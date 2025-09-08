UNESCO has added 26 new properties to the World Heritage List at its session in Paris, including stunning canyons and historic forts. These consist of one mixed site, four natural landscapes, and twenty-one cultural sites.

UNESCO has recognized India's own Maratha Military Landscapes, a network of 12 medieval forts, as the 44th World Heritage site. This worldwide update emphasizes the richness and importance of our common past.

List of 26 Places Added to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2025

The significant Country-wise World Heritage Sites that UNESCO has added to its official list are listed below.