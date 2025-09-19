Key Points
- School holidays for Dussehra have been revised in Andhra Pradesh
- Schools to remain closed from September 22 to October 2, 2025
- Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for Dussehra
AP Dussehra School Holidays 2025: As per the official notification issued, the Andhra Pradesh state government has revised the Dussehra Holiday dates for schools in Andhra Pradesh. As per the official notification issued, the school holidays for Dussehra in Andhra Pradesh will begin from September 22, 2025. Earlier, the holidays were supposed to commence on September 24, 2025.
The changes in the Dussehra Holiday dates were announced by AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh through his Official Twitter. The decision to revise the holiday dates was taken after receiving requests from teachers. Following the discussion, the government decided to extend the holiday period.
AP Dussehra School Holiday 2025
According to the schedule released earlier, schools were to remain closed from September 24 to October 2, 2025, giving students a total of 9 days' break. With the request from teachers to advance the beginning of the Dasara Holiday, schools will now close on September 22 and the holiday will continue until October 2, 2025. Schools will reopen after the Dasara Holidays on October 3, 2025.
పాఠశాలలకు దసరా సెలవులు ఈ నెల 22 నుండి ఇవ్వాలని ఉపాధ్యాయులు కోరుతున్నారని టీడీపీ గ్రాడ్యుయేట్ ఎమ్మెల్సీలు నా దృష్టికి తీసుకొచ్చారు. వారి కోరిక మేరకు విద్యా శాఖ అధికారులతో చర్చించి నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నాం. ఈ నెల 22 నుండి అక్టోబర్ 2 వరకూ దసరా పండుగ సెలవులు ఇవ్వాలని నిర్ణయించాం. pic.twitter.com/SpUJldmwiH— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 19, 2025
Dusshera Holiday Announced in Telangana and Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh is not the only state which has announced a mid-semester break for schools in the state. Telangana and Karnataka have also announced school holidays for Dussehra. As per the holiday schedule released, schools in Telangana will be closed for 10 days for Dussehra. Schools will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025, while colleges will be closed in Telangana from September 28 to October 5, 2025. Schools in Karnataka will be closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, for Dussehra.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation