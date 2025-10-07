Bihar BTSC JE Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

BTSC JE Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Bihar JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 along with the official notification. A total of 2747 vacancies have been announced for Junior Engineer (Non-Sanitary) posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. Candidates gearing up for the BTSC JE 2025 Exam must have a thorough understanding of the syllabus to ensure they cover all important topics and easily outrank others in the exam. Having a clear grasp of the BTSC JE Syllabus helps candidates understand the exam structure and the key areas from which questions are likely to be asked. This, in turn, enables them to create an effective and well-focused preparation strategy. This article provides the latest Bihar Junior Engineer Syllabus 2025 for all subjects along with the detailed exam pattern.

BTSC JE Syllabus 2025 Knowing the BTSC JE syllabus and exam pattern is the key to success. It helps candidates focus on the relevant topics that are likely to be asked in the exam. In addition to going through the syllabus thoroughly, aspirants should solve previous years’ papers, revise regularly, and practice effective time management to boost their confidence and improve their overall score. Bihar BTSC JE Syllabus 2025 Overview BTSC JE 2025 syllabus provides a detailed overview of all subjects and topics that will be covered in the exam, including General Studies and Domain Knowledge for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. Check the key highlights in the table below: Bihar JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Summary Commission Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Junior Engineer Disciplines Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Mode of Exam Online No. of Questions 100 Negative Marking 1/4 Selection Process Online Exam Interview Document Verification

BTSC JE Syllabus PDF Download The commission issued the Bihar JE Syllabus PDF on its official website. You can download it either from the official website or via the direct link shared below. Downloading and referring to the official syllabus PDF helps candidates plan their preparation systematically and ensures that no important topic is missed. Bihar BTSC JE Exam Pattern 2025 Bihar Junior Engineer exam will be held in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions. Each question carries a weightage of one mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

The questions in BTSC JE exam will be bilingual, i.e. in Hindi/English. Sections No. of Questions Marks General Studies 20 20 Domain Knowledge (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) 80 80 Total 100 100

BTSC JE 2025 Syllabus Subject-wise The syllabus of the BTSC JE 2025 exam includes a detailed list of subjects and topics from which questions will be asked. It helps candidates understand the important areas to focus on and prepare effectively for the exam. The Bihar JE 2025 syllabus is divided into two sections — General Studies and Domain Knowledge (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Aspirants must qualify it to proceed further in the recruitment process. BTSC Junior Engineer Syllabus for General Studies This section will remain the same for all candidates. Through it, aspirants will be evaluated based on their general awareness and understanding of current affairs. Static General Knowledge

Science and Technology

Polity

Current Affairs

Sports

History

Geography

Books and Authors BTSC Junior Engineer Syllabus for Civil Engineering

Aspirants who have specialized in Civil Engineering will be assessed on their understanding of topics such as Basic Surveying, Environmental Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Hydraulics, and other core subjects. Environmental Engineering Transportation Engineering Basic Surveying Theory of Structures Water Resources Engineering Construction Materials Hydraulics Concrete Technology Design of Steel and R.C.C. Structure BTSC JE Syllabus for Mechanical Engineering The Bihar BTSC JE Syllabus for Mechanical Engineering comprises topics to assess candidates’ overall awareness and technical expertise in ME. Thermodynamics Strength of Materials Theory of Machines Manufacturing Fluid Mechanics Engineering Mechanics BTSC JE Syllabus for Electrical Engineering