GK Quiz on Diwali: How Well Do You Know the Festival of Lights? Test with 15 MCQ Questions and Answers
Diwali is one of the major festivals of India. It is celebrated in the month of Kartika as per the Hindu calendar. Learn more about Diwali with these GK Questions with Answers on Diwali now!
GK Quiz on Diwali: Diwali is also known as Deepavali or Row of Lights. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The spirit of Diwali is the victory of good over evil. Let us learn more about Diwali in the form of GK questions.
1. The word Diwali is derived from which language?
a) Pali
b) Apabhramsa
c) Sanskrit
d) Prakrit
Answer: c
Explanation: The word Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word “deepavali” which means row of lights.
2. Diwali is celebrated on which month of the Hindu Calendar?
a) Ashwin
b) Ashadha
c) Kartika
d) Magha
Answer: c
Explanation: Diwali is celebrated in the month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar.
3. For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India?
a) 2 Days
b) 5 Days
c) 6 Days
d) 4 Days
Answer: c
Explanation: Diwali is celebrated for 5 days it starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj celebrations.
4. Who defeated Narkasur?
a) Lord Vishnu
b) Lord Rama
c) Lord Krishna
d) Lord Yama
Answer: c
Explanation: Narakasur was defeated by Lord Krishna
5. Which oil is used to light diya during Diwali?
a) Corn
b) Mustard
c) Groundnut
d) Coconut
Answer: b
Explanation: Mustard oil is used to light diya during Diwali.
6. Second day of Diwali is known as?
a) Bhai Dooj
b) Dhanteras
c) Govardhan Pooja
d) Naraka Chaturdashi
Answer: d
Explanation: The second day of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is the celebration of the defeat of Narakasur by Lord Krishna.
7. Which day of Diwali celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters?
a) First
b) Second
c) Fourth
d) Fifth
Answer: d
Explanation: The fifth day of Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta or Bhai Tika across different parts of India and Nepal. It is celebrated as a day of bonding between brothers and sisters.
8. For what reason Diwali is celebrated among Sikhs?
a) For Ram’s victory over Ravana
b) Release of Guru Hargobind
c) Defeat of Narakasura by Shri Krishna
d) None of the above
Answer: b
Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Diwali in order to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind from captivity in Gwalior and his return to Amritsar.
9. Diwali is not a major celebration among which religion?
a) Jainism
b) Sikhism
c) Judaism
d) Hinduism
Answer: c
Explanation: Diwali is not a major festival in Judaism, and it is celebrated with much fervor in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism.
10. Which god is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali?
a) Narayana
b) Vishnu
c) Krishna
d) Ganesha
Answer: d
Explanation: Ganesha is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi in Diwali. As both Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha are considered providers of wealth and prosperity in the Hindu religion.
11. Lord Rama was the ruler of which state?
a) Indraprastha
b) Mithila
c) Ayodhya
d) Hastinapur
Answer: c
Explanation: Lord Rama was the king of Ayodhya, he was the son of Dasaratha and Kaushalya and is said to be the 7th mahavtar of Vishnu.
12. Which ancient king is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali after gaining knowledge from Brahma?
a) Yudhishthira
b) Bali
c) Vikramaditya
d) Prithviraj Chauhan
Answer: b
Explanation: King Bali is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali, marking his annual visit to earth as per a promise by Lord Vishnu.
13. Which of the following events coincides with Diwali celebrations in the Sikh community?
a) Guru Nanak Jayanti
b) Baisakhi
c) Bandi Chhor Divas
d) Hola Mohalla
Answer: c
Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind Singh from imprisonment, on the day of Diwali.
14. In which part of India is Diwali celebrated as "Kali Puja"?
a) Gujarat
b) Maharashtra
c) West Bengal
d) Rajasthan
Answer: c
Explanation: In West Bengal, Tripura and some parts of Assam, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali.
15. Which region of India celebrates Diwali as the day Krishna defeated Narakasura?
a) Eastern India
b) Northern India
c) Southern India
d) Western India
Answer: c
Explanation: In Southern India, Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura.
Also Read: GK Quiz on Hindu Mythology
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