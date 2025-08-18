Amarillo College’s Board of Regents recently proposed a 2025–2026 with a slight rise in the property tax rate to fund essential services and bond obligations. Therefore, learning how these decisions affect local families is key. This article outlines 5 important facts about community college tax rates, clarifies what the new numbers mean, highlights recent local developments, and answers your most pressing questions. of 0.21994 per $100, a 5.87% increase designed to fund higher education services and bond payments.
Check Out: YouTube Launches New AI Age Verification for U.S. Users: What You Need to Know?
What are Top 5 Facts About Community College Tax Rates?
Here are the top 5 facts which you must know about Community College Tax Rates:
|
S.No
|
Fact
|
Why It Matters
|
1
|
Tax rates set per $100 assessed value
|
Keeps funding transparent and easy to understand
|
2
|
“No-new-revenue” vs. “voter-approval” rates
|
Tracks what the college can raise automatically vs. with voter consent
|
3
|
Amarillo College’s proposed rate: 0.21994 (5.87% increase)
|
Balances operations without maxing out funding potential
|
4
|
Equates to ~$25/year for average home
|
Makes impact tangible and relatable
|
5
|
Public hearing scheduled for Aug 26
|
Ensures transparency and public engagement
Source: Amarillo College
1. Tax Rates Are Expressed Per $100 of Property Value
Community college tax rates are calculated per $100 of assessed property value, which makes them easier for taxpayers to understand at a glance. In this way, homeowners can quickly estimate year-over-year changes in their taxes.
2. “No-New-Revenue” vs. “Voter-Approval” Rates Matter
The no-new-revenue rate allows the college to maintain funding based on rising property valuations, whereas the voter-approval rate marks how much it could raise with voter consent. Amarillo College’s chosen rate of 0.21994 lands in between, thus ensuring responsible fiscal management.
3. Proposed 5.87% Increase Is Modest and Intentional
The increase to a 0.21994 tax rate translates to a 5.87% bump, yet the Board emphasized restraint. Since they cut $3 million in expenditures, the increase is both moderate and targeted toward essential services.
4. It’s Just $25 a Year for the Average Home
For a typical household in Potter County, this rate change amounts to only $25 more per year, or approximately $2 per month for a $100,000 home. Consequently, the impact is minimal—even while supporting college operations.
Check Out: Why did Trump extend the China Tariff Deadline by 90 days? Read!
5. Public Hearing on August 26 Ensures Citizen Input
Since, transparency matters and the Board has scheduled a public hearing on August 26 at 6 p.m. at the Washington Street campus’s Palo Duro room. This gives local residents a direct voice in educational funding.
Recently, Amarillo College’s Board of Regents has proposed a 0.21994 tax rate for 2025–2026, which is positioned between the no-new-revenue and voter-approval thresholds. This nuanced approach reflects both financial prudence and responsiveness to property value trends as per YahooAmarillo Tribune.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation