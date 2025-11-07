Karnataka PGCET 2025: Provisional Allotment Result Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Download the provisional seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round final allotment on November 8th
- Reporting to the allotted colleges by November 13 with all required documents
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority will announce the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round provisional allotment result today, November 7, 2025. As per the notification issued, the link to check the provisional allotment result will be available on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the allotment result through the link available online.
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 final seat allotment result will be announced on November 8, 2025. Students must make sure they download the allotment order before reporting to the colleges for admission. The last date for candidates to report to the colleges for admissions is November 13, 2025.
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be available on the official website today. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result link
Step 3: Login with the CET number and date of birth
Step 4: The PGCET allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
