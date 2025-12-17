MP SET Previous Year Papers: Download Subject-Wise PDFs

MP SET Previous Year Papers: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on January 11, 2026 (Sunday) for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. Interested candidates should review the past papers to get a clear picture of relevant topics and question weightage. They should prioritise all the areas in which questions are repeatedly asked in the exam. This will improve their familiarity with exam format, difficulty level, and help them refine their exam strategy. Get the direct link to download the MP SET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs on this page
MP SET Previous Year Papers
MP SET Previous Year Papers can be an effective study tool if utilised properly. It helps you quickly revisit all the important topics and strengthens your base. You will be able to identify recurring topics with difficulty level over the years. This allows you to create realistic targets in your preparation. Typically, the MP SET question paper is divided into two papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is focused on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, while Paper 2 is based on the subject opted for by the aspirant. You must master the basics of every topic and solve previous year papers to gauge your exam readiness. This will not only improve your problem-solving skills but also boost your confidence.
MP SET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Practising the MP SET previous year papers can simplify your test preparation. It helps you understand which topics need to be studied, along with the distribution of marks. Having a clear roadmap will help you get sufficient time for practising and revising key topics. Get direct links to download MP SET previous year question papers PDF here.
MP SET 2024 Question Paper PDF
General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude
Chemical Sciences
Commerce
Computer Science and Applications
Defense and Strategic Studies
Earth, Atmospheric Ocean, and Planetary Science
Economics
English
Geography
Hindi
History
Home Science
Law
Library and Information Science
Life Science
Mathematical Sciences
Music
Philosophy
Physical Education
Physical Sciences
Political Science
Psychology
Sanskrit
Sociology
Yoga
How to Download MP SET Previous Year Papers
Candidates can download the MP SET previous year papers in PDF format from the official website. Here are the simple instructions to download old question papers with ease:
Go to the official MPPSC website.
On the homepage, click the “Previous Year Question Paper” link.
Press “CTRL+F” and type “SET”
The old question papers PDF will be displayed.
Download the old papers and print the copies for future use.
How to Solve MP SET Previous Year Papers
Applicants should develop an efficient approach to make the most of the MP SET previous year papers with confidence. It helps you understand the exam format and test conditions. Follow the guide given below to solve previous papers strategically:
Install a stopwatch to match the real exam duration.
Ensure a distraction-free environment while attempting past papers.
Review the entire paper carefully and start with the sections you are most confident about.
Analyse your performance to spot weak areas and improve them.
Benefits of MP SET Previous Year Question Papers
Solving the MP SET previous year question papers is a great way to stay prepared. It helps you get used to the exam pressure and manage your time better. Here are some of the major benefits of practising old papers:
Practising previous year papers helps you understand the exam pattern and marking scheme clearly.
It improves your time management and analytical abilities. This allows you to solve the maximum number of questions with precision.
Consistent practice with previous year papers minimises recurring errors and enhances exam confidence.
Solving previous MP SET previous year papers allows you to assess your strong and weak areas for better preparation.
Past papers help you develop exam temperament and sharpen strategic problem-solving skills.
MP SET Previous Year Papers Pattern
Candidates should analyse the MP SET previous year papers pattern to learn about the exam requirements. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for a total of 300 marks. The test duration will be 3 hours (180 minutes). The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi. Each question carries 2 marks, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Check below the exam pattern for the MP SET 2025.
Paper
Subject
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
Paper 1
General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude
50
100
3 hours (180 minutes)
Paper 2
Subject Concerned
100
200
