IQ Test: Only a puzzle champion can spot the mistake in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles stimulate your brain and test your logical and analytical abilities. IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.
With regular practice, there is a high chance that you will develop a sharper brain.
Are you someone with a high visual prowess?
Let’s find out!
This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test your visual skills and intelligence.
The picture shared above depicts a picture of a river with a gondola sailing by.
While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not.
There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 5 seconds.
Can you?
Your time starts now!
Also Read: Spot 3 Differences Between Stretching Cat Pictures in 17 Seconds!
Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual.
If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture.
Have you spotted it?
Time is running out, so act quickly.
Did you find the mistake?
Keep looking; it is right there.
And...
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 5 seconds.
You people are among the top 1% in terms of visual prowess and intelligence.
For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below.
Check out the solution now!
Keep practicing more of such puzzles so that you can improve your observation skills.
Also Read: Only 1% of people with 6/6 vision can spot "TALL" in 9 seconds!
IQ Test: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that the gondolas are seen in Venice, but there is no Eiffel Tower in Venice; it is in Paris.
If you enjoyed this puzzle challenge, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, before you leave, check out some interesting puzzle challenges that we have curated specially for you.
Recommended Reading
You Have Hawk Eyes and 140+ IQ if You Can Find 'FAN' in 5 Seconds!
Word Puzzle: You’ve an exceptionally high IQ if you can find the hidden word in 7 seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation