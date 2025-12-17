OTET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Odisha TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
OTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is conducting the OTET exam 2025 today in two shifts. Candidates who are appearing for OTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check the detailed exam analysis on this page.

OTET Exam Analysis 2025

OTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is being held today, on 17th December 2025 by BSE, Odisha in two shifts. The OTET 2025 includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 which is being conducted to teach primary level (Classes 1 to 5) is being held in the morning shift between 09:00 am to 11:30 am. Paper 2 is being conducted to teach upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) will be held in the afternoon shift between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Candidates appearing for the OTET 2025 will be able to check the detailed Paper 1 and Paper 2 analysis including the difficulty level and good attempts in this article.

OTET Exam Analysis 2025

The OTET Exam 2025 (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) is being held on 17 December 2025 for candidates aspiring to become eligible teachers at primary (Classes 1-5) and upper-primary (Classes 6-8) levels in Odisha. OTET is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and is a mandatory qualifying exam for teacher recruitment in the state.

The exam is conducted in two papers: Paper 1 for Primary Level and Paper 2 for Upper Primary Level. Each paper has 150 questions for 150 marks and is held offline in two separate shifts on the same day.

OTET 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The candidates appearing for the OTET 2025 can check the shift timings here:

Shift

Paper

Exam Timings

Shift 1

Paper I

09:00 am to 11:30 am

Shift 2

Paper II

02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

OTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

OTET Paper 1 is being conducted for the candidates who want to become eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The detailed section-wise difficulty level will be provided soon after the exam gets over.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

To be Updated

Language I (Odia/Other)

To be Updated

Language II (English)

To be Updated

Mathematics

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

To be Updated

Overall

To be Updated

OTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts

OTET 2025 Paper 1 expected good attempts will be released once the exam gets over and a thorough analysis has been done by the experts.

Subject

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

To be Updated

Language I (Odia/Other)

30

To be Updated

Language II (English)

30

To be Updated

Mathematics

30

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

OTET 2025 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

OTET Paper 2 is being conducted for the candidates who want to teach theUpper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). Paper 2 comprises 150 questions which are split across pedagogy, languages, and either Mathematics & Science or Social Studies. Candidates can check the Paper 2 difficulty level here after the exam gets over.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

To be Updated

Language I (Odia/Other)

To be Updated

Language II (English)

To be Updated

Mathematics & Science

To be Updated

Social Studies

To be Updated

Overall

To be Updated

OTET 2025 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts

Subject

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

To be Updated

Language I (Odia/Other)

30

To be Updated

Language II (English)

30

To be Updated

Mathematics & Science

60

To be Updated

Social Studies

60

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

OTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to sceure the minimum qualifying marsk in the OTET exam both for Paper 1 and Paper 2. These marks are pre-defined by the Board of Secondary Education. The minimum qualifying marsk are the scores that the candidates need to pbtain in order to be considered eligible to get the OTET Certificate. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying percentage and marks below:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Minimum Marks (Out of 150)

General

60%

90

SC / ST / SEBC / OBC / PH

50%

75

