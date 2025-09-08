Schools Holiday (8 September)
New Cancer Vaccine from Russia: Are Cancers Treatable Now?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 8, 2025

Russia’s FMBA has announced its colon cancer vaccine is ready for use after showing 60–80% tumor reduction in preclinical trials. Learn how this breakthrough in cancer immunotherapy works, its purpose, and upcoming approval plans.

Following the successful completion of preclinical studies, Russia's Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has declared that its vaccine for colon cancer is now ready for use. This discovery has marked a significant advancement in worldwide oncology. This breakthrough, which was announced during the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, represents a significant advancement in cancer immunotherapy, particularly for colorectal cancer, which is one of the most common types of cancer globally.

Successful Cancer Vaccine in Final Stages

The head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, stated that the cancer vaccine has demonstrated exceptional efficacy and high safety in preclinical testing. Depending on the type of cancer, these trials, which lasted for a number of years, showed a 60% to 80% reduction in tumor growth.

  • Slowed growth of the tumor

  • Higher rates of test subject survival

  • No negative side effects, even after taking doses repeatedly

The study focuses on colorectal cancer, which is a major cause of cancer-related mortality and affects millions of people worldwide.

How will this Cancer Vaccine Work?

In contrast to conventional vaccinations that guard against diseases, cancer vaccines aim to activate the immune system to identify and combat cancerous cells. The American Cancer Society states that these vaccinations can be either preventive (such as the HPV vaccine, which guards against cervical cancer) or therapeutic (used to cure cancer).

Purpose of Cancer Vaccine

The purpose of the FMBA's colon cancer vaccine is

  • To boost the immune system

  • Improve the ability to identify tumor antigens

  • Delay the course of the disease and increase survival

This vaccination offers hope for more focused and minimally invasive cancer treatment by joining an expanding list of immunotherapy-based cancer treatments.

What will Happen Now?

Skvortsova explained that although the vaccine is marked as "ready for use," formal regulatory approval is still required. The vaccine may be the first immunotherapy for colorectal cancer created in Russia to be made publicly available once it has been approved, and it may eventually be used in clinical settings in both domestic and foreign markets.

Other Vaccines in Trial

Additionally, the FMBA is promoting vaccination research for

  • Glioblastoma: A severe brain tumor with few available therapies

  • Melanoma: This includes uncommon types like ocular melanoma.

These are presently in advanced phases of development, and preliminary findings have indicated similar safety and efficacy, which may lead to a wider use of cancer vaccines of all kinds.

