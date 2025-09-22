NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court to Hear Transparency Plea Tomorrow; MCC AIQ MD, MS Counselling Dates Soon

Key Points
- SC to hear NEET PG 2025 transparency plea against NBEMS on September 23.
- Aspirants allege 50–150 mark discrepancies in NEET PG 2025 results.
- Petition on transgender reservation in NEET PG 2025 also listed for hearing.
NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court will look into the NEET PG 2025 transparency case on September 23. This case was filed by a doctors’ group against the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS). At the same time, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is also expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon for admission to MD, MS, and other postgraduate courses.
This case has already been delayed for two weeks. The first hearing took place on September 12. Earlier, the Supreme Court asked NBEMS to make the process more transparent by publishing raw scores, answer keys, and details of the normalisation method used in the results.
Why NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Matters
At first, NBEMS said it would share the answer key, response sheet, and questions. But later, it changed its decision and announced that it will only share question IDs. This sudden change has upset many medical aspirants. Several students claimed they found score differences of 50 to 150 marks.
The court will also hear another petition about reservation for transgender candidates in NEET PG 2025 admissions. The case will be reviewed by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Vishwanathan.
On social media, many students expressed anger over the delay. They said NBEMS must be clear about the results and remove all doubts. Some wrote that NBEMS is hiding important details and demanded full transparency in NEET PG 2025 evaluation.
Also read: BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: Class 6th Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply till September 25
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation