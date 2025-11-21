CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper 2025 with Solutions: Download PDF

1. Read the passage given below carefully. (10 Marks) 1. Everybody wants to succeed in life. For some, success means achieving whatever they desire or dream. For many it is the name, fame and social position. Whatever be the meaning of success, it is success which makes a man popular. 2.All great men have been successful. They are remembered for their great achievements. But it is certain that success comes to those who are sincere, hardworking, loyal and committed to their goals. Success has been man’s greatest motivation. It is very important for all. Success has a great effect on life. It brings pleasure and pride. It gives a sense of fulfillment. It means all-around development. Everybody hopes to be successful in life. But success smiles on those who have a proper approach, planning, vision and stamina. A proper and timely application of all these things is bound to bear fruit. One cannot be successful without cultivating these certain basic things in life. It is very difficult to set out on a journey without knowing one’s goals and purposes. Clarity of the objective is a must to succeed in life. A focused approach with proper planning is certain to bring success. Indecision and insincerity are big obstacles on the path to success. 3.One should have the capability, capacity and resources to turn one’s dreams into reality. Mere desire cannot bring you success. The desire should be weighed against factors like capability and resources. This is the basic requirement of success. The next important thing is the eagerness, seriousness and the urge to be successful. It is the driving force which decides the success. It is the first step on the ladder of success. 4.One needs to pursue one’s goals with sincerity and passion. One should always be in high spirits. Lack of such spirit leads to an inferiority complex which is a big obstruction on the path to success. Time is also a deciding factor. Only the punctual and committed have succeeded in life. Lives of great men are examples of this. They had all these qualities in plenty which helped them rise to the peak of success. 5.Hard labour is also one of the basic requirements of success. There is no substitute for hard labour. It alone can take one to the peak of success. Every success has a ratio of five percent inspiration and ninety-five percent perspiration. It is the patience, persistence and perseverance which play a decisive role in achieving success. Failures are the pillars of success as they are our stepping-stones and we must get up and start again and be motivated. Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions. According to the author, what is the first and foremost step on the journey to achieve success? (2) Choose the option that best conveys the message in – ‘It gives a sense of fulfillment’ (1). (a)Failure makes you understand success. (b)Achieving success feels like a person’s life’s purpose is fulfilled. (c)Hard work never goes unrewarded. (d)Success means achieving everything you want. Select the option with the underlined words that can suitably replace ‘persistence’ (paragraph 5). (1) (a)He admired her dogged continuing effort in pursuing the job. (b)By the time the rebel troops arrived, the village had already been cast aside. (c)The son was reluctant to turn over involvement in the company. (d)This illness induced a spiritual change, and he resolved to sign away whatever kept him back from God. A Metaphor is a figure of speech in which a word or phrase is applied to an object or action to which it is not literally applicable. (1) From the options given below, select a phrase from the above passage that can be an example of metaphor. (a)“…labour is also one of the basic requirements…” (b)“… they are our stepping-stones…” (c)“It is the first step on the ladder of success.” (d)Both (b) and (c) Which of the following shows the correct meaning of the phrase – “Whatever be the meaning of success”? (1) (a)Success means to become powerful, rich and famous. (b)Success can mean different things to different people. (c)Success is the acquiring of money through whichever method possible. (d)Success is the acquiring of knowledge through whichever method possible. Study the following statements. (1) (A)Everybody wants to succeed in life. (B)Hard work cannot be substituted with anything. (a)(A) is right (B) is wrong (b)(B) is right (A) is wrong (c)Both (A) and (B) are right (d) Both (A) and (B) are wrong What qualities did the great men who have been successful display, according to the author? (2) What does the writer advise, in paragraph 4? (1) (a)To work diligently (b)To be a lethargic person to achieve success (c)To be passionate and sincere (d)To dream of riches and success