GK Quiz on Diwali: Diwali is also known as Deepavali or Row of Lights. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The spirit of Diwali is the victory of good over evil. Let us learn more about Diwali in the form of GK questions. 1. The word Diwali is derived from which language? a) Pali b) Apabhramsa c) Sanskrit d) Prakrit Answer: c Explanation: The word Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word “deepavali” which means row of lights. 2. Diwali is celebrated on which month of the Hindu Calendar? a) Ashwin b) Ashadha c) Kartika d) Magha Answer: c Explanation: Diwali is celebrated in the month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar. 3. For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India? a) 2 Days b) 5 Days c) 6 Days d) 4 Days Answer: c Explanation: Diwali is celebrated for 5 days it starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj celebrations.

4. Who defeated Narkasur? a) Lord Vishnu b) Lord Rama c) Lord Krishna d) Lord Yama Answer: c Explanation: Narakasur was defeated by Lord Krishna 5. Which oil is used to light diya during Diwali? a) Corn b) Mustard c) Groundnut d) Coconut Answer: b Explanation: Mustard oil is used to light diya during Diwali. 6. Second day of Diwali is known as? a) Bhai Dooj b) Dhanteras c) Govardhan Pooja d) Naraka Chaturdashi Answer: d Explanation: The second day of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is the celebration of the defeat of Narakasur by Lord Krishna. 7. Which day of Diwali celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters? a) First b) Second c) Fourth d) Fifth Answer: d Explanation: The fifth day of Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta or Bhai Tika across different parts of India and Nepal. It is celebrated as a day of bonding between brothers and sisters.

8. For what reason Diwali is celebrated among Sikhs? a) For Ram’s victory over Ravana b) Release of Guru Hargobind c) Defeat of Narakasura by Shri Krishna d) None of the above Answer: b Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Diwali in order to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind from captivity in Gwalior and his return to Amritsar. 9. Diwali is not a major celebration among which religion? a) Jainism b) Sikhism c) Judaism d) Hinduism Answer: c Explanation: Diwali is not a major festival in Judaism, and it is celebrated with much fervor in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. 10. Which god is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali? a) Narayana b) Vishnu c) Krishna d) Ganesha Answer: d Explanation: Ganesha is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi in Diwali. As both Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha are considered providers of wealth and prosperity in the Hindu religion.

11. Lord Rama was the ruler of which state? a) Indraprastha b) Mithila c) Ayodhya d) Hastinapur Answer: c Explanation: Lord Rama was the king of Ayodhya, he was the son of Dasaratha and Kaushalya and is said to be the 7th mahavtar of Vishnu. 12. Which ancient king is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali after gaining knowledge from Brahma? a) Yudhishthira b) Bali c) Vikramaditya d) Prithviraj Chauhan Answer: b Explanation: King Bali is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali, marking his annual visit to earth as per a promise by Lord Vishnu. 13. Which of the following events coincides with Diwali celebrations in the Sikh community? a) Guru Nanak Jayanti b) Baisakhi c) Bandi Chhor Divas d) Hola Mohalla Answer: c Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind Singh from imprisonment, on the day of Diwali.