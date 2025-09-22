RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment at dme.mponline.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 22, 2025, 09:56 IST

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today, September 22. The allotment result will be available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Reporting to allotted collegs until September 29, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment
Key Points

  • MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today
  • Download allotment letter at dme.mponline.gov.in
  • Reporting to allotted colleges from Sept 23 to 29, 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, will be releasing the MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling seat allotment result today, September 22, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment result can check the allotment result online.

Candidates allotted seats in the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result must report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all required documents. Students must report to the allotted colleges from September 23 to 29, 2025. 

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can also check the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here. 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Check MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

The MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, September 22. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling 

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: The round  2 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment order from the login link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Documents Required

Candidates reporting to allotted colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

  • NEET Admit Card and Scorecard
  • MP NEET UG round 2 allotment letter
  • Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates
  • Birth certificate
  • MP Domicile Certificate
  • Calid Category Certificate
  • Passport-size Photograph
  • Photo ID proof

