World Bank Paid Internship 2025: Get over Rs. 7 Lakh Per Month, Check Eligibility, Duration and Other Details

The World Bank Paid Internship is one of the most prestigious opportunities available for students who want to gain real-world experience in finance, economics, and business. It allows young professionals to work directly with global experts, contribute to meaningful projects, and build the kind of skills that shape successful international careers. The World Bank Paid Internship provides valuable exposure and ensures that students are financially supported while they learn. The upcoming World Bank Treasury Summer Internship 2026 is already attracting ambitious students from across the world. This programme combines training, mentorship, and international exposure. Paid Internship at World Bank The World Bank Paid Internship will be held at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, from May 26 to August 3, 2026. It will last for 10 weeks and is designed to give students a chance to work on real projects in global finance. The workload of the World Bank Paid Internship is carefully planned to ensure students gain deep exposure without being overburdened.

What makes this internship special is its structured rotation system. Interns spend time in three different departments within the Treasury team. These departments can include: Asset Management

Investment

Risk and Compliance

Treasury Operations Each rotation lasts three weeks, and interns complete a small project or presentation at the end of every stage. The programme ends with a Capstone Project, which is presented to senior Treasury leaders. This format ensures that interns gain broad knowledge of how the World Bank Treasury functions. World Bank Internship 2025 Apply Online Date The World Bank Paid Internship for 2025 offers students a chance to gain international exposure while working on real-world financial projects. Applications must be submitted through the official World Bank Treasury portal. The online application deadline for the World Bank Internship 2025 is October 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to prepare their CV, cover letter, and optional diversity statement well in advance.

World Bank Paid Internship Salary The biggest attraction of the World Bank Paid Internship is that students are fairly compensated for their contribution. Interns are given meaningful work and rewarded with competitive pay that reflects the importance of their role. Non-US citizens earn $21.80 per hour (net), while US citizens earn $26.20 per hour (gross). Interns can earn between ₹7.2 lakh and ₹8.6 lakh over the 10-week program. This makes it one of the most rewarding opportunities for students. The World Bank provides laptops, visa sponsorship, mentoring sessions, and networking opportunities. This balance of professional learning and financial support makes the World Bank Paid Internship one of the most sought-after summer programs in the world.5 Career Growth from World Bank Paid Internship

One of the most valuable aspects of the World Bank Paid Internship is the career growth it offers. Many students see this internship as a stepping stone to bigger opportunities. Top-performing interns may be offered a two-year contract as Junior Analysts with the World Bank. This can become the foundation of a strong career in international finance, economics, or policy-making. Even if students do not continue at the World Bank, the internship adds great value to their CV and sets them apart in competitive job markets. Employers all over the world respect the experience gained at the World Bank. It proves the candidate has worked in a global, multicultural, and professional environment. Who Can Apply for World Bank Paid Internship? Students must meet certain conditions to apply for the World Bank Paid Internship. This ensures that the selected candidates are well-prepared and can make the most of the opportunity. The following are the eligibility requirements of the World Bank Paid Internship:

In the final year of a four-year undergraduate programme in finance, economics, or business

Graduated between December 2026 and September 2027

Have a strong academic record

Available to work full-time in the United States during the internship period

Not engage in any other job or internship during the programme How to Apply for World Bank Paid Internship? The application process for the World Bank Paid Internship is simple but requires careful attention. Students need to prepare their documents well in advance to avoid missing deadlines. The following are the steps to apply: Prepare your CV and cover letter in PDF format. Add an optional personal or diversity statement if you wish to share more about your background. Submit the application through the official website: treasury.worldbank.org.