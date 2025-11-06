ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 provides a clear structure that helps students prepare systematically for the upcoming board exams. Economics, as a subject, focuses on developing analytical and logical thinking through topics like demand, supply, money, banking, and national income.
Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025 allows students to prioritize topics based on their weightage and plan their revisions effectively. The ICSI Class 10 Economics 2026 exam consists of both external assessments (80 marks) and internal assessments (20 marks), evaluating students on theoretical understanding and practical application. With a balanced mix of objective, short-answer, and long-answer questions, this pattern ensures comprehensive assessment and encourages conceptual learning.
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 should be familiar with the key highlights of the exam structure to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a quick overview of important exam details and guidelines.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2025–26
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks (80 External + 20 Internal)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective, Short Answer, and Long Answer Questions
|
Sections
|
Section A (Objective/Short Answer) and Section B (Descriptive)
|
Medium of Exam
|
English
|
Internal Assessment Components
|
Project Work, Class Performance, and Viva
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2025–26 must understand the revised marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively. The table below highlights the division of marks between external and internal assessments.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Economics
|
80%
|
20%
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Question Paper Pattern 2025–26, which provides a detailed overview of the marks distribution and question types.
|
Section
|
Description
|
Marks
|
Remarks
|
Section A
|
Objective/Short Answer Questions – Attempt all questions
|
40 Marks
|
Includes multiple-choice, short concept-based, and definition-type questions
|
Section B
|
Descriptive/Long Answer Questions – Attempt any 4 questions
|
40 Marks
|
Includes reasoning, explanations, and diagram-based questions
|
Total
|
80 Marks (External)
|
+ 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage
Check the table below for the ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26: Topic-Wise Weightage, outlining the approximate marks allotted to each unit.
|
Topics / Units
|
Approximate Weightage (Marks)
|
Basic Concepts of Economics
|
8–10
|
Factors of Production
|
10–12
|
Market and Price Determination
|
10–12
|
Money and Banking
|
10–12
|
Public Finance
|
10–12
|
National Income and Economic Development
|
8–10
|
Inflation
|
8–10
|
Consumer Awareness
|
8–10
ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025–26 offers students a clear roadmap for exam preparation. By understanding the marking scheme and topic weightage, students can study strategically and improve performance in the board exams. Regular practice and conceptual clarity are key to achieving excellent results.
