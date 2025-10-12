13th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Border Security Force's Air Wing Gets Its First Woman Flight Engineer
-
India Exports 7.75 Lakh Ton Sugar In 2024-25: AISTA
-
Kumar Sanu Goes To Delhi High Court For Protection Of Personality Rights
-
NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9,075 New Seats, Approves New Medical Colleges Across Country
-
RBI consolidates all regulatory instructions into 238 master circulars, repealing about 9,000 old ones to simplify compliance.
-
India announces ₹151 crore grant for West Bengal’s rural healthcare boost.
-
Supreme Court agrees to urgently hear plea seeking probe into children’s deaths linked to toxic cough syrup.
-
Police in Gurugram have arrested two Bambiha gang members following a gunfight.
-
Pakistan lashes out over the mention of Jammu & Kashmir in the India-Afghanistan joint statement, calling it a ‘clear violation’.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Hungary’s László Krasznahorkai wins the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his visionary literary contributions.
-
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai to deepen cooperation on defence, climate, and energy.
-
NASA's GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
-
Russia's Big Warning Amid Buzz US May Give Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine
-
Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
-
Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton Dies At 79
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs in Women’s T20 World Cup, strengthening their semifinal hopes.
-
Smriti Mandhana set the world record for most ODI runs by a woman in a calendar year during the India-South Africa World Cup match.
-
Golf Legend Tiger Woods Has A Seventh Back Surgery To Have Disk Replaced
-
West Indies Fast Bowler Jayden Seales Receives Big Punishment From ICC During 2nd Test Against India
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary gas found in the sun?
Answer: Hydrogen.
-
Question: What is the longest river in Asia?
Answer: The Yangtze River.
-
Question: Who developed the polio vaccine?
Answer: Jonas Salk.
-
Question: What is the hardest precious metal?
Answer: Platinum.
-
Question: In which European city would you find the Colosseum?
Answer: Rome.
-
Question: What is the name of the layer of gas that protects Earth from harmful solar radiation?
Answer: The Ozone Layer.
-
Question: How many players are on a standard soccer (football) team on the field?
Answer: 11.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for silver?
Answer: Ag.
-
Question: Which author created the characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn?
Answer: Mark Twain.
-
Question: What is the lowest point on Earth's land surface?
Answer: The Dead Sea shore.
Thought of the day:
"Do something today that your future self will thank you for.”
Word of the day:
Ponder
Meaning: to think about something carefully and thoroughly, especially before making a decision or reaching a conclusion.
Example: "She took a moment to ponder the complex problem before writing down her answer. "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
