CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

This article provides a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 10 english Exam Pattern 2026, including the marking scheme and topic-wise marks distribution, to help students effectively prepare for their board examinations.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern with marking scheme
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of English language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

CBSE class 10 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Question Paper Pattern 

  • Competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions, or any other types - 40-50%

  • Select response type or MCQs – 20%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%

Duration 

3 Hours 

Medium 

English / Hindi

Mode 

Offline

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks English written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Passing marks for each subject 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)

The CBSE Class 10 English paper for the 2025–26 board exams will be of 80 marks theory and will assess students across Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature sections. The structure remains the same as the previous years, ensuring balanced focus on comprehension, expression, and literary understanding.

Key Features of the Question Paper:

Section

Type of Questions

Marks

Reading (20 Marks)

 

Discursive passage

10

Case-based factual passage with visual input

10

Writing & Grammar (20 Marks)

 

 

Grammar questions

10

Formal Letter Writing

5

Analytical Paragraph Writing

5

Literature (40 Marks)

 

 

 

 

 

Extract-based (Drama/Prose)

5

Extract-based (Poetry)

5

Short Answer Questions – First Flight

12

Short Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet

6

Long Answer Questions – First Flight

6

Long Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet

6

Total

 

80

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)

The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative paper for 2025–26 will follow the same assessment scheme as 2024–25. The question paper is divided into four major sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. This structure ensures balanced testing of comprehension, expression, accuracy, and literary interpretation.

The exam consists of 12 questions across four sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature.

Section-Wise Question Marks Distribution

Section

Question Numbers

Details

Marks

A. Reading Skills

Q1–2

Two passages (discursive & factual/case-based) with comprehension Qs

22

B. Writing Skills

Q3–6

- Q3: Application (3 marks)
- Q4: Factual description (4 marks)
- Q5: Letter to editor (choice-based, 7 marks)
- Q6: Article writing (choice-based, 8 marks)

22

C. Grammar

Q7–9

- Q7: Fill in the blanks (3 marks)
- Q8: Omission (4 marks)
- Q9: Transformation (rearranging/reporting – 3 marks)

10

D. Literature

Q10–12

- Q10: Extract-based (2 out of 3 extracts, 8 marks)
- Q11: Short answer Qs (5 out of 6, 10 marks)
- Q12: Long answer Q (choice-based, 8 marks)

26

Total

Q1–12

 

80

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026

Here are the five essential tips for preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026, combined and simplified:

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026

  1. Prioritize Literature (40 Marks): Dedicate maximum time to Section C (Literature) as it carries the highest marks. Read all chapters and poems thoroughly to understand themes, characters, and contexts. Practice answering extract-based and long analytical questions using relevant vocabulary.

  2. Master Writing Formats & Grammar: Practice the correct formats for all writing tasks (Letters, Analytical Paragraphs) until they become second nature. Simultaneously, drill application-based grammar questions (editing, reported speech) daily, as the Writing and Grammar section is highly scoring (20 Marks) if formats are perfect.

  3. Practice Daily Comprehension: Solve at least one Unseen Passage daily from Section A. This builds the speed, vocabulary, and inference skills needed to secure the full 20 Marks from this section effectively and quickly during the exam.

  4. Solve Full-Length Mock Tests: Attempt timed, 3-hour mock papers regularly. Practice a smart order (e.g., Literature first, then Writing, then Reading) and dedicate the last 15 minutes to proofreading for silly grammar or spelling errors, which are often where easy marks are lost.

  5. Focus on Competency & Presentation: Since the new pattern focuses on Competency-Based Questions (CBA), practice applying concepts (e.g., using a chart for an analytical paragraph). Ensure your final answer sheet is neat, legible, and uses headings/bullet points to clearly present your structured arguments.

This structured approach to the CBSE Class 10 English exam, encompassing reading, writing, literature, and listening/speaking skills, combined with internal assessments, ensures a comprehensive evaluation. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.

