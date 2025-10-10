PM Internship Scheme 2025: List of Top 500 Companies Offering Rs. 5000 Monthly Stipend, Check Important Details

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a government initiative that gives young people practical work experience in top companies across India. Launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme targets youth aged 21 to 24 years.
It allows students and unemployed youth to work in 549 leading companies for 12 months in sectors such as banking, energy, hospitality, automotive, and technology. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and one-time financial support of Rs. 6,000. This scheme helps youth gain practical knowledge, improve skills, and prepare for future careers.
PM Internship Scheme 2025
The PM Internship Scheme 2025 provides 12-month internships in 549 top companies in India. The program offers practical experience in 24 sectors, including oil, gas, banking, finance, technology, travel, hospitality, and energy. The second round of applications began on January 9, 2025, receiving over 4.55 lakh applications from 2.14 lakh candidates.
Companies have made 72,000 offers, and over 22,800 offers have already been accepted. The scheme is designed to help young people build skills, increase employability, and prepare for successful professional careers with financial support and real-world experience.
What is the Objective of PM Internship Scheme 2025?
The following are the main objectives of the PM Internship Scheme 2025:
To provide hands-on work experience to youth across India.
To help students improve skills required for professional jobs.
To bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs.
To give financial support to unemployed youth from families with income up to ₹8 lakh per year.
To connect youth with leading companies, helping them explore various sectors before starting their careers.
This scheme ensures that students learn new skills and gain confidence in a professional environment.
How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025?
The following are the steps for applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 online:
Step 1: Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Step 2: Complete e-KYC using Aadhaar or DigiLocker.
Step 3: Fill in personal, educational, and bank details.
Step 4: Browse the "Internship Opportunities" section and select the internships.
Step 5: Submit application to register successfully.
List of Sectors Covered Under PM Internship Scheme 2025
The PM Internship Scheme 2025 covers 24 sectors, offering a wide range of opportunities:
Banking
Information Technology (IT)
Energy
Automotive
Travel & Tourism
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Education
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Banking & Financial Services
Media & Communication
Retail & E-Commerce
FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
Engineering & Construction
Textiles & Apparel
Agriculture & Food Processing
Telecommunications
Automobile Services & Logistics
Mining & Metallurgy
Consulting & Advisory
Aerospace & Defence
Renewable Energy & Environment
Public Sector Enterprises
Research & Development
Top Companies Participating in PM Internship Scheme 2025
The PM Internship Scheme 2025 partners with leading companies to provide high-quality industry experience. The following are the top 50 companies:
Reliance Industries Limited
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
HDFC Bank Limited
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Infosys Limited
NTPC Limited
Tata Steel Limited
ITC Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
Tata Sons Private Limited
Wipro Limited
HCL Technologies Limited
Hindustan Zinc Limited
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
NMDC Limited
Hindustan Unilever Limited
REC Limited
JSW Steel Limited
GAIL (India) Limited
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited
Larsen and Toubro Limited
Axis Bank Limited
Northern Coalfields Limited
Oil India Limited
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Jindal Steel & Power Limited
Reliance Retail Limited
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
Tech Mahindra Limited
Power Finance Corporation Limited
UltraTech Cement Limited
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
NHPC Limited
Steel Authority of India Limited
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Vedanta Limited
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Serum Institute of India Private Limited
Bajaj Finance Limited
Mahindra and Mahindra Limited
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Samsung India Electronics Private Limited
Bajaj Auto Limited
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Accenture Solutions Private Limited
Shriram Finance Limited
Muthoot Finance Limited
Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025
The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is open to candidates who meet the following criteria:
Age: Students must be aged between 21 and 24 years.
Family Income: Students must not exceed ₹8 lakh per annum.
Education: Students must have Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade for ITI, Intermediate + AICTE-recognized for diploma, and Bachelor’s degree from UGC/AICTE-recognized university fir degree.
Only unemployed youth can apply. This ensures that the program benefits those who need it most and helps them gain valuable experience for career growth.
Benefits of PM Internship Scheme 2025
The PM Internship Scheme 2025 provides many advantages to participants:
Work on real projects in leading companies.
Receive Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend and Rs. 6,000 one-time assistance.
Gain skills and improve employability.
Connect with industry professionals and peers.
Work in 24 sectors to explore different career options.
Students can gain practical knowledge, prepare for future jobs, and build confidence for professional life by participating in this scheme.
