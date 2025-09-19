AP Dussehra School Holidays 2025: As per the official notification issued, the Andhra Pradesh state government has revised the Dussehra Holiday dates for schools in Andhra Pradesh. As per the official notification issued, the school holidays for Dussehra in Andhra Pradesh will begin from September 22, 2025. Earlier, the holidays were supposed to commence on September 24, 2025.

The changes in the Dussehra Holiday dates were announced by AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh through his Official Twitter. The decision to revise the holiday dates was taken after receiving requests from teachers. Following the discussion, the government decided to extend the holiday period.

AP Dussehra School Holiday 2025

According to the schedule released earlier, schools were to remain closed from September 24 to October 2, 2025, giving students a total of 9 days' break. With the request from teachers to advance the beginning of the Dasara Holiday, schools will now close on September 22 and the holiday will continue until October 2, 2025. Schools will reopen after the Dasara Holidays on October 3, 2025.