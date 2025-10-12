Scientific name of Rose: The rose is one of the most loved flowers in the world because of its intoxicating smell and beauty that everyone knows. It's interesting to learn about the technical classification of the natural world, whether you're a student, a gardener, or just curious about it. Did you know that the global rose market is growing quickly?

By 2032, it is expected to be worth almost $1.1 billion, thanks to its growing use in cosmetics and perfumes. The fact that this industry makes millions of dollars only makes the scientific name of this beautiful rose even more important. Everyone should know this. Let's look into the rose plant's official scientific name and the family it belongs to.

What is the Scientific Name of Rose?

Rosa is the scientific name for rose. This one word stands for the whole group of rose plants. There are hundreds of different types of roses, such as Rosa rugosa and Rosa damascena. However, the scientific name for the genus as a whole is just Rosa. The name follows the Linnaean system, which is a universal way for scientists and botanists all over the world to identify plants correctly.