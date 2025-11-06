CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of English language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.
Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.
Check: CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 Study Plan
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
CBSE class 10 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Medium
|
English / Hindi
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Passing marks for each subject
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)
The CBSE Class 10 English paper for the 2025–26 board exams will be of 80 marks theory and will assess students across Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature sections. The structure remains the same as the previous years, ensuring balanced focus on comprehension, expression, and literary understanding.
Key Features of the Question Paper:
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks
|
Reading (20 Marks)
|
Discursive passage
|
10
|
Case-based factual passage with visual input
|
10
|
Writing & Grammar (20 Marks)
|
Grammar questions
|
10
|
Formal Letter Writing
|
5
|
Analytical Paragraph Writing
|
5
|
Literature (40 Marks)
|
Extract-based (Drama/Prose)
|
5
|
Extract-based (Poetry)
|
5
|
Short Answer Questions – First Flight
|
12
|
Short Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet
|
6
|
Long Answer Questions – First Flight
|
6
|
Long Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet
|
6
|
Total
|
|
80
Check CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper 2025-2026
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)
The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative paper for 2025–26 will follow the same assessment scheme as 2024–25. The question paper is divided into four major sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. This structure ensures balanced testing of comprehension, expression, accuracy, and literary interpretation.
The exam consists of 12 questions across four sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature.
Section-Wise Question Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Question Numbers
|
Details
|
Marks
|
A. Reading Skills
|
Q1–2
|
Two passages (discursive & factual/case-based) with comprehension Qs
|
22
|
B. Writing Skills
|
Q3–6
|
- Q3: Application (3 marks)
|
22
|
C. Grammar
|
Q7–9
|
- Q7: Fill in the blanks (3 marks)
|
10
|
D. Literature
|
Q10–12
|
- Q10: Extract-based (2 out of 3 extracts, 8 marks)
|
26
|
Total
|
Q1–12
|
|
80
Check CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Sample Paper 2025-2026
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026
Here are the five essential tips for preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026, combined and simplified:
-
Prioritize Literature (40 Marks): Dedicate maximum time to Section C (Literature) as it carries the highest marks. Read all chapters and poems thoroughly to understand themes, characters, and contexts. Practice answering extract-based and long analytical questions using relevant vocabulary.
-
Master Writing Formats & Grammar: Practice the correct formats for all writing tasks (Letters, Analytical Paragraphs) until they become second nature. Simultaneously, drill application-based grammar questions (editing, reported speech) daily, as the Writing and Grammar section is highly scoring (20 Marks) if formats are perfect.
-
Practice Daily Comprehension: Solve at least one Unseen Passage daily from Section A. This builds the speed, vocabulary, and inference skills needed to secure the full 20 Marks from this section effectively and quickly during the exam.
-
Solve Full-Length Mock Tests: Attempt timed, 3-hour mock papers regularly. Practice a smart order (e.g., Literature first, then Writing, then Reading) and dedicate the last 15 minutes to proofreading for silly grammar or spelling errors, which are often where easy marks are lost.
-
Focus on Competency & Presentation: Since the new pattern focuses on Competency-Based Questions (CBA), practice applying concepts (e.g., using a chart for an analytical paragraph). Ensure your final answer sheet is neat, legible, and uses headings/bullet points to clearly present your structured arguments.
This structured approach to the CBSE Class 10 English exam, encompassing reading, writing, literature, and listening/speaking skills, combined with internal assessments, ensures a comprehensive evaluation. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation