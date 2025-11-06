UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 6, 2025

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the latest marking scheme, question format, and topic-wise weightage. It helps them prepare strategically for both external and internal assessments, ensuring balanced preparation for objective, short-answer, and descriptive questions in the 2026 board examination.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides a clear structure that helps students prepare systematically for the upcoming board exams. Economics, as a subject, focuses on developing analytical and logical thinking through topics like demand, supply, money, banking, and national income. 

Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025 allows students to prioritize topics based on their weightage and plan their revisions effectively. The ICSI Class 10 Economics 2026 exam consists of both external assessments (80 marks) and internal assessments (20 marks), evaluating students on theoretical understanding and practical application. With a balanced mix of objective, short-answer, and long-answer questions, this pattern ensures comprehensive assessment and encourages conceptual learning.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 should be familiar with the key highlights of the exam structure to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a quick overview of important exam details and guidelines.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2025–26

Subject

Economics

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 External + 20 Internal)

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Type of Questions

Objective, Short Answer, and Long Answer Questions

Sections

Section A (Objective/Short Answer) and Section B (Descriptive)

Medium of Exam

English

Internal Assessment Components

Project Work, Class Performance, and Viva

Official Website

cisce.org

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 must understand the revised marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively. The table below highlights the division of marks between external and internal assessments.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Economics

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Question Paper Pattern 2025–26, which provides a detailed overview of the marks distribution and question types.

Section

Description

Marks

Remarks

Section A

Objective/Short Answer Questions – Attempt all questions

40 Marks

Includes multiple-choice, short concept-based, and definition-type questions

Section B

Descriptive/Long Answer Questions – Attempt any 4 questions

40 Marks

Includes reasoning, explanations, and diagram-based questions

Total

  

80 Marks (External)

+ 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage

Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26: Topic-Wise Weightage, outlining the approximate marks allotted to each unit.

Topics / Units

Approximate Weightage (Marks)

Basic Concepts of Economics

8–10

Factors of Production

10–12

Market and Price Determination

10–12

Money and Banking

10–12

Public Finance

10–12

National Income and Economic Development

8–10

Inflation

8–10

Consumer Awareness

8–10

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 offers students a clear roadmap for exam preparation. By understanding the marking scheme and topic weightage, students can study strategically and improve performance in the board exams. Regular practice and conceptual clarity are key to achieving excellent results.

