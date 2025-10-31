MP SET Cut Off 2025: Category Wise and Subject Wise Previous Year Qualifying Marks

MP SET Cut Off 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 to recruit Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. The MP SET 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2026 (Sunday). After the conclusion of the exam, the authorities will release the MP SET cutoff marks along with the results online only on the official website. Those who will score more than or equivalent to the cutoffs will be declared qualified. Till the announcement of official cutoffs, aspirants can check the MP SET Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea of the category-wise minimum passing marks and set their target score accordingly. MP SET Cut Off 2025 The MP SET Cut Off is the minimum marks that the test-takers must obtain to be declared passed in the eligibility test. It is released in a PDF file for male and female candidates across all the categories, including general, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other categories. There are various factors influencing these cutoff marks, such as the number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, candidate’s performance, and more. Along with the cutoff, candidates will also have to clear the minimum qualifying marks outlined by the exam authorities. The General and EWS category candidates need to obtain at least 40% marks, while the aspirants from the reserved category must secure a minimum of 35% marks to be declared qualified in the eligibility test. Continue reading to learn more about the MP SET Cut Off 2025 on this page.

MP SET Previous Year Cut Off Understanding the MP SET previous year cutoff marks can help you estimate the competition trends and overall difficulty level of the exam over the years. This will help you predict the expected cutoffs and refine their exam strategies accordingly. General category cutoffs are typically higher than those of reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled the MP SET previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2018 and 2017 to guide candidates in the right direction. MP SET Cut Off 2024 The MP SET Cut Off 2024 was released for 5 subjects, such as English, Home Science, Geography, Law, Library and Information Science. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates in the table below. Subject UR (Male/Female) OBC (Male/Female) SC (Male/Female) ST (Male/Female) EWS (Male/Female) English 68/24 39/14 45/16 31/11 25/09 Geography 45/16 21/07 28/10 36/13 18/06 Home Science 12/04 03/01 04/01 11/04 02/01 Law 36/13 11/04 19/07 16/06 10/06 Library Science 22/08 12/04 12/04 11/04 09/03

MP SET Cut Off 2023 The MP SET Cut Off 2023 was announced for several subjects, including commerce, home science, mathematical science, physical education, sanskrit, hindi, history, and many others. Look at the SET cutoff marks for different categories tabulated below. Subject UR OBC SC ST EWS Commerce 57 32 28 32 22 68 33 31 40 23 178 162 140 134 158 Home Science 13 5 5 15 1 17 5 7 16 1 174 168 146 146 172 Library & Information Science 31 15 13 15 11 34 19 13 17 11 186 176 168 142 172 Mathematical Science 70 53 35 25 27 76 65 37 26 27 174 152 140 130 152 Physical Education 29 10 11 10 8 32 11 13 10 8 192 178 162 146 172 Sanskrit 14 8 8 6 10 18 8 8 7 12 174 158 138 130 154 Hindi 115 62 87 79 59 130 65 99 90 63 192 182 164 142 176 History 94 38 51 74 44 110 45 61 79 46 194 186 168 152 182 Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Theatre) 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 194 150 150 156 158 English 82 44 53 37 29 89 44 57 42 34 188 164 140 140 160 Life Sciences 143 72 103 131 33 166 79 107 141 42 176 166 132 132 0 Music 5 2 2 0 2 5 3 2 0 2 192 172 166 0 0 Philosophy 4 1 2 6 1 4 1 3 6 1 202 0 180 0 0 Marathi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 144 0 0 132 0 Chemical Sciences 86 54 45 49 29 86 54 48 51 30 184 168 148 134 168 Criminology 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 176 160 124 142 148 Defense and Strategic Studies 2 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 1 1 184 140 152 128 170 Earth Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences 8 4 3 8 2 8 5 4 8 2 184 176 166 138 182

MP SET Cut Off 2018 Candidates who scored more than or equal to the MP SET Cut Off 2018 were declared qualified in the entrance test. Check the category-wise SET cutoff for commerce, chemical science, history, English, Geography, and other subjects. S. No Subject UR OBC SC ST PWD 1 Chemical Science 92 31 29 36 4 2 Commerce 74 17 16 21 3 3 Defence & Strategic Studies 2 1 1 1 - 4 Economics 27 9 14 36 2 5 English 41 8 9 5 1 6 Geography 19 9 12 23 1 7 Hindi 64 24 28 22 3 8 History 36 8 11 11 1 9 Home Science 12 3 3 10 1 10 Law 46 4 8 4 1 11 Life Science 132 36 52 67 6 12 Mathematical Science 60 18 11 8 2 13 Music 4 1 1 1 1 14 Philosophy 2 1 1 1 0 15 Physics 45 15 7 3 1 16 Political Science 26 8 14 18 1 17 Sanskrit 14 2 3 2 1 18 Sociology 20 8 11 20 1 19 Urdu 2 1 0 0 1

MP SET Cut Off 2017 The MP SET Cut Off 2017 was released for subjects like life science, chemical science, political science, commerce, geography, law, etc. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates tabulated below. S. No Subject UR OBC SC ST PWD 1 Life Sciences 63.43 57.14 56 54.86 53.14 2 Political Science 65.14 60.57 56 56 54.86 3 Chemical Sciences 63.43 56 54.29 51.43 55.43 4 Sociology 70.29 64 61.71 60 61.71 5 Hindi 69.14 62.29 62.29 57.14 59.43 6 Physical Sciences 64.57 56 53.14 61.71 58.29 7 Commerce 65.14 57.14 54.86 52.57 55.43 8 Geography 70.86 63.43 60.57 57.71 62.86 9 Mathematical Sciences 66.29 58.86 52 55.43 46.86 10 English 69.71 61.14 60.57 62.29 61.14 11 Law 72.57 68 65.71 61.71 63.43 12 Economics 68 60.57 58.86 57.71 55.43 13 Home Science 64.57 60 57.14 57.14 57.14 14 History 70.86 65.71 61.71 58.29 62.86 15 Sanskrit 69.14 59.43 60 61.71 57.71 16 Urdu 76 70.29 - - 44 17 Defence & Strategic Studies 73.43 64 73.14 42.29 - 18 Philosophy 72 64.57 69.71 66.29 68 19 Music 67.43 61.71 60.57 66.29 61.14

Steps to Check MP SET Cut Off 2025 Candidates can access the MP SET Cut Off 2025 along with the result in the PDF file only on the official website. Here is the step-by-step process to download the cutoff marks without any hassles. Go to the official MPPSC website.

On the homepage, click the “Result” link.

Now, find the SET Cutoff 2025 link and click it.

The category-wise cutoff will open.

Download the PDF and take the printout for future use. Factors Affecting MP SET Cut Off 2025 There are various factors responsible for determining the MP SET cut off 2025 every year. Some of them are discussed below. Total Number of Test-takers

Difficulty Level

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidate’s Performance

MP SET Previous Year Cut Off MP SET Minimum Qualifying Marks MPPSC has announced the MP SET minimum qualifying marks in the official notification PDF. It varies as per the category, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the MP SET 2025 exam given below.