Apple Cup 2025: Date, Schedule, Team News and Where to Watch?

By Alisha Louis
Sep 20, 2025, 13:53 EDT

What channel will broadcast the 2025 Apple Cup? The Apple Cup 2025 between Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars is today on Saturday Sept. 19. Get the full Apple Cup 2025 schedule, kickoff time, latest team news, and TV channel. Find out where to watch Washington vs Washington State live.

Apple Cup 2025: Date and Schedule.
The Apple Cup 2025 edition is scheduled for Today, September 20, in Gesa Field, Pullman. The game between Washington Huskies vs WSU Cougars will start at 04:30 pm PT. According to University of Washington Athletics, the Huskies lead the all-time series 76-34-6. The 2025 Apple Cup is hosted by Washington State. 

The Apple Cup is an American college football rivalry game between the University of Washington Huskies and Washington State University Cougars, the two largest universities in Washington state. This historic rivalry, first played in 1900, has become one of college football’s longest-standing traditions and is cherished for its intense competition and state pride. Read on to know the Apple Cup 2025 schedule, kickoff time, latest team news, and TV channel. Find out where to watch Washington vs Washington State live.

Apple Cup 2025: Date and Schedule

The Apple Cup 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 04:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with national broadcast on CBS. This game is the 117th edition of the storied rivalry.

Detail

Information

Date

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Kickoff Time

04:30 p.m. Pacific Time (07:30 p.m. ET)

Location

Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington

Hosted by

Washington State University Cougars

Opponent

University of Washington Huskies

What channel will broadcast the 2025 Apple Cup?

CBS (national TV)

What’s the Latest Team News for Apple Cup 2025?

The Washington Huskies look to extend their dominance, while the Washington State Cougars seek redemption and home-field advantage. The Huskies enter 2-0 under coach Jedd Fisch; the Cougars, led by new head coach Jimmy Rogers, are looking to rebound after a recent setback. Key players to watch include Huskies’ QB Demond Williams Jr. and Cougars’ QB Jaxon Potter.

Where Can You Watch the 2025 Apple Cup Live?

The Apple Cup 2025 edition will start at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. These are the following platforms where you can watch the game today. 

Platform

How to Watch

CBS

National TV broadcast

Paramount+, Fubo

Live streaming

SiriusXM, 93.3 FM

Radio commentary

Huskies Gameday App

Audio stream

Conclusion

Apple Cup 2025 promises another fierce chapter in one of America’s great college football rivalries. With national TV broadcasts, streaming options, and compelling storylines, fans across Washington and beyond can enjoy one of the sport’s most tradition-rich contests.

    FAQs

    • Who leads the all-time Apple Cup series?
      +
      The Washington Huskies lead the series 76-34-6.
    • What channel is broadcasting the game?
      +
      The Apple Cup will air nationally on CBS.
    • When is the Apple Cup 2025 played?
      +
      September 20, 2025, kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT.

