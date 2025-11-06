School Assembly Headlines Today (7 November): India vs Australia, CBSE New Rules and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Stay informed with our extensive news coverage, bringing you the latest from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping up with current events helps us understand national progress and challenges, connecting us to the real world beyond academics. This fosters curiosity and awareness about society, governance, and global issues. Regularly following the news also develops critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a broad perspective, enabling us to analyze events, form opinions, and make informed decisions in a rapidly changing world. Explore today's headlines to stay informed, aware, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
CBSE has notified all affiliated institutions to stop sending TC counter-signature requests to headquarters or regional offices.
-
Indian Government Blocks China-Linked Satellites
-
India repatriates 270 Indians who fled to Thailand from Myanmar scam centre
-
Gujarat government to celebrate 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram”
-
First phase of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, around 3.75 crore voters in -121 constituencies
-
Chief Justice of India says - New High Court Complex Should Be a 'Temple of Justice,' Not a '7-Star Hotel'
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India is deepening trade talks with Peru & Chile
-
Canada opens gates to H-1B visa holders, slashes mass immigration
-
Donald Trump threatens to unleash new nuclear age
-
Second World Summit for Social Development Concludes in Qatar
-
AI-Powered Water Sensor Wins James Dyson Award
-
School Children in England to Learn About Fake News
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad shortlisted to host final
-
PM Felicitates Women's Cricket World Cup Champions
-
India vs Australia 4th T20I Underway
-
BCCI Names Test Squad for South Africa
-
The Indian Women's Cricket Team, the champions of the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, met with President Droupadi Murmu
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Indian Rupee’s Tight Range Amid RBI Interventions
-
Services Growth in India Slows, Still Expands
-
India has launched (or plans to launch) its own container-shipping line – the Bharat Container Shipping Line
-
Bilateral trade between India and New Zealand rises sharply
-
Qatar Airways sells entire Cathay Pacific stake for $897 million
-
Adani Energy Signs Deal to Power Plants with 60 MW of Green Energy
-
US Supreme Court Questions Trump Tariffs, Boosting Market Hopes
Thought of the Day
"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it."
Meaning: This quote means that self-belief is the key to achieving anything. The moment you start doubting your abilities, you lose the confidence and courage needed to succeed. Just like flying requires faith in your own wings, success in life depends on trusting yourself. Doubt limits your potential, while belief empowers you to go beyond your fears and accomplish what once seemed impossible.
