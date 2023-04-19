List of Highest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

Highest Score in IPL: The Indian Premier League is known for large scoreboard totals, but sometimes they are on par with an ODI match. Check here the highest team scores in IPL history from 2008 to 2023.
List of Highest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)
List of Highest Scores in IPL History (2008 -2023)

The Indian Premier League is a short-format, T20 cricket tournament known for its exciting games and explosive batting. High run totals aren’t uncommon in the IPL. In fact, it’s considered a poor effort if teams fail to score above 200 runs on certain grounds.

But sometimes teams take it up a notch and register humungous totals that seem like ODI totals. Some of the most popular grounds, Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore are notorious for being batting havens and a graveyard for bowlers. Many teams have even chased down targets above 200 runs in such stadiums.

Today we bring you the list of the highest team scores ever in the IPL. Take a look at the biggest totals recorded on the scoreboard in IPL history and per season.

Related: Most Centuries in IPL

Highest IPL Team Scores (2008 - 2023)

The record for the highest IPL totals goes the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive 263/5. This was the match Chris Gayle butchered the opposition and smashed Pune Warriors bowlers to score a historic 175 runs off 66 balls. RCB is featured 5 times in the list followed by Chennai Super Kings. You view the full list of highest IPL team totals below

Rank

Team

Score

Opposition

Match Date

1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

263/5

Pune Warriors

23 Apr 2013

2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

248/3

Gujarat Lions

14 May 2016

3

Chennai Super Kings

246/5

Rajasthan Royals

3 Apr 2010

4

Kolkata Knight Riders

245/6

Kings XI Punjab

12 May 2018

5

Chennai Super Kings

240/5

Kings XI Punjab

19 Apr 2008

6

Royal Challengers Bangalore

235/1

Mumbai Indians

10 May 2015

7

Mumbai Indians

235/9

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 Oct 2021

8

Kings XI Punjab

232/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

17 May 2011

9

Kolkata Knight Riders

232/2

Mumbai Indians

28 Apr 2019

10

Delhi Daredevils

231/4

Kings XI Punjab

23 Apr 2011

11

Kings XI Punjab

231/4

Chennai Super Kings

7 May 2014

12

Sunrisers Hyderabad

231/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

31 Mar 2019

13

Kings XI Punjab

230/3

Mumbai Indians

11 May 2017

14

Delhi Capitals

228/4

Kolkata Knight Riders

3 Oct 2020

15

Sunrisers Hyderabad

228/4

Kolkata Knight Riders

14 Apr 2023

16

Royal Challengers Bangalore

227/4

Sunrisers Hyderabad

12 Apr 2016

17

Rajasthan Royals

226/6

Kings XI Punjab

27 Sep 2020

18

Kings XI Punjab

226/6

Chennai Super Kings

30 May 2014

19

Royal Challengers Bangalore

226/3

Kings XI Punjab

6 May 2015

20

Chennai Super Kings

226/6

Royal Challengers Bangalore

17 Apr 2023

21

Rajasthan Royals

223/5

Chennai Super Kings

3 Apr 2010

22

Chennai Super Kings

223/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 May 2013

23

Mumbai Indians

223/6

Kings XI Punjab

11 May 2017

24

Kings XI Punjab

223/2

Rajasthan Royals

27 Sep 2020

25

Kolkata Knight Riders

222/3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

18 Apr 2008

Most sixes in IPL (2008 - 2023)
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next