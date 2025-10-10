PM Internship Scheme 2025: List of Top 500 Companies Offering Rs. 5000 Monthly Stipend, Check Important Details

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Oct 10, 2025, 16:47 IST

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 offers unemployed youth aged 21-24 a 12-month internship in 549 leading companies across 24 sectors, including banking, IT, energy, and hospitality. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and one-time assistance of Rs. 6,000. This article provides eligibility criteria, application steps, sectors involved, and top 50 participating companies.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: List of Top 500 Companies Offering Rs. 5000 Monthly Stipend

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a government initiative that gives young people practical work experience in top companies across India. Launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme targets youth aged 21 to 24 years. 

It allows students and unemployed youth to work in 549 leading companies for 12 months in sectors such as banking, energy, hospitality, automotive, and technology. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and one-time financial support of Rs. 6,000. This scheme helps youth gain practical knowledge, improve skills, and prepare for future careers. 

PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 provides 12-month internships in 549 top companies in India. The program offers practical experience in 24 sectors, including oil, gas, banking, finance, technology, travel, hospitality, and energy. The second round of applications began on January 9, 2025, receiving over 4.55 lakh applications from 2.14 lakh candidates. 

Companies have made 72,000 offers, and over 22,800 offers have already been accepted. The scheme is designed to help young people build skills, increase employability, and prepare for successful professional careers with financial support and real-world experience.

What is the Objective of PM Internship Scheme 2025?

The following are the main objectives of the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

  1. To provide hands-on work experience to youth across India.

  2. To help students improve skills required for professional jobs.

  3. To bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs.

  4. To give financial support to unemployed youth from families with income up to ₹8 lakh per year.

  5. To connect youth with leading companies, helping them explore various sectors before starting their careers.

This scheme ensures that students learn new skills and gain confidence in a professional environment.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025?

The following are the steps for applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete e-KYC using Aadhaar or DigiLocker.

Step 3: Fill in personal, educational, and bank details.

Step 4: Browse the "Internship Opportunities" section and select the internships.

Step 5: Submit application to register successfully.

List of Sectors Covered Under PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 covers 24 sectors, offering a wide range of opportunities:

  1. Banking

  2. Information Technology (IT) 

  3. Energy 

  4. Automotive 

  5. Travel & Tourism 

  6. Hospitality 

  7. Manufacturing 

  8. Education 

  9. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals 

  10. Banking & Financial Services

  11. Media & Communication 

  12. Retail & E-Commerce 

  13. FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) 

  14. Engineering & Construction 

  15. Textiles & Apparel

  16. Agriculture & Food Processing 

  17. Telecommunications 

  18. Automobile Services & Logistics 

  19. Mining & Metallurgy

  20. Consulting & Advisory 

  21. Aerospace & Defence

  22. Renewable Energy & Environment 

  23. Public Sector Enterprises 

  24. Research & Development 

Top Companies Participating in PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 partners with leading companies to provide high-quality industry experience. The following are the top 50 companies:

  1. Reliance Industries Limited

  2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

  3. HDFC Bank Limited

  4. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

  5. Infosys Limited

  6. NTPC Limited

  7. Tata Steel Limited

  8. ITC Limited

  9. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

  10. ICICI Bank Limited

  11. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

  12. Tata Sons Private Limited

  13. Wipro Limited

  14. HCL Technologies Limited

  15. Hindustan Zinc Limited

  16. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

  17. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

  18. NMDC Limited

  19. Hindustan Unilever Limited

  20. REC Limited

  21. JSW Steel Limited

  22. GAIL (India) Limited

  23. Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited

  24. Larsen and Toubro Limited

  25. Axis Bank Limited

  26. Northern Coalfields Limited

  27. Oil India Limited

  28. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

  29. Jindal Steel & Power Limited

  30. Reliance Retail Limited

  31. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

  32. Tech Mahindra Limited

  33. Power Finance Corporation Limited

  34. UltraTech Cement Limited

  35. IndusInd Bank Ltd.

  36. NHPC Limited

  37. Steel Authority of India Limited

  38. Maruti Suzuki India Limited

  39. Vedanta Limited

  40. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

  41. Serum Institute of India Private Limited

  42. Bajaj Finance Limited

  43. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

  44. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

  45. Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

  46. Bajaj Auto Limited

  47. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

  48. Accenture Solutions Private Limited

  49. Shriram Finance Limited

  50. Muthoot Finance Limited

Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is open to candidates who meet the following criteria:

  • Age: Students must be aged between 21 and 24 years.

  • Family Income: Students must not exceed ₹8 lakh per annum.

  • Education: Students must have Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade for ITI, Intermediate + AICTE-recognized for diploma, and Bachelor’s degree from UGC/AICTE-recognized university fir degree.

Only unemployed youth can apply. This ensures that the program benefits those who need it most and helps them gain valuable experience for career growth.

Benefits of PM Internship Scheme 2025

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 provides many advantages to participants:

  1. Work on real projects in leading companies.

  2. Receive Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend and Rs. 6,000 one-time assistance.

  3. Gain skills and improve employability.

  4. Connect with industry professionals and peers.

  5. Work in 24 sectors to explore different career options.

Students can gain practical knowledge, prepare for future jobs, and build confidence for professional life by participating in this scheme.

