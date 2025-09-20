Apple Cup 2025: Date, Schedule, Team News and Where to Watch?

The Apple Cup 2025 edition is scheduled for Today, September 20, in Gesa Field, Pullman. The game between Washington Huskies vs WSU Cougars will start at 04:30 pm PT. According to University of Washington Athletics, the Huskies lead the all-time series 76-34-6. The 2025 Apple Cup is hosted by Washington State. The Apple Cup is an American college football rivalry game between the University of Washington Huskies and Washington State University Cougars, the two largest universities in Washington state. This historic rivalry, first played in 1900, has become one of college football’s longest-standing traditions and is cherished for its intense competition and state pride. Read on to know the Apple Cup 2025 schedule, kickoff time, latest team news, and TV channel. Find out where to watch Washington vs Washington State live.

Apple Cup 2025: Date and Schedule The Apple Cup 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 04:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with national broadcast on CBS. This game is the 117th edition of the storied rivalry. Detail Information Date Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kickoff Time 04:30 p.m. Pacific Time (07:30 p.m. ET) Location Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington Hosted by Washington State University Cougars Opponent University of Washington Huskies What channel will broadcast the 2025 Apple Cup? CBS (national TV) What’s the Latest Team News for Apple Cup 2025? The Washington Huskies look to extend their dominance, while the Washington State Cougars seek redemption and home-field advantage. The Huskies enter 2-0 under coach Jedd Fisch; the Cougars, led by new head coach Jimmy Rogers, are looking to rebound after a recent setback. Key players to watch include Huskies’ QB Demond Williams Jr. and Cougars’ QB Jaxon Potter.