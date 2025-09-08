Schools Holiday (8 September)
UNESCO Adds 26 New World Heritage Sites in 2025– Can You Spot the Indian One?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 8, 2025, 16:11 IST

UNESCO adds 26 new World Heritage Sites in 2025, including India’s Maratha Military Landscapes. Check the full country-wise updated list here.

UNESCO has added 26 new properties to the World Heritage List at its session in Paris, including stunning canyons and historic forts. These consist of one mixed site, four natural landscapes, and twenty-one cultural sites. 

UNESCO has recognized India's own Maratha Military Landscapes, a network of 12 medieval forts, as the 44th World Heritage site. This worldwide update emphasizes the richness and importance of our common past. 

List of 26 Places Added to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2025

The significant Country-wise World Heritage Sites that UNESCO has added to its official list are listed below.

S. No.

Site Name

Country / Region

Continent

Type

1

Cambodian Memorial Sites

Cambodia

Asia

Cultural

2

Cultural Heritage Sites of Ancient Khuttal

Tajikistan

Asia

Cultural

3

Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape

Cameroon

Africa

Cultural

4

Faya Palaeolandscape

UAE

Asia

Cultural

5

Forest Research Institute Park

Malaysia

Asia

Cultural

6

Funerary Tradition, Prehistoric Sardinia

Italy

Europe

Cultural

7

Maratha Military Landscapes

India

Asia

Cultural

8

Megaliths of Carnac

France

Europe

Cultural

9

Minoan Palatial Centres

Greece

Europe

Cultural

10

Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape

Malawi

Africa

Cultural

11

Murujuga Cultural Landscape

Australia

Australia

Cultural

12

Petroglyphs along Bangucheon Stream

South Korea

Asia

Cultural

13

Rock Paintings of Shulgan-Tash Cave

Russia

Europe/Asia

Cultural

14

Sardis & Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe

Türkiye

Europe/Asia

Cultural

15

17th-Century Port Royal

Jamaica

North America

Cultural

16

Colonial Transisthmian Route

Panama

North America

Cultural

17

Palaces of King Ludwig II

Germany

Europe

Cultural

18

Prehistoric Sites of Khorramabad Valley

Iran

Asia

Cultural

19

Wixarika Route to Wirikuta

Mexico

North America

Cultural

20

Xixia Imperial Tombs

China

Asia

Cultural

21

Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son Complex

Vietnam

Asia

Cultural

22

Cavernas do Peruacu National Park

Brazil

South America

Natural

23

Coastal & Marine Ecosystems of Bijagós

Guinea-Bissau

Africa

Natural

24

Gola-Tiwai Complex

Sierra Leone

Africa

Natural

25

Peruaçu River Canyon

Brazil

South America

Natural

26

Møns Klint Chalk Cliffs

Denmark

Europe

Natural

India’s Maratha Military Marvel now UNESCO World Heritage Site

A group of twelve forts, including famous ones like Raigad, Shivneri, and Gingee, is spread across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These forts were built between the 17th and 19th centuries and played an important role in protecting the Maratha Empire. They show how the Marathas used smart military planning, strong defensive designs, and local building techniques. Together, these forts reflect a very important time in Indian history when rulers focused on safety, strategy, and power.

The addition of these 26 sites to the UNESCO World Heritage List highlights the value of preserving both natural wonders and cultural treasures. From ancient forts and palaces to unique landscapes and rock art, each site tells a story of human creativity and history.

