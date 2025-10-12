List of U.S. Military Medals and Decorations: Explained!

The United States Armed Forces has established an elaborate system of medals and decorations to acknowledge exceptional service, bravery, and dedication. The awards recognize valor in combat, extraordinary service, meritorious service, and lengthy service throughout the history of each branch of the military. From the Medal of Honor, which is the highest award for heroism in the nation, to service and campaign medals awarded for participation in those campaigns, every award has its historical basis and is a representation of courage, sacrifice, and excellence. While these awards are significant to the individual being recognized, they are also a reflection of duty, honor, and country, which will inspire future generations of military service individuals. Learning about the hierarchy, purpose, and prestige of these medals helps to understand the extraordinary experiences of individuals who chose to serve this nation.

List of Top 10 U.S. Military Medals and Decorations Here are the top 10 U.S. Military Medals and Decorations along with the genre or catagory they are awarded for: Rank Medal/Decoration Name Genre/Type 1 Medal of Honor Personal Valor/Combat 2 Distinguished Service Cross Personal Valor/Combat 3 Navy Cross Personal Valor/Combat 4 Air Force Cross Personal Valor/Combat 5 Defense Distinguished Service Medal Meritorious Service 6 Silver Star Gallantry/Combat 7 Legion of Merit Exceptional Service 8 Distinguished Flying Cross Heroism/Achievement (Aerial) 9 Bronze Star Medal Heroism/Meritorious Combat 10 Purple Heart Wounded or Killed in Action

1. Medal of Honor Source: Military Medals The Medal of Honor is the highest military accolade in the United States and is given for remarkable acts of valor and gallantry above and beyond the call of duty established during the Civil War for military personnel in the United States. It recognizes those military individuals for outstanding gallantry in action on the battlefield, frequently at great peril to themselves. The recipients, whether military or not, are commemorated for their bravery, selflessness, and nobility of purpose; therefore, it is considered the highest military honor of the nation. 2. Distinguished Service Cross The Distinguished Service Cross (DSC) is the next highest military honor in the U.S. Army and is awarded for extraordinary heroism in combat. The DSC commemorates soldiers who displayed actions of valor while in the act of combating enemy forces - all of which are below Medal of Honor level or below.

Instituted in 1918, the DSC was designed to honor soldiers who put themselves in harm's way with regards to saving the lives of others while battling the enemy, and calls special attention to the heroism and self-sacrifice of those engaged in combat. 3. Navy Cross The Navy Cross is the second highest military award of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps and is awarded for extraordinary heroism in combat. Established in 1919, it recognizes personnel of the Naval Service for acts of courage in battle a condition of great danger. Award recipients face intense enemy fire and combat situations in the performance of their duties, risking their well-being and even their lives to save others or complete the mission. The medal represents the ultimate standards of valor, commitment, and dedication to the service of naval personnel, second only to the Medal of Honor.

4. Air Force Cross The Air Force Cross is the second highest military decoration for the United States Air Force awarded for extraordinary heroism in situations of combat. Established in 1960, the Air Force Cross medals act of valor above and beyond the call of duty in conditions that are often life-threatening. The recipient of the Air Force Cross displays exceptional heroism, commitment, leadership, and skills, often in extreme conditions. The award recognizes the United States Air Force's commitment to recognizing exceptional bravery and sacrifice during a combat operation, mission, or aerial flight. 5. Defense Distinguished Service Medal The Defense Distinguished Service Medal (DDSM) is the highest non-combat decoration awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense. The medal was created in 1970 to recognize exceptional meritorious service in a position of great responsibility, typically involving national security issues, strategic planning, or service as a joint military unit.