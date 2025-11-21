CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper 2025 with Solutions: Download PDF

The CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their school pre-board examinations. This solved sample paper is designed to help students assess their understanding of the complete English Language and Literature syllabus, including Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature chapters from First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. By practising with this pre-board sample paper along with solutions, students can familiarise themselves with the updated exam pattern, improve answer-writing techniques, and understand the expected difficulty level for the CBSE Class 10 final board exam.
The sample paper acts as a valuable study tool for students aiming to score well in their English Language and Literature paper, typically conducted a few months before the board exams. It provides a clear outline of question formats and marking schemes, enabling students to self-evaluate their preparation, strengthen weak areas, and manage time effectively during the examination. Using this solved pre-board sample paper is one of the most efficient ways to revise the entire syllabus and build confidence before the final CBSE board exam.
CBSE 10th English Pre-board Sample Paper 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
English Language & Literature
|
Subject Code
|
184
|
Section
|
3 Sections (A,B,C)
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 English: Unit-wise Weightage
Check the table below to know the exact marking scheme of each section and accordingly the students can prepare for the exam:
|
Section
|
Details
|
Marks
|
Reading
|
Unseen passages
|
20
|
Writing & Grammar
|
Letter, Analytical Paragraph, Grammar
|
20
|
Literature
|
First Flight & Footprints Without Feet
|
40
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper (2025-26)
SECTION - A
|
1.Read the passage given below carefully. (10 Marks)
1. Everybody wants to succeed in life. For some, success means achieving whatever they desire or dream. For many it is the name, fame and social position. Whatever be the meaning of success, it is success which makes a man popular.
2.All great men have been successful. They are remembered for their great achievements. But it is certain that success comes to those who are sincere, hardworking, loyal and committed to their goals. Success has been man’s greatest motivation. It is very important for all. Success has a great effect on life. It brings pleasure and pride. It gives a sense of fulfillment. It means all-around development. Everybody hopes to be successful in life. But success smiles on those who have a proper approach, planning, vision and stamina. A proper and timely application of all these things is bound to bear fruit. One cannot be successful without cultivating these certain basic things in life. It is very difficult to set out on a journey without knowing one’s goals and purposes. Clarity of the objective is a must to succeed in life. A focused approach with proper planning is certain to bring success. Indecision and insincerity are big obstacles on the path to success.
3.One should have the capability, capacity and resources to turn one’s dreams into reality. Mere desire cannot bring you success. The desire should be weighed against factors like capability and resources. This is the basic requirement of success. The next important thing is the eagerness, seriousness and the urge to be successful. It is the driving force which decides the success. It is the first step on the ladder of success.
4.One needs to pursue one’s goals with sincerity and passion. One should always be in high spirits. Lack of such spirit leads to an inferiority complex which is a big obstruction on the path to success. Time is also a deciding factor. Only the punctual and committed have succeeded in life. Lives of great men are examples of this. They had all these qualities in plenty which helped them rise to the peak of success.
5.Hard labour is also one of the basic requirements of success. There is no substitute for hard labour. It alone can take one to the peak of success. Every success has a ratio of five percent inspiration and ninety-five percent perspiration. It is the patience, persistence and perseverance which play a decisive role in achieving success. Failures are the pillars of success as they are our stepping-stones and we must get up and start again and be motivated.
Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions.
(a)Failure makes you understand success.
(b)Achieving success feels like a person’s life’s purpose is fulfilled.
(c)Hard work never goes unrewarded.
(d)Success means achieving everything you want.
(a)He admired her dogged continuing effort in pursuing the job.
(b)By the time the rebel troops arrived, the village had already been cast aside.
(c)The son was reluctant to turn over involvement in the company.
(d)This illness induced a spiritual change, and he resolved to sign away whatever kept him back from God.
From the options given below, select a phrase from the above passage that can be an example of metaphor.
(a)“…labour is also one of the basic requirements…”
(b)“… they are our stepping-stones…”
(c)“It is the first step on the ladder of success.”
(d)Both (b) and (c)
(a)Success means to become powerful, rich and famous.
(b)Success can mean different things to different people.
(c)Success is the acquiring of money through whichever method possible.
(d)Success is the acquiring of knowledge through whichever method possible.
(A)Everybody wants to succeed in life.
(B)Hard work cannot be substituted with anything.
(a)(A) is right (B) is wrong
(b)(B) is right (A) is wrong
(c)Both (A) and (B) are right
(d) Both (A) and (B) are wrong
(a)To work diligently
(b)To be a lethargic person to achieve success
(c)To be passionate and sincere
(d)To dream of riches and success
|
2.Read the passage given below carefully. (10 Marks)
1.Crash dieting may help you lose weight, in the short term, but, ultimately it can hinder weight loss in the long term, as most of the weight that you have lost with crash dieting will bounce back, meaning you will gain all the weight that you have lost and more. Crash dieting not only removes fat but also lean muscle and tissue.
2. Contrary to the belief of many who start this diet, this form of dieting is neither healthy nor successful in achieving long term weight loss as it induces the slowing down of the body’s basal metabolic rate- the body seeks to conserve every calorie and so weight loss becomes increasingly difficult. Basal metabolic rate is the amount of calories your body needs on a daily basis, to maintain its regular activities. This means your body will need fewer calories than it did previously, making weight gain more likely once you stop dieting.
3. Most crash diets involve eating low-calorie foods for several weeks or eating the same food or food groups for several weeks. Even if you’re only trying the diet for a week or two, eating such a strict diet of the same foods can cause nutritional deficiencies. Eliminating one or more food groups will not provide you with adequate, long-term nutrition. Nutritional deficiencies such as this can have multiple immediate side effects such as haggard look, dark under eyes, dull skin, sloppy posture and less stamina.
4. This is also why exercise is recommended in any weight-loss plan to build muscle and maintain your metabolic rate. Again common mistakes that are observed with exercise are joining the gym only till the New Year, so that you can lose weight and once the party is over, the party for not exercising continues. On the other hand, we have some who make New Year resolutions and with the gym memberships which are so tempting, especially during the New Year, take up an exercise programme during the new year and to make a resolution about exercise, provided you do not break your resolution, and continue exercising year long, what is important is consistency.
Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the questions given below. 10x1=10
(i) Which of the following is TRUE about crash dieting as per the passage? (1)
1) It helps you lose weight permanently.
2) It only removes fat.
3) It is neither healthy nor successful in achieving long-term weight loss.
4) It involves eating low-calorie foods for several weeks.
(ii)The basic plan in diet plans is (1)
1. They involve eating the same food/food groups for several weeks.
2. They involve eating high-calorie foods.
3. They involve eating low-calorie foods for several weeks which lead to nutritional deficiencies.
4. They involve fasting for 3 days in a week.
(A) 1 and 2
(B) 1 and 3
(C) Only 4
(D) Only 2
(iii)The correct definition of basal metabolic rate is. (1)
(A) Amount of exercise your body needs on a daily basis.
(B) Amount of rest your body needs on a daily basis.
(C) Amount of food your body needs on a daily basis.
(D) Amount of calories your body needs on a daily basis.
(iv)Which of the following will be the suitable title for the given passage? (1)
(A) How Crash Dieting Works?
(B) The Benefits of Crash Dieting
(C) The Dangers of Crash Dieting
(D) When and How to Diet.
(v) Nutritional deficiencies can lead to (1)
(A) 1, 2 &3
(B) 2,3,4,5,& 7
(C) 2,3,5,&6
(D) 1,4& 6
(vi) The author does not agree with (1)
1. Taking up annual gym memberships.
2. Breaking the resolution to crash-diet.
3. Giving up annual gym memberships.
4. Breaking the resolution for gymming.
(A) 1 and 4
(B) 2 and 3
(C) Only 4
(D) Only 3
(vii) The correct meaning of ‘take up’ as used in the Para of the passage is (1)
(viii) Which of the following words is the opposite of ‘joining’ as used in Para 3? (1)
(ix) Give a harmful effect of a crash diet? (1)
(x) What is the basal metabolic rate? (1)
SECTION B: Grammar and Writing (20 Marks)
|
GRAMMAR (10 Marks): Attempt ANY TEN of the following questions
|
(i) Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option to complete this office virtue.
Every employee______ considers himself as a part of the team.
(A) need
(B) had to
(C) needs to
(D) had
(ii) Identify the error in the given sentence, from an art magazine report and supply the correction.
Madhubani Painting is one of the many traditional Indian art forms. It is but known as Mithila or Godhna paintings.
Use the given format for your response.
(iii) Report the dialogue between a doctor and patient, by completing the sentence:
Doctor: You must exercise daily to keep your heart fit.
Patient: Is it enough if I go for a daily morning walk and do some breathing exercises?
The doctor advised the patient that he had to keep his heart fit. The patient questioned whether it was enough if he__________________.
(iv) Select the correct option to fill in the blank for the given line, from the insect corner of a daily magazine. Spiders are one of the most fascinating creatures. Several hundred species are………. in India.
(A) found
(B) find
(C) lose
(D) lost
(v) Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option, to complete the given narration about two friends.
Two friends were walking…………….. a desert. During some point of the journey, they had an argument and one friend slapped the other one on the face.
(A) from
(B) above
(C) through
(D) by
(vi) Read the conversation between Seema and Rita. Complete the sentences by reporting Rita's reply correctly.
Seema: Why haven't you brought my practical file?
Rita: I had gone to my uncle's house with my parents, so I forgot to keep it.
Seems asked Rita that why had she not brought her practical file. Rita said………………
(vii) Select the correct option to complete the narration of the dialogue between Shilpa and Jaya:
Shilpa: Can I borrow your English textbook.
Jaya: Sure you can. But when will you return?
Shilpa wants to borrow Jaya’s English textbook but she asks her………..
(viii) Fill in the blank choosing correct option.
There are…………books in the library.
a)Some
b) few
c) many
d) a
(ix) Complete the given narration by filling in the blank with correct option.
He went there so that he………..borrow money.
a)May
b) will
c) might
d) should
(x) Report the dialogue between mother and daughter by completing the sentence.
Mother: Who is dear to you mother or grandmother?
Daughter: Anyone who shows kindness.
In response to the question, grand daughter says that……… .
(xi) Fill in the blank by using correct option.
In the 19th century, it……….two or three days to cross North America by a covered wagon.
a)took
b) takes
c) take
d) will take
(xii) Complete the sentence by using the correct word.
Nobody …………(know) the problems I have faced .
|
WRITING (10 Marks)
|
4. Attempt ANY ONE from A and B given below. (5 Marks)
OR
|
5. Attempt ANY ONE from A and B given below. (5 Marks)
OR
SECTION C: Literature (40 Marks)
|
6. Attempt ANY ONE of two extracts given. (5 Marks)
( From the Diary of Anne Frank)
(i) Who is 'he' in the passage?
(A) her classmate
(B) her father
(C) Mr. Keesing
(D) his history teacher
(ii) Which word in the passage means the same as 'to laugh'?
(A) joke
(B) ridiculous
(C) roared
(D) entitled
(iii) During which lesson he had finally had enough?
(A) first lesson
(B) second lesson
(C) fourth lesson
(D) third lesson
(iv) Mr. Keesing was trying to play a…………… on Anne.
(A) fun
(B) song
(C) joke
(D) trick
(v) What was the title of the third essay Anne was assigned by Mr. Keesing?
(A) 'A Chatterbox'
(B) 'An Incorrigible Chatterbox'
(C) 'Quack, Quack, Quack, Said Mistress Chatterbox'
(D) 'The Importance of Talking'
OR
All through the night, Lencho thought only of his one hope: the help of God, whose eyes, as he had been instructed, see everything, even what is deep in one’s conscience. Lencho was an ox of a man, working like an animal in the fields, but still he knew how to write.
(i)‘Lencho thought only of his one hope, whose eyes see everything’.1
(ii) Lencho was hoping for help as 1
a) his fields were destroyed by pests.
b) his fields had been destroyed due to floods.
(c) his fields had been destroyed in the storm.
(d) None of the above
(iii) What was Lencho going to do? 1
a) Go to bank for loan
b) Write a letter to God
(c) Ask for help
(d) Have faith in God
(iv) What does ‘Ox of a man’ mean? 2
|
7. Attempt ANY ONE of two extracts given. (5 Marks)
1. He is learning, well behind his desperate eyes,
The epistemology of loss, how to stand up
Knowing what every man must one day know
And most know many days, how to stand up.
(i)The boy is learning (1)
(a)the meaning of life
(b)meaning of responsibility
(c)to cope up with loss
(d)meaning of ‘epistemology’
(ii)The word ‘epistemology’ means (1)
(a)imitation
(b)methodology
(c)philosophy
(d)assertion
(iii)What is the rhyming scheme of the stanza? (1)
(a)abcbc
(b)ababab
(c)abcba
(d)No rhyming scheme
(iv)What message does the poet convey in this poem? (2)
OR
2. An ultimate shaking grief fixes the boy
As he stands rigid, trembling, staring down.
All his young days in the harbour where His ball bent I would not intrude on him,
A dime another ball is worthless. Now
He senses first responsibility
In a world of possessions.
(The Ball Poem)
(i) The boy is in grief because his ball has been………………….. (1)
(A) stolen
(B) misplaced
(C) broken
(D) lost
(ii) The boy feels………….. and stands rigid because he is thinking about his days when he was young. (1)
(A) troubled
(B) happy
(C) sorry
(D) Angry
(iii) The poet does not offer to give him the new ball because he wants to teach him the value of………….. (1)
(A) duty
(B) authority
(C) responsibility
(D) money
(iv) Who senses his first responsibility in these lines? (1)
(A) The girl
(B) The boy
(C) The poet
(D) The reader
(v) Which word in the extract means the same as, 'straight not bending'? (1)
(A) trembling
(B) harbor
(C) rigid
(D) intrude
|
8. Answer ANY FOUR of the following in about 40-50 words each. (12 Marks)
|
9. Answer ANY TWO of the following questions in 40-50 words each. (6 Marks)
|
10. Answer ANY ONE of the following in 100-120 words each. (6 Marks)
OR
|
11. Answer ANY ONE of the following in about 100-120 words. (6 Marks)
1. Hari Singh didn’t board the express and returned to Anil. It shows that everyone has some conscience that they do not put into practice. Elaborate with reference to ‘The Thief’s story’. (6)
OR
2. How can you say that Mr.Loisel was a simple man and loved his wife very much? (6)
CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper 2025-26: Solutions
SECTION A
|
1.
|
of the phrase given in the question. (1)
|
2.
|
SECTION B
|
3. Grammar
|
(i) (C) needs to
(ii)
(iii) went for a daily morning walk and did some breathing exercises.
