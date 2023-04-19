List of Highest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)
The Indian Premier League is a short-format, T20 cricket tournament known for its exciting games and explosive batting. High run totals aren’t uncommon in the IPL. In fact, it’s considered a poor effort if teams fail to score above 200 runs on certain grounds.
But sometimes teams take it up a notch and register humungous totals that seem like ODI totals. Some of the most popular grounds, Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore are notorious for being batting havens and a graveyard for bowlers. Many teams have even chased down targets above 200 runs in such stadiums.
Today we bring you the list of the highest team scores ever in the IPL. Take a look at the biggest totals recorded on the scoreboard in IPL history and per season.
Related: Most Centuries in IPL
Highest IPL Team Scores (2008 - 2023)
The record for the highest IPL totals goes the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive 263/5. This was the match Chris Gayle butchered the opposition and smashed Pune Warriors bowlers to score a historic 175 runs off 66 balls. RCB is featured 5 times in the list followed by Chennai Super Kings. You view the full list of highest IPL team totals below
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Score
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
263/5
|
Pune Warriors
|
23 Apr 2013
|
2
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
248/3
|
Gujarat Lions
|
14 May 2016
|
3
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
246/5
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
3 Apr 2010
|
4
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
245/6
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
12 May 2018
|
5
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
240/5
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
19 Apr 2008
|
6
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
235/1
|
Mumbai Indians
|
10 May 2015
|
7
|
Mumbai Indians
|
235/9
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
8 Oct 2021
|
8
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
232/2
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
17 May 2011
|
9
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
232/2
|
Mumbai Indians
|
28 Apr 2019
|
10
|
Delhi Daredevils
|
231/4
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
23 Apr 2011
|
11
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
231/4
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
7 May 2014
|
12
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
231/2
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
31 Mar 2019
|
13
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
230/3
|
Mumbai Indians
|
11 May 2017
|
14
|
Delhi Capitals
|
228/4
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
3 Oct 2020
|
15
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
228/4
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
14 Apr 2023
|
16
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
227/4
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
12 Apr 2016
|
17
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
226/6
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
27 Sep 2020
|
18
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
226/6
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
30 May 2014
|
19
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
226/3
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
6 May 2015
|
20
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
226/6
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
17 Apr 2023
|
21
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
223/5
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
3 Apr 2010
|
22
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
223/3
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
8 May 2013
|
23
|
Mumbai Indians
|
223/6
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
11 May 2017
|
24
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
223/2
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
27 Sep 2020
|
25
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
222/3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
18 Apr 2008