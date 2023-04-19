List of Highest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

The Indian Premier League is a short-format, T20 cricket tournament known for its exciting games and explosive batting. High run totals aren’t uncommon in the IPL. In fact, it’s considered a poor effort if teams fail to score above 200 runs on certain grounds.

But sometimes teams take it up a notch and register humungous totals that seem like ODI totals. Some of the most popular grounds, Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore are notorious for being batting havens and a graveyard for bowlers. Many teams have even chased down targets above 200 runs in such stadiums.

Today we bring you the list of the highest team scores ever in the IPL. Take a look at the biggest totals recorded on the scoreboard in IPL history and per season.

Highest IPL Team Scores (2008 - 2023)

The record for the highest IPL totals goes the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive 263/5. This was the match Chris Gayle butchered the opposition and smashed Pune Warriors bowlers to score a historic 175 runs off 66 balls. RCB is featured 5 times in the list followed by Chennai Super Kings. You view the full list of highest IPL team totals below

Rank Team Score Opposition Match Date 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/5 Pune Warriors 23 Apr 2013 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 248/3 Gujarat Lions 14 May 2016 3 Chennai Super Kings 246/5 Rajasthan Royals 3 Apr 2010 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 Kings XI Punjab 12 May 2018 5 Chennai Super Kings 240/5 Kings XI Punjab 19 Apr 2008 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 235/1 Mumbai Indians 10 May 2015 7 Mumbai Indians 235/9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Oct 2021 8 Kings XI Punjab 232/2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 17 May 2011 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 232/2 Mumbai Indians 28 Apr 2019 10 Delhi Daredevils 231/4 Kings XI Punjab 23 Apr 2011 11 Kings XI Punjab 231/4 Chennai Super Kings 7 May 2014 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 231/2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 31 Mar 2019 13 Kings XI Punjab 230/3 Mumbai Indians 11 May 2017 14 Delhi Capitals 228/4 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Oct 2020 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad 228/4 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 Apr 2023 16 Royal Challengers Bangalore 227/4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 Apr 2016 17 Rajasthan Royals 226/6 Kings XI Punjab 27 Sep 2020 18 Kings XI Punjab 226/6 Chennai Super Kings 30 May 2014 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore 226/3 Kings XI Punjab 6 May 2015 20 Chennai Super Kings 226/6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 17 Apr 2023 21 Rajasthan Royals 223/5 Chennai Super Kings 3 Apr 2010 22 Chennai Super Kings 223/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 May 2013 23 Mumbai Indians 223/6 Kings XI Punjab 11 May 2017 24 Kings XI Punjab 223/2 Rajasthan Royals 27 Sep 2020 25 Kolkata Knight Riders 222/3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 Apr 2008

