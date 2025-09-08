UNESCO has added 26 new properties to the World Heritage List at its session in Paris, including stunning canyons and historic forts. These consist of one mixed site, four natural landscapes, and twenty-one cultural sites.
UNESCO has recognized India's own Maratha Military Landscapes, a network of 12 medieval forts, as the 44th World Heritage site. This worldwide update emphasizes the richness and importance of our common past.
List of 26 Places Added to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2025
The significant Country-wise World Heritage Sites that UNESCO has added to its official list are listed below.
|
S. No.
|
Site Name
|
Country / Region
|
Continent
|
Type
|
1
|
Cambodian Memorial Sites
|
Cambodia
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
2
|
Cultural Heritage Sites of Ancient Khuttal
|
Tajikistan
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
3
|
Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape
|
Cameroon
|
Africa
|
Cultural
|
4
|
Faya Palaeolandscape
|
UAE
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
5
|
Forest Research Institute Park
|
Malaysia
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
6
|
Funerary Tradition, Prehistoric Sardinia
|
Italy
|
Europe
|
Cultural
|
7
|
Maratha Military Landscapes
|
India
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
8
|
Megaliths of Carnac
|
France
|
Europe
|
Cultural
|
9
|
Minoan Palatial Centres
|
Greece
|
Europe
|
Cultural
|
10
|
Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape
|
Malawi
|
Africa
|
Cultural
|
11
|
Murujuga Cultural Landscape
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
Cultural
|
12
|
Petroglyphs along Bangucheon Stream
|
South Korea
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
13
|
Rock Paintings of Shulgan-Tash Cave
|
Russia
|
Europe/Asia
|
Cultural
|
14
|
Sardis & Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe
|
Türkiye
|
Europe/Asia
|
Cultural
|
15
|
17th-Century Port Royal
|
Jamaica
|
North America
|
Cultural
|
16
|
Colonial Transisthmian Route
|
Panama
|
North America
|
Cultural
|
17
|
Palaces of King Ludwig II
|
Germany
|
Europe
|
Cultural
|
18
|
Prehistoric Sites of Khorramabad Valley
|
Iran
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
19
|
Wixarika Route to Wirikuta
|
Mexico
|
North America
|
Cultural
|
20
|
Xixia Imperial Tombs
|
China
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
21
|
Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son Complex
|
Vietnam
|
Asia
|
Cultural
|
22
|
Cavernas do Peruacu National Park
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
Natural
|
23
|
Coastal & Marine Ecosystems of Bijagós
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
Africa
|
Natural
|
24
|
Gola-Tiwai Complex
|
Sierra Leone
|
Africa
|
Natural
|
25
|
Peruaçu River Canyon
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
Natural
|
26
|
Møns Klint Chalk Cliffs
|
Denmark
|
Europe
|
Natural
India’s Maratha Military Marvel now UNESCO World Heritage Site
A group of twelve forts, including famous ones like Raigad, Shivneri, and Gingee, is spread across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These forts were built between the 17th and 19th centuries and played an important role in protecting the Maratha Empire. They show how the Marathas used smart military planning, strong defensive designs, and local building techniques. Together, these forts reflect a very important time in Indian history when rulers focused on safety, strategy, and power.
The addition of these 26 sites to the UNESCO World Heritage List highlights the value of preserving both natural wonders and cultural treasures. From ancient forts and palaces to unique landscapes and rock art, each site tells a story of human creativity and history.
