Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling 2025 is likely to start soon. The Dadra and Nagar Havelli conducted by the Directorate of Medical & Health Service (DMHS) for MBBS and BDS admissions in the union territory. The counselling process will take place online, however official notification regarding the same is still awaited. This year, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will manage 15% of government MBBS seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli via All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. The remaining 85% of government MBBS seats, as well as all private MBBS seats (if any), will be filled through the Dadra & Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date

As of now, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has not issued counselling dates on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with latest notification on the official website.