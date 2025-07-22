Current Affairs One Liners 22 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section covers questions related to Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Atal Innovation Mission, and National Mango Day 2025.
- Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned under which Article of the Constitution – Article 67(a)
- Maharashtra Government recently signed an MoU with which institute – Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune
- When is National Flag Day celebrated every year in India- 22 July
- Who has been appointed as the new Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission – Deepak Bagla
- The first batch of Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army came from which country – USA
- On which date is National Mango Day celebrated every year – 22 July
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation