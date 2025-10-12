UPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Qualifying Marks Category-Wise

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Oct 12, 2025, 18:36 IST

UPPSC Cut Off 2025: UPPSC has conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam today. Candidates can check the expected cut off marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 to estimate their chances of qualifying for the Mains exam. Get category-wise qualifying marks and key factors influencing the cut off.

UPPSC Cut Off
UPPSC Cut Off

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has successfully conducted the UPPSC PCS 2025 exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be eager to know the UPPSC expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. 

UPPSC PCS cut off represents the minimum score required for candidates to move on to the Mains examination. These cut off marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared, the number of vacancies, reservation criteria, marking scheme, and the overall difficulty level of the paper.

Since the UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet, candidates can refer to the expected cut off marks to get an idea of the qualifying range.

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025

UPPSC conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam on October 12. UPPCS cut-off marks along with the result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who will clear the Prelims exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam.

Based on the UPPSC PCS exam analysis and previous years’ trends, the UPPSC Prelims 2025 cut off is anticipated to remain close to last year’s range.

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Exam Name

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam

UPPSC Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Exam Mode

Offline

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Expected Cut Off 2025

UPPSC PCS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 gives aspirants a fair estimate of their chances of qualifying for the Mains exam. While the official cut off will be released after the declaration of results, candidates should aim to score well above the expected range to stay on the safer side.

UPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

The expected UPPSC PCS cut off for 2025 has been calculated based on difficulty level, number of vacancies, and candidate feedback. This will give aspirants a fair idea of their qualifying chances.

Category

UPPSC 2025 Expected Cutoff 

Unreserved

125 to 135

Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh

96 to 100

Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh

85 to 89

OBC of Uttar Pradesh

115 to 122

EWS 

120 to 128

Dependant of Freedom-Fighter of Uttar Pradesh

110 to 116

Female

100 to 110

Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh

102 to 108

Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh

95 to 100

PB

92 to 99

PD

76 to 83

BA/OA/OL

95 to 100

UPPSC Minimum Qualifying Marks

To be considered for the Mains examination, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in both Paper 1 (GS) and Paper 2 (CSAT). While Paper 1 is used for determining the cut off, Paper 2 is qualifying in nature. UPPSC Paper 2 requires candidates to score at least 33% marks to qualify.

Category

Qualifying Marks

SC/ST

35%

Other Categories

40%

UPPSC Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

The UPPSC PCS cut off varies for different categories like General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD, and Female candidates. This variation is based on reservation rules, performance trends, and the difficulty level of the question paper. Candidates must also clear the minimum qualifying marks to be considered for selection.

Steps to Check UPPSC Cut Off 2025

The commission issues UPPSC PCS cut off marks along with the result. It is likely to be released in November/December 2025. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Listed below are the simple steps that candidates can follow to check their cut off marks once it is released.

  1. Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in

  2. Click on the “Results” or “Cut Off Marks” link on the homepage.

  3. Select UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2025 from the list of notifications.

  4. The category-wise cut off PDF will open on your screen.

  5. Download and save it for future reference.

Factors Determining UPPSC Cut Off Marks

UPPSC cut off is influenced by several key factors each year:

  • Number of Vacancies 
  • Difficulty Level of the Exam
  • Number of Candidates Appearing
  • Category of the Candidate
  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

Latest Education News