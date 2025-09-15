RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
[LIVE] RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 Releasing Today @4 PM, Download 12th Level Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Sep 15, 2025, 12:17 IST

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The RRBs are all set to release the NTPC UG answer key 2025 today i.e on September 15 at the official website. Along with the answer key, the RRB will release the response sheet and question paper with the raised objection link. Know the steps to download the provisional answer key when released and other important updates here.

Get all details about RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Check where to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 when released?
  • RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 Live: Know the detailed steps to raise objections, if any.
  • RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025: Where and how to download the answer key when released.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 Exam today i.e. on September 15, 2025. The Board will activate the link for the answer key and response sheet with question paper on the official regional websites of RRB and at rrb.digialm.com. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key link will be active on September 15 and will remain September 20, 2025. The RRBs have conducted the written exam for Undergraduate Level posts from August 07 to September 09, 2025 across the country.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download

To access the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. You can access the RRB NTPC Answer key link directly through the link given below-

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam response sheet pdf will be released on the official website of RRB. Candidates can raise objections, if any after paying the objection fee of Rs 500. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB NTPC CBT 1 (Undergraduate Level)

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

August 07 to September 09, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

September 15, 2025

Objection Window

September 15 to 20, 2025

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Objection Fee

₹50 per question (refundable if valid)

How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal
  • Step 2:Look for the "CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.
  • Step 3:Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
  • Step 4:A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Step 5:Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
  • Step 6:Download the PDF for future reference.

 

  • Sep 15, 2025, 12:17 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Know the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC UG scorecard?

    Once released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC scorecard and advised to check the following details mentioned on the RRB NTPC scorecard:

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Registration number
    • Raw score
    • Pro-rated score
    • Normalised marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Sep 15, 2025, 11:57 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Know the total number of vacancies?

    RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Under the recruitment drive, RRBs are likely to fill 3445 UG vacancies across the country.

