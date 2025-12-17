OTET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Odisha TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

OTET Exam Analysis 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is being held today, on 17th December 2025 by BSE, Odisha in two shifts. The OTET 2025 includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 which is being conducted to teach primary level (Classes 1 to 5) is being held in the morning shift between 09:00 am to 11:30 am. Paper 2 is being conducted to teach upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) will be held in the afternoon shift between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the OTET 2025 will be able to check the detailed Paper 1 and Paper 2 analysis including the difficulty level and good attempts in this article. OTET Exam Analysis 2025 The OTET Exam 2025 (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) is being held on 17 December 2025 for candidates aspiring to become eligible teachers at primary (Classes 1-5) and upper-primary (Classes 6-8) levels in Odisha. OTET is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and is a mandatory qualifying exam for teacher recruitment in the state.

The exam is conducted in two papers: Paper 1 for Primary Level and Paper 2 for Upper Primary Level. Each paper has 150 questions for 150 marks and is held offline in two separate shifts on the same day. OTET 2025 Exam Shift Timings The candidates appearing for the OTET 2025 can check the shift timings here: Shift Paper Exam Timings Shift 1 Paper I 09:00 am to 11:30 am Shift 2 Paper II 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm OTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level OTET Paper 1 is being conducted for the candidates who want to become eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The detailed section-wise difficulty level will be provided soon after the exam gets over. Subject Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy To be Updated Language I (Odia/Other) To be Updated Language II (English) To be Updated Mathematics To be Updated Environmental Studies (EVS) To be Updated Overall To be Updated

OTET 2025 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts OTET 2025 Paper 1 expected good attempts will be released once the exam gets over and a thorough analysis has been done by the experts. Subject Number of Questions Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy 30 To be Updated Language I (Odia/Other) 30 To be Updated Language II (English) 30 To be Updated Mathematics 30 To be Updated Environmental Studies (EVS) 30 To be Updated Total 150 To be Updated OTET 2025 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level OTET Paper 2 is being conducted for the candidates who want to teach theUpper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8). Paper 2 comprises 150 questions which are split across pedagogy, languages, and either Mathematics & Science or Social Studies. Candidates can check the Paper 2 difficulty level here after the exam gets over.

Subject Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy To be Updated Language I (Odia/Other) To be Updated Language II (English) To be Updated Mathematics & Science To be Updated Social Studies To be Updated Overall To be Updated OTET 2025 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts Subject Number of Questions Good Attempts Child Development & Pedagogy 30 To be Updated Language I (Odia/Other) 30 To be Updated Language II (English) 30 To be Updated Mathematics & Science 60 To be Updated Social Studies 60 To be Updated Total 150 To be Updated OTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates are required to sceure the minimum qualifying marsk in the OTET exam both for Paper 1 and Paper 2. These marks are pre-defined by the Board of Secondary Education. The minimum qualifying marsk are the scores that the candidates need to pbtain in order to be considered eligible to get the OTET Certificate. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying percentage and marks below: