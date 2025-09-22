MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, will be releasing the MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling seat allotment result today, September 22, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment result can check the allotment result online.

Candidates allotted seats in the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all required documents. Students must report to the allotted colleges from September 23 to 29, 2025.

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can also check the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here.