IB Admit Card 2025, IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive has released the B ACIO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, and the IB admit card 2025 was released on September 13, days before the exam. The mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025 contains important details such as exam centre address, reporting time, shift timing, and candidate information. Without the mha.gov.in admit card 2025, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download Now from mha.gov.in The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the Tier 1 examination scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive recruitment can now download their IB admit card 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Visit the official portal: mha.gov.in

Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Enter your User ID/Application Number and Password

Click “Submit” to access your IB admit card

Details Mentioned on IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 The IB ACIO Admit Card 2025, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on mha.gov.in, contains all the essential information required for candidates to appear in the Tier 1 examination. Candidates must carefully review the details printed on their IB admit card 2025 to avoid any last-minute confusion or disqualification. Here are the key details mentioned on the mha.gov.in IB ACIO admit card 2025:

Candidate’s Full Name Roll Number and Registration ID

Photograph and Signature

Post Applied For – ACIO Grade-II/Executive

Exam Date and Shift Timing

Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time

Exam Centre Name and Full Address

Instructions for Exam Day