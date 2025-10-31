MP SET Cut Off 2025: Category Wise and Subject Wise Previous Year Qualifying Marks

MP SET Cut Off 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 to recruit Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. The MP SET 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2026 (Sunday). After the conclusion of the exam, the authorities will release the MP SET cutoff marks along with the results online only on the official website. Those who will score more than or equivalent to the cutoffs will be declared qualified. Till the announcement of official cutoffs, aspirants can check the MP SET Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea of the category-wise minimum passing marks and set their target score accordingly.
MP SET Cut Off 2025
The MP SET Cut Off is the minimum marks that the test-takers must obtain to be declared passed in the eligibility test. It is released in a PDF file for male and female candidates across all the categories, including general, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other categories. There are various factors influencing these cutoff marks, such as the number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, candidate’s performance, and more. Along with the cutoff, candidates will also have to clear the minimum qualifying marks outlined by the exam authorities. The General and EWS category candidates need to obtain at least 40% marks, while the aspirants from the reserved category must secure a minimum of 35% marks to be declared qualified in the eligibility test. Continue reading to learn more about the MP SET Cut Off 2025 on this page.
MP SET Previous Year Cut Off
Understanding the MP SET previous year cutoff marks can help you estimate the competition trends and overall difficulty level of the exam over the years. This will help you predict the expected cutoffs and refine their exam strategies accordingly. General category cutoffs are typically higher than those of reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled the MP SET previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2018 and 2017 to guide candidates in the right direction.
MP SET Cut Off 2024
The MP SET Cut Off 2024 was released for 5 subjects, such as English, Home Science, Geography, Law, Library and Information Science. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR (Male/Female)
|
OBC (Male/Female)
|
SC (Male/Female)
|
ST (Male/Female)
|
EWS (Male/Female)
|
English
|
68/24
|
39/14
|
45/16
|
31/11
|
25/09
|
Geography
|
45/16
|
21/07
|
28/10
|
36/13
|
18/06
|
Home Science
|
12/04
|
03/01
|
04/01
|
11/04
|
02/01
|
Law
|
36/13
|
11/04
|
19/07
|
16/06
|
10/06
|
Library Science
|
22/08
|
12/04
|
12/04
|
11/04
|
09/03
MP SET Cut Off 2023
The MP SET Cut Off 2023 was announced for several subjects, including commerce, home science, mathematical science, physical education, sanskrit, hindi, history, and many others. Look at the SET cutoff marks for different categories tabulated below.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Commerce
|
57
|
32
|
28
|
32
|
22
|
68
|
33
|
31
|
40
|
23
|
178
|
162
|
140
|
134
|
158
|
Home Science
|
13
|
5
|
5
|
15
|
1
|
17
|
5
|
7
|
16
|
1
|
174
|
168
|
146
|
146
|
172
|
Library & Information Science
|
31
|
15
|
13
|
15
|
11
|
34
|
19
|
13
|
17
|
11
|
186
|
176
|
168
|
142
|
172
|
Mathematical Science
|
70
|
53
|
35
|
25
|
27
|
76
|
65
|
37
|
26
|
27
|
174
|
152
|
140
|
130
|
152
|
Physical Education
|
29
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
8
|
32
|
11
|
13
|
10
|
8
|
192
|
178
|
162
|
146
|
172
|
Sanskrit
|
14
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
10
|
18
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
12
|
174
|
158
|
138
|
130
|
154
|
Hindi
|
115
|
62
|
87
|
79
|
59
|
130
|
65
|
99
|
90
|
63
|
192
|
182
|
164
|
142
|
176
|
History
|
94
|
38
|
51
|
74
|
44
|
110
|
45
|
61
|
79
|
46
|
194
|
186
|
168
|
152
|
182
|
Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Theatre)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
194
|
150
|
150
|
156
|
158
|
English
|
82
|
44
|
53
|
37
|
29
|
89
|
44
|
57
|
42
|
34
|
188
|
164
|
140
|
140
|
160
|
Life Sciences
|
143
|
72
|
103
|
131
|
33
|
166
|
79
|
107
|
141
|
42
|
176
|
166
|
132
|
132
|
0
|
Music
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
192
|
172
|
166
|
0
|
0
|
Philosophy
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
202
|
0
|
180
|
0
|
0
|
Marathi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
144
|
0
|
0
|
132
|
0
|
Chemical Sciences
|
86
|
54
|
45
|
49
|
29
|
86
|
54
|
48
|
51
|
30
|
184
|
168
|
148
|
134
|
168
|
Criminology
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
176
|
160
|
124
|
142
|
148
|
Defense and Strategic Studies
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
184
|
140
|
152
|
128
|
170
|
Earth Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
184
|
176
|
166
|
138
|
182
MP SET Cut Off 2018
Candidates who scored more than or equal to the MP SET Cut Off 2018 were declared qualified in the entrance test. Check the category-wise SET cutoff for commerce, chemical science, history, English, Geography, and other subjects.
|
S. No
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
1
|
Chemical Science
|
92
|
31
|
29
|
36
|
4
|
2
|
Commerce
|
74
|
17
|
16
|
21
|
3
|
3
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
4
|
Economics
|
27
|
9
|
14
|
36
|
2
|
5
|
English
|
41
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
Geography
|
19
|
9
|
12
|
23
|
1
|
7
|
Hindi
|
64
|
24
|
28
|
22
|
3
|
8
|
History
|
36
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
1
|
9
|
Home Science
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Law
|
46
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
11
|
Life Science
|
132
|
36
|
52
|
67
|
6
|
12
|
Mathematical Science
|
60
|
18
|
11
|
8
|
2
|
13
|
Music
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
Philosophy
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
Physics
|
45
|
15
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
Political Science
|
26
|
8
|
14
|
18
|
1
|
17
|
Sanskrit
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
18
|
Sociology
|
20
|
8
|
11
|
20
|
1
|
19
|
Urdu
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
MP SET Cut Off 2017
The MP SET Cut Off 2017 was released for subjects like life science, chemical science, political science, commerce, geography, law, etc. Check the category-wise cutoffs for male and female candidates tabulated below.
|
S. No
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
1
|
Life Sciences
|
63.43
|
57.14
|
56
|
54.86
|
53.14
|
2
|
Political Science
|
65.14
|
60.57
|
56
|
56
|
54.86
|
3
|
Chemical Sciences
|
63.43
|
56
|
54.29
|
51.43
|
55.43
|
4
|
Sociology
|
70.29
|
64
|
61.71
|
60
|
61.71
|
5
|
Hindi
|
69.14
|
62.29
|
62.29
|
57.14
|
59.43
|
6
|
Physical Sciences
|
64.57
|
56
|
53.14
|
61.71
|
58.29
|
7
|
Commerce
|
65.14
|
57.14
|
54.86
|
52.57
|
55.43
|
8
|
Geography
|
70.86
|
63.43
|
60.57
|
57.71
|
62.86
|
9
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
66.29
|
58.86
|
52
|
55.43
|
46.86
|
10
|
English
|
69.71
|
61.14
|
60.57
|
62.29
|
61.14
|
11
|
Law
|
72.57
|
68
|
65.71
|
61.71
|
63.43
|
12
|
Economics
|
68
|
60.57
|
58.86
|
57.71
|
55.43
|
13
|
Home Science
|
64.57
|
60
|
57.14
|
57.14
|
57.14
|
14
|
History
|
70.86
|
65.71
|
61.71
|
58.29
|
62.86
|
15
|
Sanskrit
|
69.14
|
59.43
|
60
|
61.71
|
57.71
|
16
|
Urdu
|
76
|
70.29
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
17
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
73.43
|
64
|
73.14
|
42.29
|
-
|
18
|
Philosophy
|
72
|
64.57
|
69.71
|
66.29
|
68
|
19
|
Music
|
67.43
|
61.71
|
60.57
|
66.29
|
61.14
Steps to Check MP SET Cut Off 2025
Candidates can access the MP SET Cut Off 2025 along with the result in the PDF file only on the official website. Here is the step-by-step process to download the cutoff marks without any hassles.
-
Go to the official MPPSC website.
-
On the homepage, click the “Result” link.
-
Now, find the SET Cutoff 2025 link and click it.
-
The category-wise cutoff will open.
-
Download the PDF and take the printout for future use.
Factors Affecting MP SET Cut Off 2025
There are various factors responsible for determining the MP SET cut off 2025 every year. Some of them are discussed below.
-
Total Number of Test-takers
-
Difficulty Level
-
Category
-
Minimum Qualifying Marks
-
Candidate’s Performance
-
MP SET Previous Year Cut Off
MP SET Minimum Qualifying Marks
MPPSC has announced the MP SET minimum qualifying marks in the official notification PDF. It varies as per the category, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the MP SET 2025 exam given below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General and EWS
|
40%
|
Reserved Category (SC, ST, OBC, and PWD)
|
35%
