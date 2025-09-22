BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: Class 6th Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply till September 25

Key Points
- BSEB Class 6 Simultala exam registration extended till September 25, 2025.
- Preliminary exam on October 31, 2025; main exam in January 2026.
- Application fee: Rs. 200 for Gen/EWS/OBC, Rs. 50 for SC/ST.
BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given students more time to apply for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam for the academic year 2026-27. Now, students can fill out the registration form till September 25, 2025, on the official website at biharsimultala.com.
Earlier, the last date to register was September 15, which was first extended to September 20, and now further extended to September 25. The official notice also mentioned that all other rules and instructions will remain the same as given in Notification No. PR 206/2025.
BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam Date and Pattern
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya preliminary entrance exam on October 31, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The main entrance exam will be held in January 2026 at the Patna district headquarters in two shifts. Below is the detailed exam pattern for both preliminary and main exams.
|
Stage
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Preliminary Entrance Exam
|
Hindi
|
30
|
Science
|
25
|
Social Science
|
25
|
Mathematics
|
40
|
English
|
30
|
Main Entrance Exam – Paper I (First Shift: 10:00 am – 12:30 pm)
|
Mathematics
|
100
|
Intellectual Ability
|
50
|
Hindi
|
40
|
English
|
40
|
Main Entrance Exam – Paper II (Second Shift: 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm)
|
Science
|
40
|
Social Science
|
30
|
Intellectual Ability
|
40
|
English
|
40
BSEB Simultala Admission 2025 Application Fee
Check the given details for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyala Application Fee 2025:
-
General, EWS, EBC, and BC students: Rs. 200
-
SC and ST students: Rs. 50
BSEB Simultala Admission 2025 Photo and Signature Requirements
Candidates can check the table below for photo and signature requirements:
|
Document
|
Size
|
Format
|
File Size
|
Special Instructions
|
Photograph
|
35 mm x 30 mm
|
JPG/JPEG
|
40 KB – 100 KB
|
Face should cover 60%–70% of photo
|
Signature
|
3.5 cm x 1.5 cm
|
JPG/JPEG
|
10 KB – 20 KB
|
Must be recent scanned signature
Students must upload a recent colour photograph and their scanned signature carefully while filling out the form.
