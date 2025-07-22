Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling 2025 is likely to start soon. The Dadra and Nagar Havelli conducted by the Directorate of Medical & Health Service (DMHS) for MBBS and BDS admissions in the union territory. The counselling process will take place online, however official notification regarding the same is still awaited. This year, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will manage 15% of government MBBS seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli via All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. The remaining 85% of government MBBS seats, as well as all private MBBS seats (if any), will be filled through the Dadra & Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET UG Counselling 2025 Date
As of now, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has not issued counselling dates on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with latest notification on the official website.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Commencement For Registration Of Online Application
|
Last Week Of July 2025 (Tentative)
|
Online Application Form Release Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Last Date For Registration Of Online Application
|
To Be Announced
NEET Eigibility Criteria 2025 Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Candidates who wants to appear for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Counselling 2025 needs to have following eligibility criteria given below.
|
Criteria
|
Description
|
Qualifying Exam
|
Must have qualified NEET (UG) 2025
|
Minimum Marks (NEET)
|
No minimum marks specified, but competitive score required for seat allotment
|
Educational Qualification
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board
|
Age Limit
|
Must fulfill the minimum age requirement set by MCI (Medical Council of India)
|
Domicile
|
There are four categories of eligibility based on domicile:
Priority 1: Parents/guardians are domicile holders of Dadra & Nagar Haveli or Daman & Diu, with candidate studying Class 8th to 12th continuously in recognized schools there.
Priority 2: Parents/guardians are domicile holders of Dadra & Nagar Haveli or Daman & Diu, with candidate studying anywhere in India or abroad.
Priority 3: Children of employees (regular/on deputation/on transfer) who are posted in Dadra & Nagar Haveli or Daman & Diu for the past 5 years, and studied 10th to 12th standard in a recognized school there. Other eligible candidates from any State/UT
|
Additional Criteria
|
May be required to submit documents like NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, Class 10th & 12th mark sheets, domicile certificate (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable), etc.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration - Steps to Apply
Step 1: Access The Official Website
-
Open Your Web Browser And Visit The Official Dadra And Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling Website Vbch.Dnh.Nic.InYou Can Find This Website Through An Online Search Or By Referring To Official Notifications.
Step 2: Click On Registration
On The Website’s Homepage, Look For The “Registration” Or “Apply Now” Button. Click On It To Start The Registration Process.
Step 3: Personal Information
-
You Will Be Directed To A Registration Form. Fill In The Following Personal Details Accurately:
-
Full Name
-
Date Of Birth
-
Gender
-
Contact Information (Mobile Number And Email)
-
NEET Roll Number
Step 4: Create Login Credentials
-
Create A Username And Password For Your Counselling Account. These Credentials Will Be Used For Future Logins, So Choose Something You Can Remember Easily.
Step 5: Verify Information
-
Double-Check All The Information You’ve Entered For Accuracy. Ensure That Your Name And Contact Details Match Your Official Documents.
Step 6: Submission
Once You Are Confident That The Information Is Correct, Click The “Submit” Or “Register” Button To Complete The Registration Process.
Step 7: Confirmation
-
After Successful Registration, You Will Receive A Confirmation Message On The Screen, And You May Also Receive A Confirmation Email. This Message Will Contain Your Registration Details.
Step 8: Save Registration Details
-
Save Or Take A Screenshot Of Your Registration Details, Including Your Registration Number Or Application ID. Keep This Information In A Safe Place For Future Reference.
Documents Required for Dadra and Nagar Haveli NEET Counselling 2025
-
Allotment Letter issued by MCC
-
Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.
-
NEET 2025 Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.
-
Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)
-
Class 10th Certificate
-
Class 10+2 Certificate
-
Class 10+2 Marks Sheet
-
Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.
-
Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation