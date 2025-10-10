PM Internship Scheme 2025: List of Top 500 Companies Offering Rs. 5000 Monthly Stipend, Check Important Details

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a government initiative that gives young people practical work experience in top companies across India. Launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme targets youth aged 21 to 24 years.

It allows students and unemployed youth to work in 549 leading companies for 12 months in sectors such as banking, energy, hospitality, automotive, and technology. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and one-time financial support of Rs. 6,000. This scheme helps youth gain practical knowledge, improve skills, and prepare for future careers.

PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 provides 12-month internships in 549 top companies in India. The program offers practical experience in 24 sectors, including oil, gas, banking, finance, technology, travel, hospitality, and energy. The second round of applications began on January 9, 2025, receiving over 4.55 lakh applications from 2.14 lakh candidates.