JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been officially released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). This syllabus aims to enhance students’ understanding of information technology, database management, web designing, and practical applications.
It covers major topics such as IT Basics, MS Access, HTML, and IT Applications, ensuring a perfect balance between theory and hands-on learning. The syllabus is designed to develop students’ digital skills and prepare them for future technology-driven careers. Along with theory, the syllabus also includes detailed marking schemes and practical exam guidelines to help students plan their preparation effectively.
Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the steps given below to download the JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.
Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes and download PDF.
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 covers essential concepts of IT, database management, HTML, and real-life applications to help students develop strong technical and practical skills.
Unit No.
Unit Name
Topics Covered
Marks
Unit I
IT Basics
Internet, World Wide Web, Web Servers, Web Browsers, HTML, Web Address, E-mail Address, URI, HTTP, Internet Services – Information Retrieval, Emails, Search Engines, Chat, Video Conferencing, FTP, Downloading & Uploading Files, Newsgroup.
10 Marks
Unit II
IT Tools (MS Access)
Basic Database Concepts, Creating a Database, Setting Primary Key, Inserting/Deleting Fields & Records, Data Validation (Field Size, Default Value, Validation Rule, Validation Text, Required, Allow Zero Length).
10 Marks
Unit III
Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML)
Web Browser Basics (Internet Explorer, Netscape Navigator), HTML Fundamentals, Creating & Saving Web Pages, HTML Elements (HTML, HEAD, TITLE, BODY, FONT, BASEFONT, CENTER, BR, HR, COMMENTS, HEADINGS, PARAGRAPHS, LISTS, IMAGES, LINKS). Internal and External Linking.
20 Marks
Unit IV
IT Applications
Practical Implementation using Access & HTML: Database, Personal Data Management, Employee Payroll, Stock Inventory, Website Designing, Travel & Tourism, Rural India, Environment & Pollution Projects.
20 Marks
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26 outlines the distribution of marks for theory and practical assessments, ensuring a balanced evaluation of conceptual understanding and practical skills.
Section
Component
Details
Marks
Theory
Written Exam
Total Theory Paper (Based on Units I–IV)
60 Marks
Practical (Internal)
Hands-on Experience, Viva, Report File
Total Internal Practical Assessment
40 Marks
Total Marks
100 Marks
Time Duration
Theory Paper Duration
2 Hours
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Practical Exam Scheme 2025-26
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Practical Exam Scheme 2025-26 provides a comprehensive evaluation of students’ practical knowledge and application skills. It assesses their proficiency in using internet tools, MS Access, and HTML through hands-on exercises, report files, and viva-voce.
Component
Sub-Component
Details
Marks
(A) Practical – 1
Hands-on Experience
(i) Using Internet – Send E-mail (5 Marks)
(ii) MS Access – Create & Enter Data, Set Primary Key, Data Validation (5 Marks)
10 Marks
IT Application Report File
|
5 Assignments using MS Access
|
5 Marks
Viva-Voce
|
Oral Examination
5 Marks
(B) Practical – 2
Hands-on Experience
(i) Using Internet – Search & Collect Data (4 Marks)
(ii) HTML – Web Page Designing (6 Marks)
10 Marks
IT Application Report File
|
10 HTML Source Codes + 5 Web Pages (Code + Browser View)
|
5 Marks
Viva-Voce
|
Questions on HTML & Internet Tools
|
5 Marks
Total Practical Marks
40 Marks
Download Link:
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 offers a well-structured approach to enhance students’ theoretical and practical understanding of information technology. With a balanced focus on IT basics, MS Access, and HTML, it prepares learners for the digital world ahead. Students are encouraged to study thoroughly and download the official syllabus PDF for detailed guidance.
