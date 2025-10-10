JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 includes IT Basics, MS Access, HTML, and IT Applications. It emphasizes both theoretical knowledge and practical learning to strengthen students’ technical skills. The syllabus, marking scheme, and practical exam structure help students prepare thoroughly for the exam. Students can download the complete PDF from the official JKBOSE website.

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been officially released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). This syllabus aims to enhance students’ understanding of information technology, database management, web designing, and practical applications. 

It covers major topics such as IT Basics, MS Access, HTML, and IT Applications, ensuring a perfect balance between theory and hands-on learning. The syllabus is designed to develop students’ digital skills and prepare them for future technology-driven careers. Along with theory, the syllabus also includes detailed marking schemes and practical exam guidelines to help students plan their preparation effectively.

Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the steps given below to download the JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.
Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes and download PDF.

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 covers essential concepts of IT, database management, HTML, and real-life applications to help students develop strong technical and practical skills.

Unit No.

Unit Name

Topics Covered

Marks

Unit I

IT Basics

Internet, World Wide Web, Web Servers, Web Browsers, HTML, Web Address, E-mail Address, URI, HTTP, Internet Services – Information Retrieval, Emails, Search Engines, Chat, Video Conferencing, FTP, Downloading & Uploading Files, Newsgroup.

10 Marks

Unit II

IT Tools (MS Access)

Basic Database Concepts, Creating a Database, Setting Primary Key, Inserting/Deleting Fields & Records, Data Validation (Field Size, Default Value, Validation Rule, Validation Text, Required, Allow Zero Length).

10 Marks

Unit III

Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML)

Web Browser Basics (Internet Explorer, Netscape Navigator), HTML Fundamentals, Creating & Saving Web Pages, HTML Elements (HTML, HEAD, TITLE, BODY, FONT, BASEFONT, CENTER, BR, HR, COMMENTS, HEADINGS, PARAGRAPHS, LISTS, IMAGES, LINKS). Internal and External Linking.

20 Marks

Unit IV

IT Applications

Practical Implementation using Access & HTML: Database, Personal Data Management, Employee Payroll, Stock Inventory, Website Designing, Travel & Tourism, Rural India, Environment & Pollution Projects.

20 Marks

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Marking Scheme 2025-26 outlines the distribution of marks for theory and practical assessments, ensuring a balanced evaluation of conceptual understanding and practical skills.

Section

Component

Details

Marks

Theory

Written Exam

Total Theory Paper (Based on Units I–IV)

60 Marks

Practical (Internal)

Hands-on Experience, Viva, Report File

Total Internal Practical Assessment

40 Marks

Total Marks

  

100 Marks

Time Duration

  

Theory Paper Duration

2 Hours

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Practical Exam Scheme 2025-26

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Practical Exam Scheme 2025-26 provides a comprehensive evaluation of students’ practical knowledge and application skills. It assesses their proficiency in using internet tools, MS Access, and HTML through hands-on exercises, report files, and viva-voce.

Component

Sub-Component

Details

Marks

(A) Practical – 1

Hands-on Experience

(i) Using Internet – Send E-mail (5 Marks)

(ii) MS Access – Create & Enter Data, Set Primary Key, Data Validation (5 Marks)

10 Marks

IT Application Report File

5 Assignments using MS Access

5 Marks

Viva-Voce

Oral Examination

5 Marks

(B) Practical – 2

Hands-on Experience

(i) Using Internet – Search & Collect Data (4 Marks)

(ii) HTML – Web Page Designing (6 Marks)

10 Marks

IT Application Report File

10 HTML Source Codes + 5 Web Pages (Code + Browser View)

5 Marks

Viva-Voce

Questions on HTML & Internet Tools

5 Marks

Total Practical Marks

    

40 Marks

Download Link: 

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

JKBOSE Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 offers a well-structured approach to enhance students’ theoretical and practical understanding of information technology. With a balanced focus on IT basics, MS Access, and HTML, it prepares learners for the digital world ahead. Students are encouraged to study thoroughly and download the official syllabus PDF for detailed guidance.

