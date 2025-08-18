CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the CG Vyapam Bharti 2025 notification, inviting applications for 225 Staff Nurse vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 225 Staff Nurse posts under the Directorate of Health Services. The registration process is currently ongoing and will close on 3 September. The application correction window will be available from 4 to 6 September.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled for 21 September. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 15 September using their registration number and password.

CG Vyapam Vacancy 2025 Out

CG Vyapam released 225 Staff Nurse vacancies along with the official notification pdf. Candidates intending to apply for Chhattisgarh Vyapam Bharti are advised to download the official notification pdf before applying online. CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Notification PDF comprises all the essential details, including eligibility, age limit, paper pattern, syllabus and more.