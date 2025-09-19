NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Remains Unchanged, Reporting Till September 25

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List remains unchanged. Candidates can proceed with the provisional seat allotment result released on September 17, 2025.

Read the official MCC notice on seat allotment admissions here.

In a recent announcement, MCC clarified that there was some discrepancy in one of the government colleges regarding the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment. THe official notice states, “one of the Government Medical Colleges that they have inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them and those seats have got allotted in Round II.” This led to the committee to halt the seat allotment process and release a revised result later, which has now since been retracted.