IB Admit Card 2025, IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive has released the B ACIO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, and the IB admit card 2025 was released on September 13, days before the exam. The mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025 contains important details such as exam centre address, reporting time, shift timing, and candidate information. Without the mha.gov.in admit card 2025, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download Now from mha.gov.in
The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the Tier 1 examination scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive recruitment can now download their IB admit card 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password.
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Active Link
To download the mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025, candidates must log in using their application number and password. It is advised to print multiple copies and verify all information carefully. The admit card has been released after the release of the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip, which helped candidates plan travel and accommodations. Click on the direct link below to download the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
|
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 is now available for download at mha.gov.in, for the examination scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The hall ticket is an important document for all candidates appearing for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive recruitment exam. With over 3,717 vacancies to be filled, the IB admit card 2025 is the official document to carry to the exam centre.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,717
|
Exam Dates
|
September 16, 17, and 18, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
September 13, 2025
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
|
Selection Process
|
Tier I (MCQ)
Tier II (Descriptive)
Interview
|
Admit Card Download
|
mha.gov.in IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 login portal
How to Download the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates going to appear in the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Tier 1 exam must download their IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), mha.gov.in. The IB admit card 2025 was released on September 13 containing important details like the exam centre address, shift timing, reporting time, and candidate credentials.
- Visit the official portal: mha.gov.in
- Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
- Enter your User ID/Application Number and Password
- Click “Submit” to access your IB admit card
- Download the PDF and take multiple printouts for safety
Details Mentioned on IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on mha.gov.in, contains all the essential information required for candidates to appear in the Tier 1 examination. Candidates must carefully review the details printed on their IB admit card 2025 to avoid any last-minute confusion or disqualification. Here are the key details mentioned on the mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025:
Candidate’s Full Name
- Roll Number and Registration ID
- Photograph and Signature
- Post Applied For – ACIO Grade-II/Executive
- Exam Date and Shift Timing
- Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
- Exam Centre Name and Full Address
- Instructions for Exam Day
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Shift Timings and Schedule
The IB ACIO Exam 2025 for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive post will be conducted over three consecutive days—September 16, 17, and 18, 2025 in three shifts per day across multiple exam centres in India. Candidates must refer to their IB ACIO admit card to confirm their exact shift and reporting time. Here’s the official shift schedule as per the mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025:
- Shift 1: Reporting at 7:30 AM Exam from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
- Shift 2: Reporting at 10:30 AM Exam from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
- Shift 3: Reporting at 1:30 PM Exam from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM
