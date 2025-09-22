This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 September

Have you ever considered how each date carries stories of triumph, change, and even heartbreak? Every day has a history tied to it—events that have shaped nations, cultures, and human lives. On this day in 1792, the French monarchy was abolished during the Revolution. In 1937, J.R.R. Tolkien's *The Hobbit* was first published, introducing millions to the world of Middle-earth. Additionally, in 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Conversely, in 1972, Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in the Philippines, ushering in a lengthy period of authoritarian rule. In this article, we will explore more events that occurred on September 21 throughout the years.

What Happened on this Day – September 21?

Here's what happened in history on September 21: