UPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Qualifying Marks Category-Wise

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has successfully conducted the UPPSC PCS 2025 exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be eager to know the UPPSC expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying.

UPPSC PCS cut off represents the minimum score required for candidates to move on to the Mains examination. These cut off marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared, the number of vacancies, reservation criteria, marking scheme, and the overall difficulty level of the paper.

Since the UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet, candidates can refer to the expected cut off marks to get an idea of the qualifying range.

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025

UPPSC conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam on October 12. UPPCS cut-off marks along with the result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who will clear the Prelims exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam.