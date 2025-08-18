UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Top 5 Facts About U.S. Community College Tax Rates: Check Amarillo College 2025 Update

Has the recent Amarillo College’s Board of Regents community college tax rate come as a surprise for you? For local taxpayers, this equals roughly $25 annually on an average Potter County home designed to fund higher education services and bond payments. Through this article, discover key facts about U.S. community college tax rates, which not only highlights Amarillo’s latest property tax news, but previews the August 26 public hearing for residents’ input.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 18, 2025, 13:01 EDT
Top 5 Facts About U.S. Community College Tax Rates, Check Amarillo College 2025 Update!
Top 5 Facts About U.S. Community College Tax Rates, Check Amarillo College 2025 Update!

Amarillo College’s Board of Regents recently proposed a 2025–2026 with a slight rise in the property tax rate to fund essential services and bond obligations. Therefore, learning how these decisions affect local families is key. This article outlines 5 important facts about community college tax rates, clarifies what the new numbers mean, highlights recent local developments, and answers your most pressing questions. of 0.21994 per $100, a 5.87% increase designed to fund higher education services and bond payments.

Check Out: YouTube Launches New AI Age Verification for U.S. Users: What You Need to Know?

What are Top 5 Facts About Community College Tax Rates?

Here are the top 5 facts which you must know about Community College Tax Rates:

S.No

Fact

Why It Matters

1

Tax rates set per $100 assessed value

Keeps funding transparent and easy to understand

2

“No-new-revenue” vs. “voter-approval” rates

Tracks what the college can raise automatically vs. with voter consent

3

Amarillo College’s proposed rate: 0.21994 (5.87% increase)

Balances operations without maxing out funding potential

4

Equates to ~$25/year for average home

Makes impact tangible and relatable

5

Public hearing scheduled for Aug 26

Ensures transparency and public engagement

Source: Amarillo College

1. Tax Rates Are Expressed Per $100 of Property Value

Community college tax rates are calculated per $100 of assessed property value, which makes them easier for taxpayers to understand at a glance. In this way, homeowners can quickly estimate year-over-year changes in their taxes.

2. “No-New-Revenue” vs. “Voter-Approval” Rates Matter

The no-new-revenue rate allows the college to maintain funding based on rising property valuations, whereas the voter-approval rate marks how much it could raise with voter consent. Amarillo College’s chosen rate of 0.21994 lands in between, thus ensuring responsible fiscal management.

3. Proposed 5.87% Increase Is Modest and Intentional

The increase to a 0.21994 tax rate translates to a 5.87% bump, yet the Board emphasized restraint. Since they cut $3 million in expenditures, the increase is both moderate and targeted toward essential services.

4. It’s Just $25 a Year for the Average Home

For a typical household in Potter County, this rate change amounts to only $25 more per year, or approximately $2 per month for a $100,000 home. Consequently, the impact is minimal—even while supporting college operations.

Check Out: Why did Trump extend the China Tariff Deadline by 90 days? Read!

5. Public Hearing on August 26 Ensures Citizen Input

Since, transparency matters and the Board has scheduled a public hearing on August 26 at 6 p.m. at the Washington Street campus’s Palo Duro room. This gives local residents a direct voice in educational funding.

Recently, Amarillo College’s Board of Regents has proposed a 0.21994 tax rate for 2025–2026, which is positioned between the no-new-revenue and voter-approval thresholds. This nuanced approach reflects both financial prudence and responsiveness to property value trends as per YahooAmarillo Tribune

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How can the public influence the tax rate?
      +
      Attend the August 26 public hearing—residents can voice opinions before the Board finalizes the rate.
    • Why is Amarillo College increasing the rate just slightly?
      +
      Because they cut $3 million in expenses, the modest increase helps meet operating and bond funding needs responsibly.
    • What’s the “no-new-revenue” tax rate?
      +
      That’s the rate that ensures the college maintains its current revenue, even as property values rise, without generating extra income.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags