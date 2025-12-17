Golf is usually associated with calm landscapes and mild weather, but there is one golf course in the world that completely redefines the sport. Set amidst the majestic Himalayas, the Yak Golf Course in Kupup, East Sikkim, India, holds the prestigious title of being the world's highest golf course. Playing golf here is not just a sport—it is an adventure at extreme altitude. Located near the Indo-China border, this extraordinary golf course combines breathtaking natural beauty, challenging terrain, and historical significance, making it a unique destination for golfers and travellers alike. Which is the Highest Golf Course in the World? The Yak Golf Course, situated at Kupup in East Sikkim, is officially recognised as the highest golf course in the world. Here are its features according to Guinness World Records:

Location: Kupup, East Sikkim, India

Altitude: 3,970 metres (13,025 feet) above sea level

Length: 6,026 yards

Holes: 18

Managed by: Indian Army Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, the course offers panoramic views of mountains, flowing streams, and alpine terrain that few golf courses in the world can rival. What is the history of the Yak Golf Course? The origins of the Yak Golf Course date back to 19 September 1972, when it was first developed in Kupup. Initially modest in design, the course underwent several important transformations over the years. 1979: The course was redesigned by Brigadier J.M. Singh, Commander of the 164 Mountain Brigade.

Later Years: Under the guidance of Brigadier Ranbir Singh and Colonel T.K. Murali, the course was further expanded and developed into a full 18-hole championship course.

Thanks to continuous efforts by passionate golf enthusiasts within the Indian Army, the Yak Golf Course evolved into one of the most unique golfing destinations in the world. Who manages the World's Highest Yak Golf Course? The Yak Golf Course is located within an Indian Army base and has been managed by the Indian Army since its inception. Despite its military setting, the course has been affiliated with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) since 1992, holding IGU Membership No. 0245 (E). The fairways are known for being challenging, with natural mountain streams crossing the course and uneven terrain that tests both skill and endurance—especially due to the high altitude. What are the other sights on the World's Highest Yak Golf Course One of the most fascinating aspects of the Yak Golf Course is its name coming to life—yaks are a common sight on the course. These animals are sometimes used by senior personnel to move around the vast area, offering a truly rare alternative to conventional golf carts.

Seeing yaks grazing beside the greens makes golfing here an unforgettable and almost surreal experience. How many tournaments have already been held in the Yak Golf Course? The Yak Golf Course has also hosted notable tournaments, adding to its sporting legacy: Saragarhi Cup (1979) – the first tournament hosted here



Kalimpong Cup (1988) – one of the most popular events These competitions helped put the course on the national golfing map despite its remote location. What is the best time to Play Golf at the World’s Highest Golf Course? Due to extreme weather conditions at high altitude, the Yak Golf Course has a limited playing season. Best Time to Visit: May to December: Open and playable, subject to weather conditions Winter Transformation: January to April: Covered in snow

During winter, the golf course transforms into a skiing area and ice hockey field, showcasing its incredible versatility.