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GK Quiz on Diwali: How Well Do You Know the Festival of Lights? Test with 15 MCQ Questions and Answers

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 12:11 IST

Diwali is one of the major festivals of India. It is celebrated in the month of Kartika as per the Hindu calendar. Learn more about Diwali with these GK Questions with Answers on Diwali now!

GK Questions with Answers on Diwali
GK Questions with Answers on Diwali

GK Quiz on Diwali: Diwali is also known as Deepavali or Row of Lights. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The spirit of Diwali is the victory of good over evil. Let us learn more about Diwali in the form of GK questions.

1. The word Diwali is derived from which language?

a) Pali

b) Apabhramsa

c) Sanskrit

d) Prakrit

Answer: c

Explanation: The word Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word “deepavali” which means row of lights.

2. Diwali is celebrated on which month of the Hindu Calendar?

a) Ashwin

b) Ashadha

c) Kartika

d) Magha

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is celebrated in the month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar.

3. For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India?

a) 2 Days

b) 5 Days

c) 6 Days

d) 4 Days

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is celebrated for 5 days it starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj celebrations.

4. Who defeated Narkasur?

a) Lord Vishnu

b) Lord Rama

c) Lord Krishna

d) Lord Yama

Answer: c

Explanation: Narakasur was defeated by Lord Krishna

5. Which oil is used to light diya during Diwali?

a) Corn

b) Mustard

c) Groundnut

d) Coconut

Answer: b

Explanation: Mustard oil is used to light diya during Diwali.

6. Second day of Diwali is known as?

a) Bhai Dooj

b) Dhanteras

c) Govardhan Pooja

d) Naraka Chaturdashi

Answer: d

Explanation: The second day of Diwali is known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is the celebration of the defeat of Narakasur by Lord Krishna.

7. Which day of Diwali celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters?

a) First

b) Second

c) Fourth

d) Fifth

Answer: d

Explanation: The fifth day of Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta or Bhai Tika across different parts of India and Nepal. It is celebrated as a day of bonding between brothers and sisters.

8. For what reason Diwali is celebrated among Sikhs?

a) For Ram’s victory over Ravana

b) Release of Guru Hargobind

c) Defeat of Narakasura by Shri Krishna

d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Diwali in order to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind from captivity in Gwalior and his return to Amritsar.

9. Diwali is not a major celebration among which religion?

a) Jainism

b) Sikhism

c) Judaism

d) Hinduism

Answer: c

Explanation: Diwali is not a major festival in Judaism, and it is celebrated with much fervor in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

10. Which god is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali?

a) Narayana

b) Vishnu

c) Krishna

d) Ganesha

Answer: d

Explanation: Ganesha is worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi in Diwali. As both Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha are considered providers of wealth and prosperity in the Hindu religion.

11. Lord Rama was the ruler of which state?

a) Indraprastha

b) Mithila

c) Ayodhya

d) Hastinapur

Answer: c

Explanation: Lord Rama was the king of Ayodhya, he was the son of Dasaratha and Kaushalya and is said to be the 7th mahavtar of Vishnu.

12. Which ancient king is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali after gaining knowledge from Brahma?

a) Yudhishthira

b) Bali

c) Vikramaditya

d) Prithviraj Chauhan

Answer: b

Explanation: King Bali is believed to have returned to his kingdom on Diwali, marking his annual visit to earth as per a promise by Lord Vishnu.

13. Which of the following events coincides with Diwali celebrations in the Sikh community?

a) Guru Nanak Jayanti

b) Baisakhi

c) Bandi Chhor Divas

d) Hola Mohalla

Answer: c

Explanation: Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind Singh from imprisonment, on the day of Diwali.

14. In which part of India is Diwali celebrated as "Kali Puja"?

a) Gujarat

b) Maharashtra

c) West Bengal

d) Rajasthan

Answer: c

Explanation: In West Bengal, Tripura and some parts of Assam, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali.

15. Which region of India celebrates Diwali as the day Krishna defeated Narakasura?

a) Eastern India

b) Northern India

c) Southern India

d) Western India

Answer: c

Explanation: In Southern India, Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura.

Also Read: GK Quiz on Hindu Mythology

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 12:11 IST
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FAQs

  • When is Dhanteras celebrated in 2026?
    +
    Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6, 2026.
  • When is Diwali celebrated in 2026?
    +
    Diwali celebrations start on November 6 2026
  • When is Diwali celebrated in 2022?
    +
    Diwali celebrations start on October 24th, 2022.
  • When is Dhanteras celebrated in 2022?
    +
    Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22nd, 2022.

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