Schools Holiday on 27th August
JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Postponed, Schools Closed Today in Jammu Division

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 27, 2025, 09:01 IST

JKBOSE class 10, class 11 part 1 bi-annual exam 2025 to be held today, August 27, has been postponed due to rain alert. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Jammu division also closed today due to flood and rain alert. 

JKBOSE Class 10 and 11 Part 1 Private Bi-Annual Exams 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed the JKBOSE Class 10 and 11 Part 1 private bi-annual exams. As per the notification issued, the exams to be conducted today, August 27, have been postponed. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the revised schedule of the cancelled exam. 

The official notification states that the examinations scheduled for August 27, 2025 of the secondary school examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Examination Part 1, (Class 11) session Annual (Private) Bi-annual 2025 for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are postponed un vie of the continued harsh weather and flood situations in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced soon

Jammu Division Schools Closed Today

According to the official notification issued, all government and private schools in Jammu division will be closed on August 27. This is the third consecutive day since schools are closed in the Jammu division. Schools in the region have been closed since August 25 due to incessant rains, cloudburst and flood like situation.

Also Read: Jammu School Holiday August 27: Schools, Colleges Closed 

