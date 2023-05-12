Yashasvi Jaiswal Biography: Age, Early Life, Player Profile, Career and More

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a name familiar to every cricket aficionado today. The young rising star has kicked up a storm with his outstanding batting in the 2023 IPL. Jaiswal has been performing consistently well since his U-19 days and was already known as a heavy hitter before he made his IPL debut in 2020 for Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an inspirational story that is bound to stir your feelings. Dive in to read Yashasvi Jaiswal’s biography and learn about his early life, player profile, cricket career and more here.

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓



Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed a half-century in just 13 balls and it is the fastest 50 in the history of #TATAIPL 🫡👏💪



The previous record was held by KL Rahul, who got to the mark in 14 balls. pic.twitter.com/OTCHPuSx58 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal Biography

Full Name Yashasvi Bhupendra Kumar Jaiswal Date of Birth 28 December 2001 Place of Birth Suriya, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh Age 21 Father Bhupendra Jaiswal Mother Kanchan Jaiswal Nationality Indian Height 1.83 m, 6’0’’ Cricket Debut 2019 (Domestic) 2020 (IPL) Playing style Left Hand Batsman Marital Status Single Awards Player of the Tournament at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal Early Life and Family

Yashasvi Jaiswal was born on December 28, 2001, in Suriya, Uttar Pradesh to Kanchan Jaiswal, a housewife and Bhupendra Jaiswal, a small hardware store owner.

Jaiswal is the fourth of six siblings and had really humble beginnings.

He moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra at the age of 11 with no possessions, friends or family. Big dreams and a passion for cricket were enough to sustain him.

Jaiswal lived in a tent for three years and did low-end jobs while also playing cricket. There were days when he’d sleep hungry and sell panipuri to make a living.

After three years of struggle, Jaiswal’s talent was recognized by a cricket instructor, Jwala Singh, who gave him a place to live and became his legal guardian and mentor.

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the limelight first in 2015 when he etched his name in the Limca Book of Records for scoring an unbeaten 319 runs in a Giles Shield match. Jaiswal hasn’t looked back since.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Cricket Career

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his List A cricket debut for Mumbai in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

At 17 years old, He became the youngest player to score a double century in List A cricket after smashing 203 runs in 154 balls against Jharkhand.

Jaiswal’s incredible batting performances earned him a place in the Under-19 national cricket squad.

Although India lost the finals to Bangladesh, Jaiswal was named the Player of the Series and also scored the highest run in the tournament.

It was only a matter of time before Jaiswal gained prominence in the entire cricket community. He was lauded by many veteran cricketers, with some even declaring him to be the future of Indian cricket.

Jaiswal made his Indian Premier League debut in 2020 for Rajasthan Royals, who bought him for 2.40 crores.

He scored his maiden century in 2023 against Mumbai Indians, but RR lost the match.

Jaiswal again created history on May 11, 2023, when he blasted past the record of the fastest IPL half-century. He reached his fifty in just 13 balls, playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Player Profile and Records

Batting

FORMAT FC List A T20 Mat 15 32 55 Inns 26 32 53 NO 3 4 2 Runs 1845 1511 1528 HS 265 203 124 Ave 80.21 53.96 29.96 BF 2734 1753 1059 SR 67.48 86.19 144.28 100s 9 5 1 50s 2 7 8 4s 227 159 182 6s 24 36 64 Ct 13 8 18 St 0 0 0

Bowling

FORMAT FC List A T20 Mat 15 32 55 Inns 3 13 3 Balls 48 285 13 Runs 28 257 30 Wkts 0 7 0 BBI - Feb-31 - BBM - Feb-31 - Ave - 36.71 - Econ 3.5 5.41 13.84 SR - 40.7 - 4w 0 0 0 5w 0 0 0 10w 0 0 0

Summing Up

Yashasvi Jaiswal is touted as the next big thing in cricket. He has the aggression of Virender Sehwag and the wits of Virat Kohli. Jaiswal has been consistently performing at the highest level, and he’s barely 21. The young rising star has a bright future ahead and hopes to represent Indian in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup.