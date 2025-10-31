Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

MP SET Cut Off 2025: Category Wise and Subject Wise Previous Year Qualifying Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 3, 2025, 11:17 IST

MP SET Cut Off 2025 is the minimum marks required to clear the eligibility test. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for the general & EWS category, whereas candidates from the reserved category need to secure 35% in the test. Check the MP SET Previous Year Cut Off marks from 2024 to 2017 here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP SET Cut Off Marks 2025
MP SET Cut Off Marks 2025

MP SET Cut Off 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 to recruit Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. The MP SET 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2026 (Sunday). After the conclusion of the exam, the authorities will release the MP SET cutoff marks along with the results online only on the official website. Those who will score more than or equivalent to the cutoffs will be declared qualified. Till the announcement of official cutoffs, aspirants can check the MP SET Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea of the category-wise minimum passing marks and set their target score accordingly.

MP SET Cut Off 2025

The MP SET Cut Off is the minimum marks that the test-takers must obtain to be declared passed in the eligibility test. It is released in a PDF file for male and female candidates across all the categories, including general, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other categories. There are various factors influencing these cutoff marks, such as the number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, candidate’s performance, and more. Along with the cutoff, candidates will also have to clear the minimum qualifying marks outlined by the exam authorities. The General and EWS category candidates need to obtain at least 40% marks, while the aspirants from the reserved category must secure a minimum of 35% marks to be declared qualified in the eligibility test. Continue reading to learn more about the MP SET Cut Off 2025 on this page.

MP SET Previous Year Cut Off

Understanding the MP SET previous year cutoff marks can help you estimate the competition trends and overall difficulty level of the exam over the years. This will help you predict the expected cutoffs and refine their exam strategies accordingly. General category cutoffs are typically higher than those of reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled the MP SET previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2018 and 2017 to guide candidates in the right direction.

MP SET Cut Off 2024

The MP SET Cut Off 2024 was released for 5 subjects, such as English, Home Science, Geography, Law, Library and Information Science. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates in the table below.

Subject

UR (Male/Female)

OBC (Male/Female)

SC (Male/Female)

ST (Male/Female)

EWS (Male/Female)

English

68/24

39/14

45/16

31/11

25/09

Geography

45/16

21/07

28/10

36/13

18/06

Home Science

12/04

03/01

04/01

11/04

02/01

Law

36/13

11/04

19/07

16/06

10/06

Library Science

22/08

12/04

12/04

11/04

09/03

MP SET Cut Off 2023

The MP SET Cut Off 2023 was announced for several subjects, including commerce, home science, mathematical science, physical education, sanskrit, hindi, history, and many others. Look at the SET cutoff marks for different categories tabulated below.

Subject

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Commerce

57

32

28

32

22

68

33

31

40

23

178

162

140

134

158

Home Science

13

5

5

15

1

17

5

7

16

1

174

168

146

146

172

Library & Information Science

31

15

13

15

11

34

19

13

17

11

186

176

168

142

172

Mathematical Science

70

53

35

25

27

76

65

37

26

27

174

152

140

130

152

Physical Education

29

10

11

10

8

32

11

13

10

8

192

178

162

146

172

Sanskrit

14

8

8

6

10

18

8

8

7

12

174

158

138

130

154

Hindi

115

62

87

79

59

130

65

99

90

63

192

182

164

142

176

History

94

38

51

74

44

110

45

61

79

46

194

186

168

152

182

Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Theatre)

1

1

1

1

1

2

1

1

1

1

194

150

150

156

158

English

82

44

53

37

29

89

44

57

42

34

188

164

140

140

160

Life Sciences

143

72

103

131

33

166

79

107

141

42

176

166

132

132

0

Music

5

2

2

0

2

5

3

2

0

2

192

172

166

0

0

Philosophy

4

1

2

6

1

4

1

3

6

1

202

0

180

0

0

Marathi

1

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

0

144

0

0

132

0

Chemical Sciences

86

54

45

49

29

86

54

48

51

30

184

168

148

134

168

Criminology

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

176

160

124

142

148

Defense and Strategic Studies

2

1

1

1

1

3

3

1

1

1

184

140

152

128

170

Earth Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences

8

4

3

8

2

8

5

4

8

2

184

176

166

138

182

MP SET Cut Off 2018

Candidates who scored more than or equal to the MP SET Cut Off 2018 were declared qualified in the entrance test. Check the category-wise SET cutoff for commerce, chemical science, history, English, Geography, and other subjects.

S. No

Subject

UR

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

1

Chemical Science

92

31

29

36

4

2

Commerce

74

17

16

21

3

3

Defence & Strategic Studies

2

1

1

1

-

4

Economics

27

9

14

36

2

5

English

41

8

9

5

1

6

Geography

19

9

12

23

1

7

Hindi

64

24

28

22

3

8

History

36

8

11

11

1

9

Home Science

12

3

3

10

1

10

Law

46

4

8

4

1

11

Life Science

132

36

52

67

6

12

Mathematical Science

60

18

11

8

2

13

Music

4

1

1

1

1

14

Philosophy

2

1

1

1

0

15

Physics

45

15

7

3

1

16

Political Science

26

8

14

18

1

17

Sanskrit

14

2

3

2

1

18

Sociology

20

8

11

20

1

19

Urdu

2

1

0

0

1

MP SET Cut Off 2017

The MP SET Cut Off 2017 was released for subjects like life science, chemical science, political science, commerce, geography, law, etc. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates tabulated below.

S. No

Subject

UR

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

1

Life Sciences

63.43

57.14

56

54.86

53.14

2

Political Science

65.14

60.57

56

56

54.86

3

Chemical Sciences

63.43

56

54.29

51.43

55.43

4

Sociology

70.29

64

61.71

60

61.71

5

Hindi

69.14

62.29

62.29

57.14

59.43

6

Physical Sciences

64.57

56

53.14

61.71

58.29

7

Commerce

65.14

57.14

54.86

52.57

55.43

8

Geography

70.86

63.43

60.57

57.71

62.86

9

Mathematical Sciences

66.29

58.86

52

55.43

46.86

10

English

69.71

61.14

60.57

62.29

61.14

11

Law

72.57

68

65.71

61.71

63.43

12

Economics

68

60.57

58.86

57.71

55.43

13

Home Science

64.57

60

57.14

57.14

57.14

14

History

70.86

65.71

61.71

58.29

62.86

15

Sanskrit

69.14

59.43

60

61.71

57.71

16

Urdu

76

70.29

-

-

44

17

Defence & Strategic Studies

73.43

64

73.14

42.29

-

18

Philosophy

72

64.57

69.71

66.29

68

19

Music

67.43

61.71

60.57

66.29

61.14

Steps to Check MP SET Cut Off 2025

Candidates can access the MP SET Cut Off 2025 along with the result in the PDF file only on the official website. Here is the step-by-step process to download the cutoff marks without any hassles.

  • Go to the official MPPSC website.

  • On the homepage, click the “Result” link.

  • Now, find the SET Cutoff 2025 link and click it.

  • The category-wise cutoff will open.

  • Download the PDF and take the printout for future use.

Factors Affecting MP SET Cut Off 2025

There are various factors responsible for determining the MP SET cut off 2025 every year. Some of them are discussed below.

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Difficulty Level

  • Category

  • Minimum Qualifying Marks

  • Candidate’s Performance

  • MP SET Previous Year Cut Off

MP SET Minimum Qualifying Marks

MPPSC has announced the MP SET minimum qualifying marks in the official notification PDF. It varies as per the category, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the MP SET 2025 exam given below.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General and EWS

40%

Reserved Category (SC, ST, OBC, and PWD)

35%

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News