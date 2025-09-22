BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: Class 6th Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply till September 25

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given students more time to apply for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam for the academic year 2026-27. Now, students can fill out the registration form till September 25, 2025, on the official website at biharsimultala.com.

Earlier, the last date to register was September 15, which was first extended to September 20, and now further extended to September 25. The official notice also mentioned that all other rules and instructions will remain the same as given in Notification No. PR 206/2025.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam Date and Pattern

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya preliminary entrance exam on October 31, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The main entrance exam will be held in January 2026 at the Patna district headquarters in two shifts. Below is the detailed exam pattern for both preliminary and main exams.