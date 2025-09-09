Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
India’s First Digital Census 2027: Key Features, Dates, and New Changes

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 9, 2025, 19:14 IST

Discover how the 2027 Indian Census will be the country’s first fully digital census. Learn about mobile app data collection, geotagging of buildings, real-time monitoring, census stages, and government support for this historic digital shift.

The 2027 Indian Census represents a shift from the conventional method. Nearly 34 lakh enumerators would use their personal devices to gather data. This will be the nation's first entirely digital census. The mobile apps created for this purpose will function on both the iOS and Android operating systems and support a variety of languages. Direct uploading of the data to a central server will guarantee quicker and more precise processing.

Use of Digital Apps for Data Collection

Enumerators will record home data using specialized apps. Originally developed for the 2021 Census, these apps have been updated to reflect modern mobile technology. In the case of the use of personal devices, lesser need for additional hardware will be required. To prevent double data entry or scanning, any data gathered on paper must later be entered into a web portal. This method ensures that data gets digitized at the source.

Two Stages of Census Process

There will be two stages to the Census.

  • Housing listing will take place between April and September 2026.

  • Population census will begin in February 2027 in most states.

  • In Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it will begin earlier in September 2026.

Data collection will be available in regional languages, Hindi, and English. Citizens will also be able to self-enumerate through a website.

Geotagging of All Buildings

For the first time, all buildings—residential and non-residential—will be geotagged. Each building will be assigned a unique latitude-longitude coordinate by enumerators using Digital Layout Mapping (DLM). This geotagging will be connected to a GIS (Geographic Information System) map’s Houselisting Blocks (HLBs). This step will improve the accuracy of data and allow better geographical analysis.

Real-Time Census Monitoring

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Registrar General of India (RGI) is developing a real-time Census monitoring website. This platform will help ensure a smooth and efficient process management.

Budget and Support

The government has allocated ₹14,618.95 crore for the Census. Earlier, Bharat Electronics Limited provided the electronic equipment for the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census. The 2027 Census will expand on this by enabling self-enumeration and the use of personal gadgets.

