JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Postponed, Schools Closed Today in Jammu Division

JKBOSE Class 10 and 11 Part 1 Private Bi-Annual Exams 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed the JKBOSE Class 10 and 11 Part 1 private bi-annual exams. As per the notification issued, the exams to be conducted today, August 27, have been postponed. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the revised schedule of the cancelled exam.

The official notification states that the examinations scheduled for August 27, 2025 of the secondary school examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Examination Part 1, (Class 11) session Annual (Private) Bi-annual 2025 for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are postponed un vie of the continued harsh weather and flood situations in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced soon