IIT/IIM/IISER graduates)

Duration of the Internship The internships are for 12 months, with at least 6 months dedicated to hands-on training and project exposure. PM Internship Scheme Selection Procedure The shortlisting criteria is aimed at promoting diversity and social inclusivity in the internship program. The shortlisting process will be based on the candidates' preferences and the requirements posted by the companies. Applications reviewed via portal algorithms (based on preferences, eligibility)

Shortlisted candidates contacted via dashboard, email, or SMS for further steps like document verification and onboarding. PM Internship Scheme Stipend This is a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme. The monetary transfer will be made in the aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the candidates. Monthly stipend: ₹5,000/month (₹4,500 from Government, ₹500 from host company).

One-time joining grant: ₹6,000 upon commencement.