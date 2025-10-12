IQ Test: Only a puzzle champion can spot the mistake in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles stimulate your brain and test your logical and analytical abilities. IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.

With regular practice, there is a high chance that you will develop a sharper brain.

Are you someone with a high visual prowess?

Let’s find out!

This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test your visual skills and intelligence.

The picture shared above depicts a picture of a river with a gondola sailing by.

While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not.

There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 5 seconds.