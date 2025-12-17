MP SET Previous Year Papers: Download Subject-Wise PDFs

MP SET Previous Year Papers: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on January 11, 2026 (Sunday) for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. Interested candidates should review the past papers to get a clear picture of relevant topics and question weightage. They should prioritise all the areas in which questions are repeatedly asked in the exam. This will improve their familiarity with exam format, difficulty level, and help them refine their exam strategy. Get the direct link to download the MP SET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs on this page

MP SET Previous Year Papers

MP SET Previous Year Papers can be an effective study tool if utilised properly. It helps you quickly revisit all the important topics and strengthens your base. You will be able to identify recurring topics with difficulty level over the years. This allows you to create realistic targets in your preparation. Typically, the MP SET question paper is divided into two papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is focused on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, while Paper 2 is based on the subject opted for by the aspirant. You must master the basics of every topic and solve previous year papers to gauge your exam readiness. This will not only improve your problem-solving skills but also boost your confidence.