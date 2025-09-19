AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Dasara Holidays 2025: School Holiday Dates Revised in Andhra Pradesh, Check Holiday Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 19, 2025, 14:33 IST

School Holiday dates for Dussehra have been revised in Andhra Pradesh. Check the revised holiday dates and the Dussehra holiday schedule for Telangana and Karnataka here. 

Dussehra Holidays 2025: AP Holidays Revised
Key Points

  • School holidays for Dussehra have been revised in Andhra Pradesh
  • Schools to remain closed from September 22 to October 2, 2025
  • Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for Dussehra

AP Dussehra School Holidays 2025: As per the official notification issued, the Andhra Pradesh state government has revised the Dussehra Holiday dates for schools in Andhra Pradesh. As per the official notification issued, the school holidays for Dussehra in Andhra Pradesh will begin from September 22, 2025. Earlier, the holidays were supposed to commence on September 24, 2025. 

The changes in the Dussehra Holiday dates were announced by AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh through his Official Twitter. The decision to revise the holiday dates was taken after receiving requests from teachers. Following the discussion, the government decided to extend the holiday period. 

AP Dussehra School Holiday 2025

According to the schedule released earlier, schools were to remain closed from September 24 to October 2, 2025, giving students a total of 9 days' break. With the request from teachers to advance the beginning of the Dasara Holiday, schools will now close on September 22 and the holiday will continue until October 2, 2025. Schools will reopen after the Dasara Holidays on October 3, 2025. 

Dusshera Holiday Announced in Telangana and Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh is not the only state which has announced a mid-semester break for schools in the state. Telangana and Karnataka have also announced school holidays for Dussehra. As per the holiday schedule released, schools in Telangana will be closed for 10 days for Dussehra. Schools will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025, while colleges will be closed in Telangana from September 28 to October 5, 2025. Schools in Karnataka will be closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, for Dussehra.

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
