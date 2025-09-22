RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: Class 6th Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply till September 25

Sep 22, 2025, 11:14 IST

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration date for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam 2026-27 till September 25, 2025. The preliminary exam will be held on October 31, 2025, and the main exam in January 2026. Students must follow the application fee, photo, and signature guidelines while applying online at biharsimultala.com.

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: Class 6th Registration Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • BSEB Class 6 Simultala exam registration extended till September 25, 2025.
  • Preliminary exam on October 31, 2025; main exam in January 2026.
  • Application fee: Rs. 200 for Gen/EWS/OBC, Rs. 50 for SC/ST.

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given students more time to apply for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam for the academic year 2026-27. Now, students can fill out the registration form till September 25, 2025, on the official website at biharsimultala.com.

Earlier, the last date to register was September 15, which was first extended to September 20, and now further extended to September 25. The official notice also mentioned that all other rules and instructions will remain the same as given in Notification No. PR 206/2025.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam Date and Pattern

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya preliminary entrance exam on October 31, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The main entrance exam will be held in January 2026 at the Patna district headquarters in two shifts. Below is the detailed exam pattern for both preliminary and main exams.

Stage

Subject

Marks

Preliminary Entrance Exam

Hindi

30

Science

25

Social Science

25

Mathematics

40

English

30

Main Entrance Exam – Paper I (First Shift: 10:00 am – 12:30 pm)

Mathematics

100

Intellectual Ability

50

Hindi

40

English

40

Main Entrance Exam – Paper II (Second Shift: 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm)

Science

40

Social Science

30

Intellectual Ability

40

English

40

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025 Application Fee 

Check the given details for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyala Application Fee 2025:

  • General, EWS, EBC, and BC students: Rs. 200

  • SC and ST students: Rs. 50

BSEB Simultala Admission 2025 Photo and Signature Requirements

Candidates can check the table below for photo and signature requirements:

Document

Size

Format

File Size

Special Instructions

Photograph

35 mm x 30 mm

JPG/JPEG

40 KB – 100 KB

Face should cover 60%–70% of photo

Signature

3.5 cm x 1.5 cm

JPG/JPEG

10 KB – 20 KB

Must be recent scanned signature

Students must upload a recent colour photograph and their scanned signature carefully while filling out the form.

