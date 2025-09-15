[LIVE] RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 Releasing Today @4 PM, Download 12th Level Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 Exam today i.e. on September 15, 2025. The Board will activate the link for the answer key and response sheet with question paper on the official regional websites of RRB and at rrb.digialm.com. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key link will be active on September 15 and will remain September 20, 2025. The RRBs have conducted the written exam for Undergraduate Level posts from August 07 to September 09, 2025 across the country.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download

To access the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. You can access the RRB NTPC Answer key link directly through the link given below-

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Download Link

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam response sheet pdf will be released on the official website of RRB. Candidates can raise objections, if any after paying the objection fee of Rs 500. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Details Information Exam Name RRB NTPC CBT 1 (Undergraduate Level) Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Dates August 07 to September 09, 2025 Answer Key Release Date September 15, 2025 Objection Window September 15 to 20, 2025 Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Objection Fee ₹50 per question (refundable if valid)

How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 after following the steps given below-