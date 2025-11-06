ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides a clear structure that helps students prepare systematically for the upcoming board exams. Economics, as a subject, focuses on developing analytical and logical thinking through topics like demand, supply, money, banking, and national income. Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025 allows students to prioritize topics based on their weightage and plan their revisions effectively. The ICSI Class 10 Economics 2026 exam consists of both external assessments (80 marks) and internal assessments (20 marks), evaluating students on theoretical understanding and practical application. With a balanced mix of objective, short-answer, and long-answer questions, this pattern ensures comprehensive assessment and encourages conceptual learning.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 should be familiar with the key highlights of the exam structure to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a quick overview of important exam details and guidelines. Particulars Details Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Exam Name ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2025–26 Subject Economics Total Marks 100 Marks (80 External + 20 Internal) Exam Duration 2 Hours Type of Questions Objective, Short Answer, and Long Answer Questions Sections Section A (Objective/Short Answer) and Section B (Descriptive) Medium of Exam English Internal Assessment Components Project Work, Class Performance, and Viva Official Website cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 must understand the revised marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively. The table below highlights the division of marks between external and internal assessments. Subject Name Percentage Marks - External Exams (%) Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%) Economics 80% 20% ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Question Paper Pattern 2025–26, which provides a detailed overview of the marks distribution and question types. Section Description Marks Remarks Section A Objective/Short Answer Questions – Attempt all questions 40 Marks Includes multiple-choice, short concept-based, and definition-type questions Section B Descriptive/Long Answer Questions – Attempt any 4 questions 40 Marks Includes reasoning, explanations, and diagram-based questions Total 80 Marks (External) + 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)