School Holiday September 22 (Today): Schools Closed in These States, Check Details Here

School Holiday Today - September 22: Schools are closed today, September 22, 2025, in several states across the country. Schools in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh are closed from today as part of the long Dussehra Holiday. Schools in Punjab are closed today to mark Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are closed from today, September 22, for Dussehra. All government and private schools in the state will be closed till October 2 for Dussehra holidays. The school holidays, which were earlier to begin from September ,24 were preponed due to several requests made by teachers.

Also Read: Dasara Holidays 2025: School Closed in Andhra Pradesh, Check Revised Holiday Schedule Here

Punjab School Holiday

Schools are closed in Punjab today, September 22, on the occasion of Maharaja Agraden Jayanti. The Punjab state government earlier announced that all government offices and government and private schools, and colleges will be closed today.