(iv) Option (A) found
(v) Option (C) through
(vi) that she had gone to her uncle's house with her parents, so she had forgotten to keep it.
(vii) when she would return
(viii) many
(ix) might
(x) anyone who shows kindness
(xi) took
(xii) knows
|
Writing (Q 4 & 5)
|
4. A. ABC Matriculation School,
Civil Lines,
Pune
19 November , 2022
The Sales Manager
Bharat Electronics and Domestic Appliances
Mumbai
Subject: Placing an Order for Electrical Appliances required for our Hostel
Sir,
We are running an educational institute and we need the following items for our hostel urgently as the new school session is going to start from 1st April. I request you to quote your rates and terms of supply for the following items.
If your rates and other terms and conditions suit us, we shall be pleased to place you the order. Therefore, kindly send the rates and the discount permissible on the gross purchase and also the terms of payment at the earliest. We hope to get an early response from your end.
Thank you
Yours truly
Nalini
(Hostel Warden)
OR
4.B. Anand Niketan
Agra
20th Nov, 2023
The Editor
The Heritage
Agra
Subject:- Increasing Incidents of Mobile and Chain Snatching.
Sir / Ma’am
Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the above-mentioned problems in Anand Niketan area of Agra. The residents of the locality are frequently becoming the victims of mobile and chain snatchers. Masked youth come on motorbikes, commit the crime and run away without being caught or traced.
Repeated complaints have been lodged by the victims but to no avail. The officials just give assurance but nothing has been done so far to control the situation. It has caused a lot of insecurity and fear among the residents of law and order in the town and has been making the culprits bolder.
I hope this letter will awaken the concerned authorities and the situation will be very soon under control.
Thanking You,
Yours Sincerely,
Shweta Kapoor
(Secretary, RWA)
|
5. A. Trends in Buying Music
In this busy and crowded world, music has become an agency for us to be happy and relaxed. Its importance is very well depicted by the new music and new applications for music streaming being introduced everyday. The given graph illustrates the trends in music buying habits between 2011 and 2018.
The data presents three different methods of buying music: streaming, downloading and buying CDs. Overall, both downloads and physical sales of music have steadily declined. The latter has slumped since 2011, while the downturn for the former began in 2014. However, there has been a sharp rise in people streaming music since 2013. In 2011, the majority of music sales were CDs, at 55% of all sales. In contrast, streaming was not common at all. Also, although people have started to download music, it only represented 35% of sales. As sales of CDs began to fall, the era of downloads began. Downloading soon overtook physical sales in mid-2013. During the same period, with newer technology streaming doubled to 10% and started to grow more dramatically.
OR
5.B. A survey was conducted by XYZ school to discuss the role played by Computers and Information Technology in the growth and development of children. Some student representatives were also invited to add to the views given by others. Only a margin of 8% of the people opined that computers enhance creativity thus showing that they were not in favour of it. As many as 10% of people believed that computers cause eyestrain due to long sitting hours of children in front of it whereas 12% of people were of the opinion that children get access to so many sites that are inappropriate for their age. There were many others, in fact, 30% people, who believed that Information Technology increases knowledge and helps in the growth and development of a child as compared to 25% people who were of the view that computers attract a child towards itself which results in the reduction of their outdoor activities. Very few people (15%) had the opinion that it helps academically. Hence, we can sum up that 53% of the people were in favour of computer usage by children whereas there were still 47% who did not favour it.
|
CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper 2025-26: Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper: What’s New This Year?
CBSE has aligned the English sample paper with competency-based questions and reading comprehension tasks that test students’ analytical and interpretation skills. The paper includes:
-
More case-based and factual passages
-
Integrated Grammar questions
-
Formal letter writing as a mandatory component
-
Extract-based questions from First Flight and Footprints Without Feet
The solutions provided help students learn how to frame high-scoring answers as per CBSE’s marking guidelines. The CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Sample Paper with Solutions 2025-26 is highly beneficial for students who want a thorough and structured preparation strategy ahead of their pre-board and final board examinations. It not only helps them revise important topics but also gives them clarity on the exam format, marking scheme, and commonly asked question types. With the help of this solved paper, students can assess their readiness, improve writing skills, and focus on chapters that require more attention.
