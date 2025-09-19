NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25

Key Points
- MCC has released a revised notice stating that the provisional seat allotment list is final.
- Candidates will need to download their allotment letter for college verification.
- The discrepancy that caused the halt has been rectified and MCC will begin the counselling soon.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List remains unchanged. Candidates can proceed with the provisional seat allotment result released on September 17, 2025.
Read the official MCC notice on seat allotment admissions here.
In a recent announcement, MCC clarified that there was some discrepancy in one of the government colleges regarding the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment. THe official notice states, “one of the Government Medical Colleges that they have inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them and those seats have got allotted in Round II.” This led to the committee to halt the seat allotment process and release a revised result later, which has now since been retracted.
Read the official NEET UG Counselling 2025 discrepancy notice here.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the NEET UG Counselling 2025 important notes:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Scale
|
Nation-wide
|
Programmes
|
MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
|
Login credentials
|
NEET UG Roll Number
Password
DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment List
How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can check the following steps to download their NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment letter from the official candidate login:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
- Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press on ‘Sign In’
- In the candidate login, click on the link for seat allotment letter
- Check your details and download the letter for future references
DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Candidate Login
