MP SET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification

MP SET Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET 2025) for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Interested aspirants can apply online for this test from October 25 to November 20, 2025, only at the official website. Candidates intending to apply for this exam should ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions in terms of age and qualifications outlined by the authorities. If any applicant is found ineligible at any stage of the examination, or even after the declaration of the result or if any information provided by them in the form is found to be incorrect, then the candidate will not be given the Eligibility E-Certificate. Apply Here for MP SET 2025 MP SET Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the eligibility requirements for the MP SET 2025 exam on its official notification PDF. Candidates should clearly read the advertisement to identify whether they meet the qualification criteria for the test. As per the official notification, there shall be no age limit requirements for the State Eligibility Test (SET 2025). To be eligible, the candidate must have completed a post-graduation degree with a minimum required mark from any recognised University. If candidates are found ineligible at any stage of the eligibility test, their application will be rejected. To help, we have compiled the MP SET eligibility criteria in terms of age, qualification, and nationality for the candidate’s reference. Download the MP SET Syllabus 2025

MP SET Age Limit 2025 There is no age limit restriction for candidates intending to apply for the MP State Eligibility Test (SET 2025). All interested aspirants can apply and appear for this exam till they fulfil all the educational qualifications and any other eligibility conditions specified by the exam authorities. MP SET Educational Qualification 2025 Educational Qualification is an important factor in the MP SET eligibility criteria. All the applicants must possess the required qualifying degree with minimum required marks from any recognised University to be eligible for this test. Here are the detailed MP SET Educational Qualifications shared below for the candidate’s reference. Passed or Pursuing Post-Graduation from any recognised University.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC (Creamy Layer) categories must have secured at least 55% marks in their post-graduate degree.

Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC (except creamy layer), and disabled candidates of Madhya Pradesh must have obtained 50% marks in their PG degree.

Candidates belonging to the EWS category are required to obtain at least 55% marks in a post-graduate degree as per UGC guidelines.

Those who are studying in the final year of post-graduation and whose final year post-graduation result has not been released or the result is awaited, all those candidates are provisionally eligible to appear in the exam.

Final-year postgraduate (PG) students are eligible to apply, provided they obtain the minimum required marks as per their category within two years of the SET result declaration.

PhD holders who completed their Post-Graduation before 19 September 1991 can avail of 5% relaxation in educational qualification.

Applicants with a foreign degree must obtain a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) confirming that their degree is equivalent to an Indian post-graduate degree.