NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 19, 2025, 12:59 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has confirmed that the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List is unchanged, and candidates should refer to the provisional results released on September 17, 2025.

Key Points

  • MCC has released a revised notice stating that the provisional seat allotment list is final.
  • Candidates will need to download their allotment letter for college verification.
  • The discrepancy that caused the halt has been rectified and MCC will begin the counselling soon.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List remains unchanged. Candidates can proceed with the provisional seat allotment result released on September 17, 2025.

Read the official MCC notice on seat allotment admissions here.

In a recent announcement, MCC clarified that there was some discrepancy in one of the government colleges regarding the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment. THe official notice states, “one of the Government Medical Colleges that they have inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them and those seats have got allotted in Round II.” This led to the committee to halt the seat allotment process and release a revised result later, which has now since been retracted.

Read the official NEET UG Counselling 2025 discrepancy notice here.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the NEET UG Counselling 2025 important notes: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Scale 

Nation-wide 

Programmes 

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)

Login credentials 

NEET UG Roll Number

Password

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment List

How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can check the following steps to download their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment letter from the official candidate login: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code 
  6. Press on ‘Sign In’
  7. In the candidate login, click on the link for seat allotment letter
  8. Check your details and download the letter for future references 

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Candidate Login

