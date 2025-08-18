UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
CG Vyapam Bharti 2025 Notification Out: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025 notification for 225 posts under the Directorate of Health Services. The online registration process has started at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and will continue till September 3. Interested candidates can check the direct apply online link, exam date, steps to apply and other important details here.

Aug 18, 2025
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the CG Vyapam Bharti 2025 notification, inviting applications for 225 Staff Nurse vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website, vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 225 Staff Nurse posts under the Directorate of Health Services. The registration process is currently ongoing and will close on 3 September. The application correction window will be available from 4 to 6 September.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled for 21 September. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 15 September using their registration number and password.

CG Vyapam Vacancy 2025 Out

CG Vyapam released 225 Staff Nurse vacancies along with the official notification pdf. Candidates intending to apply for Chhattisgarh Vyapam Bharti are advised to download the official notification pdf before applying online. CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Notification PDF comprises all the essential details, including eligibility, age limit, paper pattern, syllabus and more.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Apply Online 2025

The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal activated the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Apply Online Link at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct application link provided below.

Direct Link to Apply for CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Bharti 2025

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Vacancy

The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 has announced a total of 225 vacancies across four divisions – Raipur (55), Bilaspur (55), Sarguja (57), and Bastar (58).

Post Name

Division Name

Total Vacancies

Staff Nurse

Raipur

55

Bilaspur

55

Sarguja

57

Bastar

58

Total

225

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Bharti 2025 Important Dates

The authorities released the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Application Form on August 13, with deadline set for September 3. The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse 2025 exam will be held on 21 September.

Event

Date

Online Application Begins

13 August 2025

Online Application Last Date

3 September 2025

Form Correction

4 – 6 September 2025

Exam Date

21 September 2025

Admit Card Release

15 September 2025

How to Apply for CG Staff Nurse Vyapam Recruitment 2025?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for Chhattisgarh Vyapam Bharti:

  • Visit the official website of CG Vyapam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the CG Staff Nurse Apply Online 2025 Link.

  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational, and professional details.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and necessary documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online through online payment methods.

  • Review the application form carefully before submitting it.

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CG Vyapam Application Fee

Category

Fees

General

Rs. 350

OBC

Rs. 250

SC/ST

Rs. 200

