BTSC JE Salary Structure 2025, Check In-Hand Salary, Perks and Allowances

BTSC JE Salary: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is all set to fill 2747 vacancies for the Junior Engineer post in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical departments. It is an amazing opportunity for engineering graduates seeking a stable and rewarding job. The salary for this position comes under Pay Level 7 as per the 7th Pay Commission, and basic pay starts from Rs 44,900 per month. Candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances based on the prescribed norms. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC JE Salary and Job Profile on this page. BTSC JE Salary 2025 The BTSC Junior Engineer post attracts a huge number of applicants every year due to the excellent pay scale, job security, and numerous benefits. The selection for this post is typically made based on the performance in the written test, followed by an interview and document verification. Candidates appointed for this post will receive a salary under Pay Level 7, in the range of Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400. The selected candidates will be mainly responsible for planning, designing, and executing the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure projects.

Also, read: BTSC JE Syllabus BTSC JE Salary Structure The BTSC JE salary structure offers a competitive pay scale along with various perks and allowances as per government rules. As per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, the pay band for this post ranges between INR 9300- INR 34800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600. The salary structure comprises details like pay scale, basic pay, grade pay, allowances, net pay, gross pay, and many other information. Here is the breakdown of the BTSC JE salary structure shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Pay Level Level 7 Pay Band INR 9300- INR 34800 Grade Pay Rs 4600 Pay Scale Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400 Starting Basic Pay Rs 44,900 Maximum Basic Pay Rs 1,42,400 Monthly Salary Rs 47000 and Rs 55000 per month (approx)

BTSC JE In-Hand Salary The BTSC JE salary in hand combines basic pay and allowances and then deducts the amount from NPS, taxes, PF contributions, and other admissible factors. The newly appointed junior engineers will initially receive the basic pay of Rs 44,900, which may eventually increase up to Rs 1,42, 400 over time, depending on their year of service. The actual BTSC JE in hand salary will approximately range between Rs 47000 and Rs 55000 per month based on the city of their job posting. Bihar JE Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed candidates will be able to enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits admissible to the junior engineer posts. This will boost their overall monthly salary and improve their financial stability. The perks and allowances included in the BTSC JE salary are as follows:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Conveyance Allowances

Medical Allowances

City Compensation Allowances

Special Pay

Other Relevant Allowances BTSC JE Job Profile The BTSC Junior Engineer (JE) plays an important role in the smooth functioning of the public infrastructure projects under various departments. They plan, design, and supervise the project work assigned to them. The roles and responsibilities involved in the BTSC Job Profile are as follows: To plan, design, and execute the assigned projects.

To review the quality of materials and ensure all the set standards and protocols are followed.

To prepare reports and documents related to ongoing work on the project.

To coordinate with other team members for the timely completion of the work.

To perform all the duties allocated by senior officials.