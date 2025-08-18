CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the CG Vyapam Bharti 2025 notification, inviting applications for 225 Staff Nurse vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 225 Staff Nurse posts under the Directorate of Health Services. The registration process is currently ongoing and will close on 3 September. The application correction window will be available from 4 to 6 September.
As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled for 21 September. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 15 September using their registration number and password.
CG Vyapam Vacancy 2025 Out
CG Vyapam released 225 Staff Nurse vacancies along with the official notification pdf. Candidates intending to apply for Chhattisgarh Vyapam Bharti are advised to download the official notification pdf before applying online. CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Notification PDF comprises all the essential details, including eligibility, age limit, paper pattern, syllabus and more.
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Apply Online 2025
The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal activated the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Apply Online Link at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct application link provided below.
Direct Link to Apply for CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Bharti 2025
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy
The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 has announced a total of 225 vacancies across four divisions – Raipur (55), Bilaspur (55), Sarguja (57), and Bastar (58).
|
Post Name
|
Division Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
Staff Nurse
|
Raipur
|
55
|
Bilaspur
|
55
|
Sarguja
|
57
|
Bastar
|
58
|
Total
|
225
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Bharti 2025 Important Dates
The authorities released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Application Form on August 13, with deadline set for September 3. The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse 2025 exam will be held on 21 September.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online Application Begins
|
13 August 2025
|
Online Application Last Date
|
3 September 2025
|
Form Correction
|
4 – 6 September 2025
|
Exam Date
|
21 September 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
15 September 2025
How to Apply for CG Staff Nurse Vyapam Recruitment 2025?
Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for Chhattisgarh Vyapam Bharti:
-
Visit the official website of CG Vyapam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the CG Staff Nurse Apply Online 2025 Link.
-
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational, and professional details.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and necessary documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online through online payment methods.
-
Review the application form carefully before submitting it.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
CG Vyapam Application Fee
|
Category
|
Fees
|
General
|
Rs. 350
|
OBC
|
Rs. 250
|
SC/ST
|
Rs. 200
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation