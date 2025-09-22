School Holiday September 22 (Today): Schools Closed in These States, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh from today for Dussehra Holiday
- Punjab, Haryana Schools closed for Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.
- Schools to reopen in AP after October 2
School Holiday Today - September 22: Schools are closed today, September 22, 2025, in several states across the country. Schools in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh are closed from today as part of the long Dussehra Holiday. Schools in Punjab are closed today to mark Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday
Schools in Andhra Pradesh are closed from today, September 22, for Dussehra. All government and private schools in the state will be closed till October 2 for Dussehra holidays. The school holidays, which were earlier to begin from September ,24 were preponed due to several requests made by teachers.
Punjab School Holiday
Schools are closed in Punjab today, September 22, on the occasion of Maharaja Agraden Jayanti. The Punjab state government earlier announced that all government offices and government and private schools, and colleges will be closed today.
Schools in the state will also remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2 and Valmiki Jayanti on October 7. Diwali holidays in the state will be on October 20.
Haryana School Holiday
Schools in Haryana also closed today on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. School holidays are applicable for all government and private schools in the state. Schools will also be closed tomorrow, September 23 on the occasion of Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day)
