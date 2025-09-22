This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 September

Have you ever considered how each date carries stories of triumph, change, and even heartbreak? Every day has a history tied to it—events that have shaped nations, cultures, and human lives. On this day in 1792, the French monarchy was abolished during the Revolution. In 1937, J.R.R. Tolkien's *The Hobbit* was first published, introducing millions to the world of Middle-earth. Additionally, in 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Conversely, in 1972, Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in the Philippines, ushering in a lengthy period of authoritarian rule. In this article, we will explore more events that occurred on September 21 throughout the years.
What Happened on this Day – September 21?
Here's what happened in history on September 21:
Benedict Arnold Commits Treason
- Date: September 21, 1780
- American General Benedict Arnold betrays his country.
- He plots to surrender the fort at West Point to the British.
- His name becomes forever linked with treason in U.S. history.
Monarchy Abolished in France
- Date: September 21, 1792
- The French National Convention votes to abolish the monarchy.
- King Louis XVI loses his title and becomes "Citizen Louis Capet".
- This marks the start of the First French Republic.
Chief Joseph Dies
- Date: September 21, 1904
- Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce dies at age 64 in Washington.
- Known as a great leader and peacemaker, he tried to defend his people's land.
- Settlers called him a military genius, but he was more of a diplomat.
The Great New England Hurricane
- Date: September 21, 1938
- A Category 3 hurricane strikes Long Island and New England.
- About 600 people are killed, and thousands lose their homes.
- It becomes one of the deadliest storms of the 20th century in the region.
FDR Urges Neutrality Act Changes
- Date: September 21, 1939
- U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses Congress.
- He calls for changes to the Neutrality Act to aid countries fighting Nazi Germany.
- His request opens the door for more U.S. involvement in WWII.
First Flight of the B-29 Superfortress
- Date: September 21, 1942
- The Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber makes its first flight in Seattle.
- It is the largest bomber of WWII.
- The plane will later be used to drop atomic bombs on Japan.
Mao Zedong Outlines New Chinese Government
- Date: September 21, 1949
- Mao Zedong declares that the Communist Party of China will lead the government.
- This announcement marks the foundation of the People's Republic of China.
First U.S. Lesbian Rights Group
- Date: September 21, 1955
- Eight women meet in San Francisco to form the Daughters of Bilitis.
- It is the first lesbian civil and political rights group in the U.S.
- They create a safe space when gay rights are still hidden.
George Clooney's TV Breakthrough
- Date: September 21, 1985
- George Clooney makes his debut on the sitcom The Facts of Life.
- He appears as a handyman and stays for 17 episodes.
- This role becomes his first step toward Hollywood fame.
Taiwan Earthquake
- Date: September 21, 1999
- A massive earthquake strikes Taiwan.
- Thousands are killed, and billions in damages are caused.
- About 100,000 people are left homeless.
Last Game at Yankee Stadium
- Date: September 21, 2008
- The New York Yankees play their last game at historic Yankee Stadium.
- They defeat the Baltimore Orioles, 7–3.
- The "House That Babe Ruth Built" closes after 85 years of baseball history.
John F. Kennedy Jr. Marries Carolyn Bessette
- Date: September 21, 1996
- John F. Kennedy Jr. marries Carolyn Bessette in Georgia.
- The ceremony is held in a small church lit by flashlights.
- Their secret wedding attracts worldwide attention later.
Westgate Mall Attack in Kenya
- Date: September 21, 2013
- Al-Shabaab militants storm Westgate Mall in Nairobi.
- Dozens are killed and many are injured in the terror attack.
- It becomes one of Kenya's worst tragedies in recent history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 21?
September 21 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Leonard Cohen (1934 – 2016)
- Canadian singer-songwriter and poet.
- Known worldwide for his song Hallelujah.
- His music combined spirituality, love, and sorrow.
Stephen King (1947 – )
- Famous American author of horror and suspense novels.
- Wrote Carrie, The Shining, and Misery.
- His books inspired many hit films and TV shows.
Billy Porter (1969 – )
- Actor, singer, and fashion icon.
- First openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama (Pose).
- Celebrated for breaking barriers in entertainment and style.
Notable Deaths
- Arthur Schopenhauer – German philosopher, died September 21, 1860.
- Sir Walter Scott – Scottish novelist and poet, died September 21, 1832.
- Florence Griffith Joyner ("Flo-Jo") – U.S. Olympic track star, died September 21, 1998.
Observances
- International Day of Peace – Marked worldwide to promote peace and nonviolence.
- Armenia Independence Day – Celebrates freedom from the Soviet Union in 1991.
- Malta Independence Day – Marks Malta's independence from the U.K. in 1964.
