How to Prepare for Competitive Exams While Studying?

Juggling regular college or school studies with the demanding preparation for competitive exams (like JEE, NEET, UPSC, banking exams, etc.) can feel like a marathon. But with smart strategies and a disciplined approach, it's absolutely achievable. The key is to manage time wisely, study effectively, and take care of your well-being.
Also check: What are the benefits of internships for college students?
Time Management: The Foundation of Success
Effective time management is the backbone of balancing two demanding schedules.
1. Create a Detailed Study Plan
-
Divide and Conquer: Break down both academic syllabus and competitive exam syllabus into smaller, manageable chunks.
-
Allocate Time: Assign specific time slots for each subject or topic, making sure to dedicate time to both regular studies and competitive exam preparation daily. For example, some time for college assignments and some for competitive exam practice.
-
Be Realistic: Avoid over-scheduling. Leave some buffer time for unexpected tasks or to catch up.
2. Prioritize Wisely
Not all tasks are equally important or urgent.
-
Identify Overlap: Find topics that are common to both syllabus. Studying these once will benefit both.
-
Focus on Weak Areas: Dedicate extra time to subjects or topics that are more challenging for either your regular studies or the competitive exam.
3. Use Small Pockets of Time
Even short breaks can be productive.
-
Quick Reviews: Utilize travel time, breaks between classes, or waiting periods for quick revisions, solving a few practice questions, or going through flashcards.
-
Micro-Learning: Break down complex topics into smaller bits that can be studied in short bursts.
Effective Study Techniques: Making Every Minute Count
It's not just about how much time is spent, but how effectively it's used.
1. Active Learning Over Passive Reading
Engage with the material, don't just flip it.
-
Summarize: After reading a section, summarize it in your own words.
-
Practice Questions: Regularly solve questions from both academic textbooks and competitive exam previous papers.
-
Teach Others: Explaining a concept to a friend or even to oneself (out loud) helps solidify understanding.
2. Take Smart Notes
Well-organized notes are invaluable for quick revision.
-
Highlight Key Points: Focus on main ideas and formulas.
-
Mind Maps/Flowcharts: Use visual aids to connect concepts and simplify complex information.
-
Separate Notes: Maintain separate notebooks or sections for regular studies and competitive exam topics to keep things organized.
3. Regular Revision
Repetition helps move information from short-term to long-term memory.
-
Weekly/Monthly Reviews: Schedule slots to revisit all topics covered in both your academic and competitive exam preparation.
-
Flashcards: Great for memorizing facts, formulas, and definitions.
4. Practice with Mock Tests
This is crucial for competitive exam preparation.
-
Practice like the Real Exam: Take full-length mock tests under timed conditions to get used to the pressure.
-
Analyze Performance: After each mock test, review answers, understand mistakes, and work on improving speed and accuracy.
Maintaining Well-being: Avoiding Burnout
It's a demanding period, and taking care of mental and physical health is non-negotiable.
1. Ensure Adequate Sleep
Sleep is vital for memory consolidation and alertness.
-
Consistent Schedule: Try to go to bed and wake up around the same time each day, even on weekends. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep.
2. Healthy Diet and Exercise
Fueling the body and mind properly.
-
Nutritious Meals: Avoid excessive junk food. A balanced diet supports sustained energy.
-
Physical Activity: Even short walks or light exercise can reduce stress and improve focus.
3. Take Short Breaks
Stepping away from studies helps refresh the mind.
-
Short Pauses: Incorporate 5-10 minute breaks every hour or so.
-
Relaxation: Use breaks for hobbies, listening to music, or light stretching.
4. Avoid Comparisons
Everyone's journey is different.
-
Focus on Progress: Concentrate on personal growth and improvements rather than comparing performance with others.
5. Seek Support
Don't hesitate to ask for help.
-
Talk to Mentors/Teachers: Discuss challenges with those who can offer guidance.
-
Peer Support: Study groups can provide motivation and clarify doubts.
Also check: What are the Skills Required for a Career in Data Science?