GK Quiz on Diwali: Diwali is also known as Deepavali or The Festival of Lights. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The spirit of Diwali is the victory of good over evil. Let us learn more about Diwali in the form of GK questions.

1. The word Diwali is derived from which language?

a) Pali

b) Apabhramsa

c) Sanskrit

d) Prakrit

Answer: c

Explanation: The word Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word “deepavali” which means festival of lights.

2. Diwali is celebrated on which month of the Hindu Calendar?

a) Ashwin

b) Ashadha

c) Kartika

d) Magha

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is celebrated in the month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar.

3. For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India?

a) 2 Days

b) 5 Days

c) 6 Days

d) 4 Days

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is celebrated for 5 days it starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj celebrations.

4. Who defeated Narkasur?

a) Lord Vishnu

b) Lord Rama

c) Lord Krishna

d) Lord Yama

Answer: c

Explanation: Narakasur was defeated by Lord Krishna

5. Which oil is used to light diya during Diwali?

a) Corn

b) Mustard

c) Groundnut

d) Coconut

Answer: b

Explanation: Mustard oil is used to light diya during Diwali.

6. Second day of Diwali is known as?

a) Bhai Dooj

b) Dhanteras

c) Govardhan Pooja

d) Naraka Chaturdashi

Answer: d

Explanation: The second day of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is the celebration of the defeat of Narakasur by Lord Krishna.

7. Which day of Diwali celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters?

a) First

b) Second

c) Fourth

d) Fifth

Answer: d

Explanation: The fifth day of Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta or Bhai Tika across different parts of India and Nepal. It is celebrated as a day of bonding between brothers and sisters.

8. For what reason Diwali is celebrated among Sikhs?

a) For Ram’s victory over Ravana

b) Release of Guru Hargobind

c) Defeat of Narakasura by Shri Krishna

d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Diwali in order to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind from captivity in Gwalior and his return to Amritsar.

9. Diwali is not a major celebration among which religion?

a) Jainism

b) Sikhism

c) Judaism

d) Hinduism

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is not a major festival in Judaism and it is celebrated with much fervour in Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism.

10. Which god is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali?

a) Narayana

b) Vishnu

c) Krishna

d) Ganesha

Answer: d

Explanation: Ganesha is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi in Diwali. As both Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha are considered providers of wealth and prosperity in the Hindu religion.