NITI Aayog Internship 2025: NITI Aayog Internship provides a golden opportunity to the youth to work under the government think tank. Those students who are enrolled in any graduate, post-graduate, or reaserch programme in any Indian college/university can apply for the NITI Aayog Internship. The last date to apply for the internship is 10 September 2025. NITI Aayog Internship 2025 NITI Aayog, short for the National Institution for Transforming India, is a premier policy think tank of the Government of India, established in January 2015, replacing the Planning Commission. It was created to promote cooperative federalism by fostering the involvement of State Governments in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach. NITI Aayog plays a vital role in formulating strategic and long-term policies, offering both directional and policy inputs to the central and state governments. The organization is chaired by the Prime Minister of India and includes a Vice-Chairperson, full-time members, part-time members, and ex-officio members drawn from various ministries.

NITI Aayog is instrumental in catalyzing India's development agenda by focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven growth. It is responsible for rolling out initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), which encourages startups and innovation in schools and institutions. The Aayog also publishes important indices such as the SDG India Index, Health Index, and India Innovation Index to monitor and improve state performance. With a mandate to transform India into a knowledge-driven economy, NITI Aayog continues to steer reforms in critical areas like health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. NITI Aayog Internship Scheme The NITI Aayog Internship provides students and recent graduates with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in policy-making, governance, and development at one of India’s leading think tanks. Interns engage in key areas like economics, sustainable development, and governance, contributing to significant government projects. This article outlines the eligibility criteria, application process, duration, stipend, and other essential details to help you apply successfully.

NITI Aayog Internship Key Highlights Key Features Details Internship Name NITI Aayog Internship Schem Objective To provide exposure to policy formulation and governance in India. Internship Duration 6 to 12 weeks (depending on the project and candidate's academic schedule). Target Audience Undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students. Application Mode Online Official Website www.niti.gov.in Stipend The internship will be on unpaid basis NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Overview The NITI Aayog Internship Scheme is designed to offer young academic talent an opportunity to work alongside experts in the fields of policy, governance, economics, and sustainable development. Interns contribute by generating policy inputs like empirical analysis, briefing reports, and policy papers.

Objectives of the NITI Aayog Internship: The scheme aims to achieve the following objectives:

a) To engage young academic talent in NITI Aayog’s work, benefiting both the interns and the organization.

b) To provide interns with an opportunity to understand government operations and developmental policy issues within the Government of India, while contributing to policy formulation by producing policy inputs like empirical analyses, briefing reports, and policy papers. Salient Features of the Internship Scheme: Year-Round Availability: Internships are available throughout the year based on NITI Aayog’s requirements.

Exposure to Policy-Making: Interns have the opportunity to engage in policy formulation and governance activities.

Wide Range of Domains: Internships are offered across various NITI Aayog verticals, including economics, health, education, and sustainable development.

NITI Aayog Internship Eligibility The NITI Aayog Internship 2025 is open to students and recent graduates who meet specific academic and eligibility criteria. Below are the detailed requirements for different categories of applicants to help you determine your eligibility for the program. Eligibility Criteria Details Nationality Must be a permanent resident of India. Undergraduate Students Must have completed or appeared for the second year (4th semester) exams of a bachelor's degree program and have secured at least 85% or equivalent marks in 12th grade. Graduate Students Must have completed or appeared for the first year (2nd semester) exams of their postgraduate program or be pursuing research/PhD. A minimum of 70% or equivalent marks in graduation is required. Recent Graduates Students who have completed their graduation or post-graduation and are waiting for admission to higher studies may also apply, provided they have secured 70% or more cumulative marks until the date of application. Age Limit Applicants should be between 21 to 30 years of age.

NITI Aayog Internship 2025 Application Process Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for the NITI Aayog Internship: Visit the official website of NITI Aayog- niti.gov.in. Read the Instructions here to fill the application form Fill the details like personal details, educational details, desired month of internship, area of interest and place of submission.

Submit Your Application: Complete your application on the NITI Aayog internship portal during the application window. Ensure that all required documents are submitted correctly. NITI Aayog Internship: Apply Online Link The NITI Aayog Internship offers a unique opportunity for students to work on policy research and development. Interested candidates can apply online through the official NITI Aayog website. NITI Aayog Internship [September] Apply Here

Domains/Area of NITI Aayog Internship The following table lists a wide range of domains and areas available for the internship, offering students the opportunity to explore various fields. These domains span from agriculture and economics to science and technology, providing valuable exposure to diverse career paths. Agriculture Data Management and Analysis Economics Education/Human Resources Development Energy Sector Foreign Trade/Commerce Governance Health, Nutrition, Women & Child Development Industry Infrastructure/Connectivity Mass Communications and Social Media Mining Sector Natural Resources, Environment & Forests Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Project Appraisal and Management Public Finance/Budget Public-Private Partnership Rural Development and SDGs Science and Technology Skill Development & Employment Social Justice and Empowerment Sports and Youth Development Tourism and Culture Urbanization/Smart City Water Resources LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment

Internship Period and Logistics Duration: The internship will be at least six weeks but not exceeding six months. Interns who do not complete the full period will not receive a certificate.

Logistics Support: Interns must bring their own laptops. NITI Aayog will provide working space, internet facilities, and other support as needed. NITI Aayog Internship Benefits Stipend: Interns are compensated with a stipend, which varies depending on the nature of the project and the location.

Certification: Upon successful completion of the internship, interns will receive a certificate issued by the concerned vertical’s head.

Exposure: Interns get the opportunity to work closely with experts in various fields, contributing to the policy-making process. The NITI Aayog Internship is a valuable opportunity for students and recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in policy formulation and governance. This internship helps build a strong foundation for future careers in public policy, economics, and related fields.