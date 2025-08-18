Amarillo College’s Board of Regents recently proposed a 2025–2026 with a slight rise in the property tax rate to fund essential services and bond obligations. Therefore, learning how these decisions affect local families is key. This article outlines 5 important facts about community college tax rates, clarifies what the new numbers mean, highlights recent local developments, and answers your most pressing questions. of 0.21994 per $100, a 5.87% increase designed to fund higher education services and bond payments. Check Out: YouTube Launches New AI Age Verification for U.S. Users: What You Need to Know? What are Top 5 Facts About Community College Tax Rates? Here are the top 5 facts which you must know about Community College Tax Rates: S.No Fact Why It Matters 1 Tax rates set per $100 assessed value Keeps funding transparent and easy to understand 2 “No-new-revenue” vs. “voter-approval” rates Tracks what the college can raise automatically vs. with voter consent 3 Amarillo College’s proposed rate: 0.21994 (5.87% increase) Balances operations without maxing out funding potential 4 Equates to ~$25/year for average home Makes impact tangible and relatable 5 Public hearing scheduled for Aug 26 Ensures transparency and public engagement

Source: Amarillo College 1. Tax Rates Are Expressed Per $100 of Property Value Community college tax rates are calculated per $100 of assessed property value, which makes them easier for taxpayers to understand at a glance. In this way, homeowners can quickly estimate year-over-year changes in their taxes. 2. “No-New-Revenue” vs. “Voter-Approval” Rates Matter The no-new-revenue rate allows the college to maintain funding based on rising property valuations, whereas the voter-approval rate marks how much it could raise with voter consent. Amarillo College’s chosen rate of 0.21994 lands in between, thus ensuring responsible fiscal management. 3. Proposed 5.87% Increase Is Modest and Intentional The increase to a 0.21994 tax rate translates to a 5.87% bump, yet the Board emphasized restraint. Since they cut $3 million in expenditures, the increase is both moderate and targeted toward essential services.