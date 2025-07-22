ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: ICSE 10th Syllabus Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Economics syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus forEconomics in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively. This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of Economics for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Economics syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Economics syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 The Productive Mechanism Factors of production: Land, labour, capital and entrepreneur: their impact on the production structure in an economy. (i) Land: meaning and characteristics, the productivity of land – meaning only; factors affecting the productivity of the land. (ii) Labour: meaning and characteristics; division of labour: meaning, type and advantages; efficiency of labour; meaning, reasons for the low efficiency of Indian labour. (iii)Capital: meaning and characteristics and types: physical and financial capital- meaning with examples; Capital Formation; meaning, Process of capital formation; Need for capital formation; (iv) Entrepreneur: meaning, functions and role of the entrepreneur in economic development. Theory of Demand and Supply

(i) Meaning and concept of Demand and Supply. Law of demand and supply: demand and supply schedule and curve (both individual and market); movement and shift of the demand and supply curve; determinants of demand and supply; exceptions to the law of demand. Meaning of demand and supply; the concept of Demand, types of demand and concept of supply to be explained (with examples). A basic understanding of the law of demand and supply in which demand and supply schedules to be used to explain the demand and supply curves. The individual demand and supply curves must be distinguished from market demand and supply curves. The concept of movement and shift of Demand and Supply curves are to be explained. Determinants of demand and supply are to be specified. Exceptions to the law of demand are to be discussed.

(ii) Elasticity of demand and elasticity of supply: meaning, types, percentage method of measuring elasticity of demand and elasticity of supply, factors affecting elasticity of demand and supply. The concept of price elasticity of demand and elasticity of supply are to be explained with the percentage method. Factors affecting the elasticity of demand and supply are to be specified. (Numerical problems are not for testing). Market Meaning and types. Meaning of Market; Types of Markets: Perfect competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition, Oligopoly - meaning with examples; a brief understanding of the features of the different types of markets along with differences. Banking in India (i) Money A basic understanding of the inconvenience of the barter system and the evolution of money; legal definition of money; functions of money: medium of exchange, measure of value; standard of deferred payment, store of value.

(ii) Commercial banks: Meaning and functions. Meaning. Functions of Commercial banks: Accepting deposits (a brief understanding of the types of deposits); Advancing loans (a brief understanding of the types of loans, and methods of advancing loans); Credit creation (a brief understanding of credit creation on the basis of Primary and derivative deposits). (iii)Central Bank Meaning. Functions of Central Bank: monopoly of Note issue; Bankers Bank; Banker, Agent and Advisor to the Government; Custodian of Foreign Exchange; Lender of the Last Resort: A brief understanding of the functions. (iv) Monetary Policy of the Central Bank (a) Qualitative Credit control measures: margin requirements; credit rationing; moral suasion. (b) Quantitative Credit control measures: Bank Rate, Open Market Operations, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio.

A brief understanding of the above. (v) Demonetisation A brief understanding. (vi) Public Finance (a) Meaning of Public Finance. (b) Sources of Public Revenue: Tax Revenue. Direct Tax (meaning, merits and demerits); Indirect Tax (meaning, merits and demerits); difference between direct and indirect taxes. Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Meaning and objectives; Progressive, proportional, regressive and degressive taxes - meaning only. Non-tax revenue. Meaning with examples. (c) Public Expenditure. Meaning of public expenditure, Revenue and Capital expenditure with examples; reason for the growth of public expenditure in India. (d) Public Debt. Meaning and types of Public debts. Inflation (i) Inflation, Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Food Basket. Meaning of the above.

(ii) Stages of Inflation Creeping, Walking, Running and Hyper – meaning only. (iii) Types of Inflation: Cost-push inflation and demand-pull inflation Meaning, causes and differences only (diagram not required). Positive and negative effects of inflation on production. Positive and negative effects of inflation on distribution with reference to fixed income group and business income group only. Consumer Awareness (i) Consumer Exploitation and Consumer awareness. Meaning of consumer exploitation; a brief understanding of the forms of consumer exploitation; reasons for exploitation of consumers in India - a brief understanding. Meaning of Consumer Awareness. (ii) Consumer Rights & Duties. A brief understanding of the above. COPRA - meaning and features; RTI - meaning and significance. (iii)Food adulteration.

Meaning and harmful effects. (iv) Technical and Administrative measures for Consumer Protection: A brief understanding of Public Distribution System (PDS); Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS); AGMARK, ECOMARK. INTERNAL ASSESSMENT The minimum number of assignments: One project/assignment as prescribed by the teacher from the syllabus. Suggested Assignments: A visit to a local industrial unit and analysis of the combination of the factors of production being used in the production process. Survey 15 people from your neighbourhood about the type of taxes they pay. From your survey conclude which type of tax is easier to pay and why. Visit a nearby store. Select five items of regular consumption. Study the following: the impact of GST on these five products; how this has impacted the demand for these products; and how it has benefitted the producer, consumer and the government.