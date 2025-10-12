Scientific name of Rose: The rose is one of the most loved flowers in the world because of its intoxicating smell and beauty that everyone knows. It's interesting to learn about the technical classification of the natural world, whether you're a student, a gardener, or just curious about it. Did you know that the global rose market is growing quickly?
By 2032, it is expected to be worth almost $1.1 billion, thanks to its growing use in cosmetics and perfumes. The fact that this industry makes millions of dollars only makes the scientific name of this beautiful rose even more important. Everyone should know this. Let's look into the rose plant's official scientific name and the family it belongs to.
What is the Scientific Name of Rose?
Rosa is the scientific name for rose. This one word stands for the whole group of rose plants. There are hundreds of different types of roses, such as Rosa rugosa and Rosa damascena. However, the scientific name for the genus as a whole is just Rosa. The name follows the Linnaean system, which is a universal way for scientists and botanists all over the world to identify plants correctly.
Family of Rose
Rosa is the scientific name for a rose, but it's only one piece of the larger puzzle of classification. The rose is one of many flowering plants in the Rosaceae family. This family is very important in the plant kingdom because it has many important fruits and decorative plants that people use all the time.
There are about 2,500 species in the Rosaceae family, which is a large group of plants that mostly live in the northern temperate zone.
Here are some other important plants that belong to the rose family (Rosaceae):
|
Rosaceae Family Common Name
|
Scientific Name of Rose Family
|
Rose
|
Rosa species
|
Strawberry
|
Fragaria
|
Apple
|
Malus
|
Cherry, Plum, Almond
|
Prunus
|
Blackberry, Raspberry
|
Rubus
|
Hawthorn
|
Crataegus
5 Scientific Facts about Rose
The rose's scientific name only gives a hint of the amazing biology and history that make this plant so famous. Here are five surprising things that scientists have learned about roses:
-
One of the oldest flowers grown for decoration is the rose. Rose fossils have been discovered that date back an astounding 35 million years.
-
Researchers have looked into the health benefits of different rose extracts. For example, substances in Rosa damascena have shown promise as anti-diabetic agents by blocking the absorption of carbohydrates.
-
To get rose oil for perfume, you need a lot of flowers. About two thousand roses are needed to make just one gram of rose oil.
-
The petals are safe to eat and are used in culinary preparations like rose water, jams, and flavorings. Also, the "rose hip," a berry-like fruit, is well known for having a lot of vitamin C.
-
The sharp growths on a rose stem are not thorns; they are called prickles. Thorns are modified stems, whereas prickles are sharp outgrowths of the outer layer of the stem, meaning you can easily remove a prickle without tearing into the wood of the stem.
The scientific name of the rose plant, Rosa, identifies a genus that is both ancient and economically powerful in the modern world. This essential botanical name links the world's most romantic flower to a diverse family, Rosaceae, underscoring its historical importance in everything from perfume to medicine.
