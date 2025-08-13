The world of Artificial Intelligence is seeing many new advancements, and recently, YouTube has launched a new AI-powered age verification system in the United States. However, currently it is being tested on a small portion of U.S. users. The main purpose of this system is to utilise artificial intelligence to determine a viewer's age. This will be done by analysing their viewing habits and content consumption. YouTube's AI age estimation is launching in the US on August 13



Privacy experts warn that leaks or breaches could potentially expose vulnerable users who rely on anonymity pic.twitter.com/dgP19xFMan — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 12, 2025 This method will not only allow YouTube to assess a user's age regardless of the birth date entered upon signing up, but it is also effective when viewers are logged into their accounts. The primary goal is to provide safety protections for young audiences and restrict their exposure to content that could be inappropriate for their age, as reported by the Associated Press.

Check Out: How can U.S. faculty lead AI integration in education? Read about Transformations and New AI Programs! How does YouTube's new AI-powered age verification system work? YouTube's new AI-powered age verification system will be rolled out in the United States to identify and protect viewers under the age of 18. The system will use AI to analyze a user's viewing history and make an age assessment based on the types of videos they watch. This will be done regardless of the birth date the user entered upon signing up. The system will only be effective when a user is logged into their YouTube account. If the system flags a logged-in user as a minor, it will automatically enforce existing restrictions, such as limiting video recommendations and blocking certain advertisements. What happens if YouTube's AI system incorrectly identifies a user as a minor?

If a user is incorrectly flagged as being under 18 by the AI system, they have a way to rectify the mistake. To do so, they will be required to provide a government-approved ID, a credit card, or a selfie to verify their age. Check Out: ChatGPT-5 is Here: Check its Key Features and Availability How will the new age verification system impact the user experience on YouTube? YouTube will automatically enforce existing controls and restrictions for users who will be flagged as minors. These safeguards include privacy warnings, limitations on video recommendations, and reminders to take breaks. Additionally, the platform will not display advertisements based on individual tastes to users under 18. This system is initially being tested on a small portion of the US audience and will become more popular if it proves to be effective.