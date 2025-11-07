150 Years of Vande Mataram: Check History of the National Song of India

"Vande Mataram" began its journey in 1875 when Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote it in Sanskrit intermingled with Bengali. It was published as part of his novel, Anandamath, which immediately gained both literary and cultural appeal. Anandamath is a novel about a band of revolutionary monks, or santanas, whose only motive is a love for the motherland. Its core philosophy was "the religion of patriotism," wherein the motherland is considered a goddess, and the struggle to liberate her is a sacred duty. Within the story, the monks worship the Mother in three forms: a glorious motherland of the past, a suffering mother under foreign rule, and a hope at the renewal of the nation, free. This spiritual symbolism bound readers together for one patriotic ideal, and "Vande Mataram" was far more than a song; it was a mantra of collective awakening.

Vande Mataram: The Song of Resistance In this way, by the early 20th century, "Vande Mataram" was no longer just a literary creation; it was a slogan of resistance and a mass movement. It was sung by nationalists as a rallying cry against British colonialism. Its invocation could be heard at political assemblies, protests, and public marches across the subcontinent. The British administration, recognizing its unifying and revolutionary potential, resorted to banning its public recitation in several regions. Yet, this only heightened its importance and drew more Indians towards its message. It became the anthem of defiance for India when Rabindranath Tagore sang it at the 1896 Indian National Congress, and through mass processions in the Swadeshi and anti-partition movements. Revolutionaries, students, and leaders followed its lines, never deterred by the threat of fines or police action. "Vande Mataram" was truly a song of national resistance across barriers of caste, language, and religion.

National Anthem: Status and Inclusivity When the country attained freedom, it was in 1950 that the Constituent Assembly of India declared "Vande Mataram" as the National Song, granting it a near-equal status with the National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana." The first two stanzas of the song were therefore selected to be played in official and public functions since they alone could boast of an appeal, both wide and secular, having focused solely on the beauty and prosperity of the motherland. ALSO READ: India’s First Digital Census 2027: Key Features, Dates, and New Changes It ensured that though spiritual and historical symbols were kept intact, the message would echo inclusively across communities and generations. 150th Anniversary: Nationwide Special Activities The Government of India has announced a series of nationwide celebrations for "Vande Mataram" starting on November 7, with the song turning 150 years old in 2025. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the yearlong program will include mass singing, educational campaigns, special commemorative coins, and stamps.